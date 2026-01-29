Memorial Hospital Selects CareCloud’s HealthLine to Drive Supply Chain Efficiency and Inventory Integrity

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) ("CareCloud" or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology and AI-powered solutions, today announced the signing of Memorial Hospital in Marysville, Ohio for its HealthLine supply chain management platform. The agreement brings CareCloud's comprehensive clinical supply chain solution to a community healthcare system committed to operational excellence and resource stewardship.

The HealthLine platform entered the CareCloud product portfolio through its acquisition of Medsphere in August 2025, adding a nationally recognized supply chain management system to complement CareCloud's AI-driven ambulatory, RCM, and analytics offerings. As healthcare organizations face mounting pressure to reduce waste, improve charge capture, and optimize supply costs, HealthLine provides Memorial Hospital with real-time visibility and control over clinical supply operations.

“Healthcare supply chains are increasingly complex, and organizations need transparency without adding administrative burden,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “HealthLine provides end-to-end visibility from ordering through clinical use, helping hospitals reduce waste, integrate with financial and sourcing systems, and free clinicians to focus on patient care. As we add AI capabilities over the coming quarters, HealthLine will evolve into an even more powerful platform, unlocking new levels of efficiency, insight, and operational performance.” Memorial Hospital selected HealthLine to address three critical operational priorities: reducing supply waste through better tracking and visibility, improving charge capture accuracy to eliminate revenue leakage, and freeing clinical staff from manual inventory management tasks. The organization expects HealthLine to deliver measurable improvements across all three areas while supporting its broader commitment to financial stewardship and community service.

HealthLine Delivers Proven Results in Healthcare Supply Chain Operations

Healthcare supply chain costs represent one of the largest expense categories for hospitals and health systems, yet many organizations still rely on manual tracking, paper-based processes, and disconnected systems that create gaps in visibility and control. These inefficiencies lead to supply waste, missed charges, and clinician frustration.

HealthLine is designed to turn immediate time-to-value into long-term competitive advantage through reduced labor, more precise inventory, and the ability to capture more charges.

HealthLine addresses these challenges with:

Point-of-use simplicity: A single scan at point-of-use immediately updates inventory information, matching product and patient. This proven approach eliminates manual tracking while ensuring clinical teams can focus on care delivery.

Automated charge capture: Direct integration between supply usage and billing systems, ensuring accurate revenue capture for every procedure and supply item, reducing revenue leakage from missed charges.

Superior customization: Designed to precisely integrate and interface with unique workflows and supply chains, HealthLine improves inventory accuracy, efficiency, and visibility across the entire organization from stock room to board room.

Mobility solutions: Untethered scanning eliminates fixed workstation constraints, enabling clinicians to manage supply chain tasks in real-time at any point of care throughout the facility.

Specialized capabilities: HealthLine includes specialized modules for high-dollar, high-complexity areas like cath labs, helping organizations manage specialized procedures and expensive inventory with precision.

Modern architecture: Built on an updated architecture with an improved user interface and easier scalability, HealthLine delivers enterprise-grade capabilities with exceptional usability.

A Critical Need for Healthcare Operations

Healthcare supply chain management has emerged as a strategic priority as organizations work to balance clinical quality with financial sustainability. Rising supply costs, regulatory requirements for charge capture accuracy, and the need to reduce administrative burden on clinical staff have created demand for modern, integrated supply chain platforms.

“Healthcare organizations don't just need inventory tracking, they need an operating system that connects clinical supply use to financial performance and operational efficiency,” said Chris Langehaug, CareCloud's SVP of Sales and Growth. “HealthLine has proven its value with the nation's leading health systems for more than three decades because it delivers measurable results: reduced labor costs, improved inventory accuracy, and increased revenue through better charge capture. When you combine that proven foundation with CareCloud's end-to-end revenue cycle management, clinical solutions, AI tools, analytics, and patient engagement, you create a comprehensive solution that transforms supply chain management from an administrative burden into a strategic advantage. Memorial Hospital is gaining immediate time-to-value that will compound into long-term competitive advantage.”

About Memorial Hospital



Memorial Hospital serves the Marysville, Ohio community and surrounding areas with comprehensive healthcare services. The organization is committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered care while maintaining operational excellence and financial stewardship. For more information, visit memorialohio.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com .

