Incannex Healthcare Announces Additional Appointments to Clinical Advisory Board

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative combination therapies, today announced the appointment of three additional members to its recently established Clinical Advisory Board (“CAB”): Murray B. Stein, MD, MPH; Andrew Cutler, MD; and Amir Kalali, MD.

The CAB was formed to provide independent clinical and scientific guidance as the Company progresses PSX-001 into its next phase of clinical and regulatory development. The addition of Drs. Stein, Cutler, and Kalali further strengthens the Board’s expertise across psychiatry, neurobiology, psychopharmacology, and clinical development, reinforcing the scientific rigor and strategic framework underpinning the PSX-001 program. Among its roles, the CAB will advise Incannex on clinical trial design, endpoint selection, regulatory engagement, and broader development strategy as PSX-001 advances.

“The continued expansion of our Clinical Advisory Board reflects the increasing complexity and importance of the decisions ahead for the PSX-001 program,” stated Incannex Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lou Barbato. “As we advance PSX-001, the perspectives of these additional leaders will help inform key clinical and regulatory decisions, support disciplined execution across development milestones, and strengthen the strategic foundation of the program. This deliberate approach to advisory oversight is designed to enhance decision-making, manage risk, and support long-term shareholder value.”

Newly appointed Clinical Advisory Board members:

Murray B. Stein, MD, MPH

Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine

Distinguished Professor, Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, UCSD

Staff Psychiatrist, VA San Diego Healthcare System





Dr. Stein is a Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Public Health at the University of California San Diego and an internationally recognized expert in the epidemiology, neurobiology, and treatment of anxiety and trauma-related disorders, including social anxiety disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder. He has authored or co-authored more than 800 peer-reviewed scientific publications and has maintained continuous federal research funding for over 29 years. Dr. Stein has served on the FDA Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the DSM-5 Anxiety, OCD, and Trauma-Related Disorders Working Group, and holds senior editorial roles across leading psychiatric journals.

Andrew Cutler, MD

Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University

Chief Medical Officer, Neuroscience Education Institute

Chief Medical Officer, EMA Wellness





Dr. Cutler is a board-certified psychiatrist and internist with extensive experience in clinical psychopharmacology and CNS drug development. He has served as a principal investigator in numerous clinical trials and has broad expertise in translational neuroscience, dopamine receptor pharmacology, and clinical research methodology. Dr. Cutler is also a Certified Physician Investigator and has played a leadership role in advancing evidence-based clinical practice and research in psychiatry.

Amir Kalali, MD

Physician-Scientist and Life Sciences Innovator

Board Director and Advisor to Public and Private Life Sciences Companies





Dr. Kalali is a physician-scientist recognized globally for his work at the intersection of life sciences and technology. He serves as a board director and advisor to multiple public and private companies and collaborates with academic institutions, technology leaders, and investment groups. Dr. Kalali is widely recognized for advancing collaborative innovation models and accelerating clinical development strategies across the biopharmaceutical industry.

About Incannex Healthcare Inc.

Incannex is leading the way in developing combination medicines that target the underlying biological pathways associated with chronic conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, rheumatoid arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder. The company is advancing three clinical-stage product candidates based on evidence-based innovation and supported by streamlined operations. Incannex's lead clinical program, IHL-42X, is an oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide designed to target underlying mechanisms and act synergistically in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. In a Phase 2 development program, IHL-675A is an oral fixed-dose combination of cannabidiol and hydroxychloroquine sulfate designed to act synergistically to alleviate inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Approved for Phase 2 clinical development, PSX-001 is an oral synthetic psilocybin treatment for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Incannex's programs target disorders that have limited, inadequate, or no approved pharmaceutical treatment options. For additional information on Incannex, please visit our website at www.incannex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

