Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers Reflects on 2025 Impact and Announces Continued Expansion to Support Growing Autism Prevalence

Indianapolis, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2025, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of meaningful growth and measurable impact for families navigating autism and developmental delays. Now, Hopebridge looks to the future, stepping into 2026 with a renewed sense of momentum to provide continual care and services to its families, especially as new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 1 in 31 children aged 8 are now diagnosed with autism. This year, Hopebridge is actively elevating its efforts to meet the growing need of autism therapy services by opening new autism therapy centers and investing in clinical excellence through various training programs.

In 2025 alone, Hopebridge served more than 11,700 families across 112 locations in 10 states, expanding access to personalized therapy and family-centered care at both the national and community levels. Throughout the year, Hopebridge delivered over 4.1 million hours of therapy through applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy. Family support remained a central focus, with more than 34,000 family guidance and training sessions that helped caregivers build skills and confidence to support their child’s progress at home.

Additionally, to meet rising demand, Hopebridge significantly expanded its workforce, welcoming 6,400 new team members and supporting thousands of clinicians through education, certification and training initiatives. Clinical excellence was further strengthened through The Bridge Program, the Fellowship Program and national thought leadership, with Hopebridge clinicians presenting at 15 conferences, completing advanced trainings and contributing to the future of autism care. In 2025, 400 students enrolled in the Hopebridge Fellowship Program, with 54 fellows completing the program and passing the Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) exam. Additionally, the organization supported more than 5,000 ABA therapists through the certification and credentialing process to become registered behavior technicians (RBTs), helping expand access to care nationwide. Finally, Hopebridge also supported 38 emerging clinicians through clinical rotations and outpatient fieldwork experiences, reinforcing its commitment to long-term workforce development.

Looking ahead to 2026, Hopebridge will continue opening new centers and expanding services to better support the growing number of children identified with autism, including the needs reflected in the 1 in 31 prevalence statistic reported in 2025. The organization will remain focused on increasing access to care, strengthening clinical training and professional development, and advancing family support models to promote long-term success beyond the therapy setting. With continued emphasis on access, clinical excellence and family-centered care, Hopebridge remains committed to ensuring more children and families receive the support they need today, and in the years ahead.

To learn more about Hopebridge’s growth and impact in 2025 for the families and children it serves, please see the 2025 Impact Report here.

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates nearly 100 centers in the following ten states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee.