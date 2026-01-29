First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • Record high quarterly net income of $23.7 million, or $0.99 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted quarterly net income* of $25.3 million, or $1.06 diluted EPS
  • Total loans of $6.01 billion, quarterly increase of $187.3 million, or 3.2% and an increase of 6.0% for the year
  • Total deposits of $6.40 billion, quarterly increase of $105.7 million, or 1.7% and an increase of 5.6% for the year
  • Tangible book value per share* increased 4.3% during the quarter to $29.42 and an increase of 20.3% for the year
  • Received regulatory approval for the acquisition of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc.
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share

“We finished off a landmark year for First Mid with record annual earnings per share and net income. Our team executed at the highest levels on key strategic technology projects and now with our new retail online banking and core banking applications implemented, we have improved the customer experience and deployed a more efficient platform for growth. We are pleased with the continued progress towards closing our pending acquisition of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. as we received all regulatory approvals in the fourth quarter. We still anticipate closing to occur in the first quarter of 2026 as we enter Iowa with a great partner,” said Joseph Dively, Chairman and CEO.

“Our team was able to capitalize on opportunities late in the fourth quarter to drive over 3% loan growth during the period and 6% for the year. In addition, our commitment to creating shareholder value through a diversified income stream is reflected in the growth of our business lines, including a record year of revenue for both wealth management and insurance,” said Matthew Smith, President.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $66.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Accretion income for the fourth quarter was $2.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to lower accelerated accretion from acquired loans.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $7.6 million, or 12.9%. Interest income was higher by $6.1 million, inclusive of a decrease in accretion income of $0.8 million compared to the fourth quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis*, was 3.73% for the fourth quarter of 2025 representing a decrease of 7 basis points over the prior quarter, with a majority of the decrease driven by lower accretion income and an increase in interest expense from our sub-debt repricing in mid-October 2025. Excluding the $0.5 million decline in accretion income, net interest margin decreased by 4 basis points for the quarter.

Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $6.01 billion, representing an increase of $187.3 million, or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. The increase was well diversified and included construction and land development, farm real estate, multifamily residential properties, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The increase also included greater line of credit utilization at the end of the quarter. Residential real estate and consumer loans saw modest declines in the quarter along with seasonal paydowns in the agricultural operating segment.

For the full year 2025, loan balances increased $338.9 million, or 6.0%. The largest increases were in construction and land development, commercial real estate, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong for the quarter as the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $74.9 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.25%, which was in line with the third quarter of 2025. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $23.4 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $2.3 million during the quarter with growth in the loan portfolio and net charge-offs of $0.4 million, which is the lowest in 6 quarters. We continued to see credit normalization during the quarter from historical lows. At the end of the fourth quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.53%, which was an increase from the prior quarter primarily from two relationships. The borrowers are in different industries and geographies. The larger of these credits is a long-time customer in the consumer finance industry that is currently in discussions to sell their book of business. Minimal future losses are expected from this relationship. The ACL to non-performing loans ratio was 234%, a decrease from the prior quarter due to the addition of the above-mentioned relationships. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.30% in the prior quarter to 0.44%. Special mention loans increased by $59.3 million to $120.5 million and substandard loans increased $4.6 million to $80.0 million.

Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.40 billion, which represented an increase of $105.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits declined $57.7 million or 4.0% from the third quarter due to seasonal cash flow fluctuations from a few large depositors. Interest bearing demand deposits grew $193.9 million, or 10.2%.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.7 million compared to $22.9 million in the prior quarter. The loss from the sale of low yielding bonds totaled $0.4 million and provided proceeds of $9.6 million that were redeployed at higher rates. These losses were lower than the third quarter of 2025 by $1.5 million. The Company paid down $20 million of subordinated debt during the quarter. The payoff included a write-down of subordinated debt-related discount costs totaling $0.3 million. The Company wrote down other investments during the quarter totaling $0.4 million. As part of the core conversion during the quarter and updated general ledger structure, a prospective change in presentation of $1.4 million in real estate sale gains for the year, which have historically been reported in “Other” non-interest income are now presented in “Other” within non-interest expenses. Excluding the aforementioned items, non-interest income for the quarter totaled $24.2 million.

Wealth management revenues for the quarter were $6.6 million, which was an increase of $1.4 million from the prior quarter and $0.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.9 million in the period compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Insurance commissions for the quarter were $7.4 million, which was an increase of $0.4 million compared to the third quarter due to continued organic growth and performance of acquired books of business. Insurance commissions increased $0.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Non-Interest Expenses
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $55.9 million compared to $57.1 million in the prior quarter. During the quarter, technology expenses related to the core conversion project totaled $1.0 million. Expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. totaled $0.6 million. Net gains, decreasing non-interest expenses during the quarter were from the sale of real estate and totaled $0.6 million. In addition, the previously mentioned $1.4 million in prior real estate sale gains during 2025 are now presented as other expenses and decreased this total. Excluding the aforementioned items, non-interest expenses for the quarter totaled $56.3 million. As part of the completed core conversion and updated general ledger structure, $2.1 million of “Other” expenses were prospectively changed in presentation to “Net occupancy and equipment expense”. Salaries and benefits expense increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by incentive compensation tied to the solid end to the year in our wealth management and insurance business lines, sizeable loan production during the quarter, as well as our final incentive compensation true up.

The Company’s efficiency ratio*, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 57.55% compared to 58.75% in the prior quarter and 58.76% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.67%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.55%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.16%
Leverage ratio11.07%
  

Tangible book value per share* increased $1.21, or 4.3% during the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by both earnings and a decrease of $8.7 million related to the unrealized loss position in the Company’s investment portfolio.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 payable on February 27th, 2026 to the shareholders of record as of February 12th, 2026.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $8.0 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation tables herein for reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid and Two Rivers, such as discussions of First Mid’s and Two Rivers’ pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid and Two Rivers intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid and Two Rivers are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions between First Mid and Two Rivers will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of Two Rivers with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed transactions, including failure to obtain the required shareholder and other approvals; the failure of the proposed transactions to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transactions on customer relationships and operating results; the possibility that the proposed transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid and Two Rivers; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s and Two Rivers’ loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid and Two Rivers; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the ability to complete the proposed transactions or any of the other foregoing risks. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, First Mid and Two Rivers do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Information about the Merger and Additional Information
First Mid filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on December 23, 2025, which as amended, was declared effective on January 16, 2026. The registration statement includes a proxy statement of Two Rivers that also constitutes a prospectus of First Mid. Two Rivers shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available, which will contain important information about First Mid, Two Rivers and the proposed transaction, including detailed risk factors. The proxy statement/prospectus and other documents which were filed by First Mid with the SEC will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These documents also can be obtained free of charge by accessing First Mid’s website at www.firstmid.com under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under “SEC Filings.” Alternatively, when available, these documents can be obtained free of charge from First Mid upon written request to First Mid Bancshares, PO Box 499, Mattoon, IL 61938, Attention: Investor Relations; or from Two Rivers upon written request to Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc., 222 North Main St., Burlington, IA 52601-5214, Attention: Andrea Gerst, CFO. A final proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to the shareholders of Two Rivers on January 23, 2026.

Participants in the Solicitation
First Mid and Two Rivers, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, and other members of management and employees, are participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transactions. Information about the directors and executive officers of First Mid is set forth in the proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources provided above. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the proposed transactions by reading the proxy statement/prospectus for such proposed transactions when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
   As of
   December 31, September 30, December 31,
    2025   2025   2024 
        
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents $254,920  $277,087  $121,216 
Investment securities  1,085,499   1,098,093   1,073,510 
Loans (including loans held for sale) 6,011,374   5,824,038   5,672,462 
Less allowance for credit losses  (74,875)  (72,925)  (70,182)
Net loans   5,936,499   5,751,113   5,602,280 
Premises and equipment, net  90,782   94,673   100,234 
Goodwill and intangibles, net  253,016   255,217   261,906 
Bank Owned Life Insurance  174,915   173,588   170,854 
Other assets   171,027   180,597   189,734 
Total assets  $7,966,658  $7,830,368  $7,519,734 
        
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:       
Non-interest bearing $1,392,534  $1,450,244  $1,329,155 
Interest bearing   5,002,739   4,839,299   4,727,941 
Total deposits   6,395,273   6,289,543   6,057,096 
Repurchase agreements with customers 196,716   200,506   204,122 
Other borrowings  270,000   245,000   242,520 
Junior subordinated debentures 24,454   24,419   24,280 
Subordinated debt  60,008   79,645   87,472 
Other liabilities   61,515   59,076   57,853 
Total liabilities   7,007,966   6,898,189   6,673,343 
        
Total stockholders' equity  958,692   932,179   846,391 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,966,658  $7,830,368  $7,519,734 


         
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2025   2024  2025   2024 
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $86,972  $81,288 $338,694  $320,446 
Interest on investment securities  7,552   6,990  28,883   28,836 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,371   1,564  5,413   8,097 
Total interest income  95,895   89,842  372,990   357,379 
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits  24,462   26,144  98,327   106,919 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase  987   1,333  4,490   6,448 
Interest on other borrowings  2,341   1,917  8,401   8,673 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures  433   510  1,817   2,156 
Interest on subordinated debt  1,142   988  3,790   4,454 
Total interest expense  29,365   30,892  116,825   128,650 
Net interest income  66,530   58,950  256,165   228,729 
Provision for credit losses  2,349   3,643  9,921   5,635 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,181   55,307  246,244   223,094 
Non-interest income:        
Wealth management revenues  6,591   6,275  22,941   22,818 
Insurance commissions  7,441   6,805  32,295   28,552 
Service charges  3,161   3,058  12,297   12,362 
Net securities losses  (398)  0  (2,509)  (433)
Mortgage banking revenues  624   1,104  3,660   3,957 
ATM/debit card revenue  3,947   4,204  16,411   16,807 
Other  319   4,917  7,956   12,223 
Total non-interest income  21,685   26,363  93,051   96,286 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  35,674   31,957  134,615   124,134 
Net occupancy and equipment expense  11,035   7,285  36,579   30,407 
Net other real estate owned expense  146   240  539   411 
FDIC insurance  880   863  3,476   3,463 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,963   3,314  12,443   13,556 
Stationery and supplies  561   642  1,770   1,885 
Legal and professional expense  2,459   5,386  10,746   12,944 
ATM/debit card expense  1,918   2,043  6,945   6,384 
Marketing and donations  760   906  3,348   3,418 
Other  (529)  3,661  11,786   18,381 
Total non-interest expense  55,867   56,297  222,247   214,983 
Income before income taxes  29,999   25,373  117,048   104,397 
Income taxes  6,321   6,205  25,299   25,498 
Net income $23,678  $19,168 $91,749  $78,899 
         
Per Share Information        
Basic earnings per common share $0.99  $0.80 $3.84  $3.31 
Diluted earnings per common share  0.99   0.80  3.83   3.30 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding  23,891,160   23,818,806  23,873,495   23,800,523 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 24,000,061   23,908,340  23,986,508   23,895,681 
         


          
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans$86,972  $87,020  $84,784 $79,918  $81,288
Interest on investment securities 7,552   7,659   6,895  6,777   6,990
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,371   1,456   1,722  864   1,564
Total interest income 95,895   96,135   93,401  87,559   89,842
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits 24,462   25,179   24,964  23,722   26,144
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 987   1,105   1,218  1,180   1,333
Interest on other borrowings 2,341   2,186   2,043  1,831   1,917
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 433   452   464  468   510
Interest on subordinated debt 1,142   850   849  949   988
Total interest expense 29,365   29,772   29,538  28,150   30,892
Net interest income 66,530   66,363   63,863  59,409   58,950
Provision for credit losses 2,349   3,353   2,567  1,652   3,643
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,181   63,010   61,296  57,757   55,307
Non-interest income:         
Wealth management revenues 6,591   5,145   5,394  5,800   6,275
Insurance commissions 7,441   7,089   7,840  9,925   6,805
Service charges 3,161   3,240   2,995  2,901   3,058
Net securities losses (398)  (1,930)  0  (181)  0
Mortgage banking revenues 624   1,255   1,070  711   1,104
ATM/debit card revenue 3,947   4,182   4,636  3,646   4,204
Other 319   3,928   1,658  2,062   4,917
Total non-interest income 21,685   22,909   23,593  24,864   26,363
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 35,674   33,570   33,623  31,748   31,957
Net occupancy and equipment expense 11,035   9,196   7,869  8,479   7,285
Net other real estate owned expense 146   217   75  101   240
FDIC insurance 880   874   873  849   863
Amortization of intangible assets 2,963   3,128   3,121  3,231   3,314
Stationary and supplies 561   411   367  431   642
Legal and professional expense 2,459   2,454   2,757  3,076   5,386
ATM/debit card expense 1,918   2,052   1,144  1,831   2,043
Marketing and donations 760   959   777  852   906
Other (529)  4,285   4,156  3,874   3,661
Total non-interest expense 55,867   57,146   54,762  54,472   56,297
Income before income taxes 29,999   28,773   30,127  28,149   25,373
Income taxes 6,321   6,311   6,689  5,978   6,205
Net income$23,678  $22,462  $23,438 $22,171  $19,168
          
Per Share Information         
Basic earnings per common share$0.99  $0.94  $0.98 $0.93  $0.80
Diluted earnings per common share 0.99   0.94   0.98  0.93   0.80
          
Weighted average shares outstanding 23,891,160   23,876,020   23,867,592  23,858,817   23,818,806
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 24,000,061   23,997,198   23,988,974  23,959,228   23,908,340


           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
           
Loan Portfolio           
Construction and land development $360,687  $336,795  $298,812  $269,148  $236,093 
Farm real estate loans  373,408   367,473   381,517   373,413   390,760 
1-4 Family residential properties  489,854   495,537   495,787   488,139   496,597 
Multifamily residential properties  339,482   330,549   360,604   356,858   332,644 
Commercial real estate  2,564,670   2,432,180   2,393,640   2,397,985   2,417,585 
Loans secured by real estate  4,128,101   3,962,534   3,930,360   3,885,543   3,873,679 
Agricultural operating loans  308,275   311,594   306,374   296,811   239,671 
Commercial and industrial loans  1,381,598   1,349,863   1,324,653   1,303,712   1,335,920 
Consumer loans  31,918   36,317   41,604   47,220   53,960 
All other loans  161,482   163,730   164,008   165,572   169,232 
Total loans  6,011,374   5,824,038   5,766,999   5,698,858   5,672,462 
           
Deposit Portfolio           
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $1,392,534  $1,450,244  $1,321,446  $1,394,590  $1,329,155 
Interest bearing demand deposits  2,095,370   1,901,516   1,947,744   1,814,427   1,907,733 
Savings deposits  639,412   617,311   632,925   643,289   636,427 
Money Market  1,138,464   1,184,964   1,206,140   1,215,420   1,196,537 
Time deposits  1,129,493   1,135,508   1,081,944   1,062,654   987,244 
Total deposits  6,395,273   6,289,543   6,190,199   6,130,380   6,057,096 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $31,948  $22,199  $21,895  $26,598  $29,835 
Non-performing assets  34,807   23,670   23,572   28,703   32,030 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  399   1,588   1,458   1,783   2,235 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  234.37%  328.51%  325.00%  263.36%  235.23%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding  1.25%  1.25%  1.23%  1.23%  1.24%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.53%  0.38%  0.38%  0.47%  0.53%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.44%  0.30%  0.31%  0.38%  0.43%
Special Mention loans  120,510   61,195   81,815   74,019   57,848 
Substandard and Doubtful loans  79,956   75,309   39,031   33,884   35,516 
           
Common Share Data          
Common shares outstanding  23,986,299   23,996,833   23,988,845   23,981,916   23,895,807 
Book value per common share $39.97  $38.85  $37.27  $36.32  $35.42 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  29.42   28.21   26.62   25.53   24.46 
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)  33.64   32.79   32.07   31.21   30.42 
Market price of stock  39.00   37.88   37.49   34.90   36.82 
           
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics          
End of period earning assets $7,325,978  $7,101,811  $6,924,934  $6,844,096  $6,775,075 
Average earning assets  7,168,176   7,014,675   6,975,783   6,769,858   6,884,303 
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)  5.35%  5.48%  5.41%  5.29%  5.24%
Average rate on cost of funds  1.71%  1.75%  1.75%  1.74%  1.83%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)  3.73%  3.80%  3.72%  3.60%  3.41%
Return on average assets  1.21%  1.17%  1.20%  1.19%  1.01%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  1.30%  1.21%  1.23%  1.23%  1.10%
Return on average common equity  10.01%  9.95%  10.52%  10.35%  9.04%
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)  10.71%  10.34%  10.80%  10.78%  9.80%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)  57.55%  58.75%  58.09%  58.88%  58.76%
Full-time equivalent employees  1,170   1,178   1,190   1,194   1,198 
           
           
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
2 During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
 QTD Average   Average
 Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS     
Interest bearing deposits$166,801  $1,354 3.22%
Federal funds sold 76   1 5.22%
Certificates of deposit investments 1,523   16 4.17%
Investment Securities 1,123,304   8,041 2.86%
Loans (net of unearned income) 5,876,472   87,267 5.89%
      
Total interest earning assets 7,168,176   96,679 5.35%
      
NONEARNING ASSETS     
Other nonearning assets 716,463     
Allowance for loan losses (73,813)    
      
Total assets$7,810,826     
      
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits$3,165,580  $14,835 1.86%
Savings deposits 628,895   273 0.17%
Time deposits 1,120,841   9,354 3.31%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,915,316   24,462 1.97%
Repurchase agreements 204,558   987 1.91%
FHLB advances 257,500   2,339 3.60%
Federal funds purchased 109   2 0.00%
Subordinated debt 62,965   1,142 7.20%
Jr. subordinated debentures 24,435   433 7.03%
Total borrowings 549,567   4,903 3.54%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,464,883   29,365 2.13%
      
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits 1,342,458  Avg Cost of Funds
 1.71%
Other liabilities 57,335     
Stockholders' equity 946,150     
      
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$7,810,826     
      
Net Interest Earnings / Spread  $67,314 3.22%
      
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets   3.73%
      
Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.


          
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
          
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
          
Net interest income as reported$66,530  $66,363  $63,863  $59,409  $58,950 
Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 67,314   67,143   64,634   60,162   59,717 
Average earning assets 7,168,176   7,014,675   6,975,783   6,769,858   6,884,303 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.73%  3.80%  3.72%  3.60%  3.41%
          
          
Common stockholder's equity$958,692  $932,179  $894,140  $870,949  $846,391 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 253,016   255,217   255,547   258,671   261,906 
Common shares outstanding 23,986   23,997   23,989   23,982   23,896 
Tangible Book Value per common share$29.42  $28.21  $26.62  $25.53  $24.46 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) (101,301)  (110,012)  (130,710)  (136,097)  (142,383)
Adjusted tangible book value per common share$33.64  $32.79  $32.07  $31.21  $30.42 
          


          
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 December, September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation         
Net Income - GAAP$23,678  $22,462  $23,438  $22,171  $19,168 
Adjustments (post-tax) (1)         
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 314   1,525   -   143   - 
Net (gain)/loss on subordinated debt repayment 237   -   -   -   - 
Net (gain)/loss on other investments 349   -   -   -   - 
Technology project expenses 761   360   246   728   1,710 
Net (gain)/loss on real estate (443)  (1,033)  -   -   - 
Severance expense -   15   -   -   - 
Integration and acquisition expenses 434   13   3   41   - 
Total adjustments (non-GAAP)$1,652  $880  $249  $912  $1,710 
          
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP$25,330  $23,342  $23,687  $23,083  $20,878 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$1.06  $0.97  $0.99  $0.96  $0.87 
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.30%  1.21%  1.23%  1.23%  1.10%
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 10.71%  10.34%  10.80%  10.78%  9.80%
          
          
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation         
Noninterest expense - GAAP$55,867  $57,146  $54,762  $54,472  $56,297 
Other real estate owned property income (expense) (76)  (217)  (75)  (101)  (240)
Amortization of intangibles (2,963)  (3,128)  (3,121)  (3,231)  (3,314)
Gain/(loss) on real estate 560   (95)  -   -   - 
Severance expense -   (19)  -   -   - 
Technology project expense (963)  (456)  (311)  (921)  (2,164)
Integration and acquisition expenses (549)  (17)  (4)  (52)  - 
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$51,876  $53,214  $51,251  $50,167  $50,579 
          
Net interest income -GAAP$66,530  $66,363  $63,863  $59,409  $58,950 
Effect of tax-exempt income(1) 784   780   771   753   767 
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)$67,314  $67,143  $64,634  $60,162  $59,717 
          
Noninterest income - GAAP$21,685  $22,909  $23,593  $24,864  $26,363 
Gain on real estate sales 0   (1,403)  -   -   - 
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 398   1,930   -   181   - 
Net (gain)/loss on subordinated debt repayment 300   -   -   -   - 
Net (gain)/loss on other investments 442   -   -   -   - 
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)$22,825  $23,436  $23,593  $25,045  $26,363 
          
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)$90,139  $90,579  $88,227  $85,207  $86,080 
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.55%  58.75%  58.09%  58.88%  58.76%
          
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.