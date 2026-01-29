Profusa Presents Positive US-Study Clinical Results at Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2026

Study conducted at US sites evaluates LumeeTM in peripheral artery disease (PAD) patients

BERKELEY, Calif, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering a next-generation technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces the presentation of positive US-study clinical trial results at Leipzig Interventional Course in Leipgzig, Germany on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The study, conducted at the University of California San Francisco, San Francisco VA Medical Center, and San Francisco General Hospital, showed Lumee oxygen tissue monitoring is a safe and effective method for long term monitoring of peripheral artery disease (PAD) patients. The data also demonstrated strong correlation with traditional transcutaneous partial pressure of oxygen (tcpO2).

The presentation, titled, “Monitoring Tissue Oxygen Dynamics with a Novel Implantable Hydrogel Sensor in Patients with Peripheral Arterial Disease,” highlighted pilot phase study results from 15 PAD patients with subcutaneous hydrogel sensors implanted in the arm and foot. Tissue oxygenation was measured using both Lumee sensors and tcpO₂. Sensors were monitored over 12 months with visits at days 2, 10, 90, 180, and 365.

Presented Data Highlights:

Lumee oxygen traces strongly correlated with TcpO2 during occlusion-induced oxygen decreases on the arm and foot and during Buerger’s positional maneuver test on the foot.

Lumee detected post-occlusion reactive hyperemia in 19% (arm) and 5% (foot) of tests, whereas tcpO₂ showed no hyperemic response

Sensors remained functional for up to one year

No sensor placement related adverse events were reported

“Results of our US-clinical study on PAD continues to be well received by the clinical community, with positive reception at LINC 2026,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “We believe this data presented at a preeminent European clinical conference, in addition to support from a growing network of European KOL and physician customers, bode well for our planned commercial activities in the European Union. We are focused on executing on our commercial strategies and expect to deliver 2026 potential revenue of $0.5 to $2 million, with EU Lumee oxygen revenue commencing in 2Q 2026, and $9 to $13 million potential revenue in 2027.”

About Profusa



Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

