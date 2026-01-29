First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

Record high quarterly net income of $23.7 million, or $0.99 diluted EPS

Adjusted quarterly net income * of $25.3 million, or $1.06 diluted EPS

of $25.3 million, or $1.06 diluted EPS Total loans of $6.01 billion, quarterly increase of $187.3 million, or 3.2% and an increase of 6.0% for the year

Total deposits of $6.40 billion, quarterly increase of $105.7 million, or 1.7% and an increase of 5.6% for the year

Tangible book value per share * increased 4.3% during the quarter to $29.42 and an increase of 20.3% for the year

increased 4.3% during the quarter to $29.42 and an increase of 20.3% for the year Received regulatory approval for the acquisition of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc.

Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share



“We finished off a landmark year for First Mid with record annual earnings per share and net income. Our team executed at the highest levels on key strategic technology projects and now with our new retail online banking and core banking applications implemented, we have improved the customer experience and deployed a more efficient platform for growth. We are pleased with the continued progress towards closing our pending acquisition of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. as we received all regulatory approvals in the fourth quarter. We still anticipate closing to occur in the first quarter of 2026 as we enter Iowa with a great partner,” said Joseph Dively, Chairman and CEO.

“Our team was able to capitalize on opportunities late in the fourth quarter to drive over 3% loan growth during the period and 6% for the year. In addition, our commitment to creating shareholder value through a diversified income stream is reflected in the growth of our business lines, including a record year of revenue for both wealth management and insurance,” said Matthew Smith, President.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $66.5 million, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Accretion income for the fourth quarter was $2.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to lower accelerated accretion from acquired loans.

In comparison to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $7.6 million, or 12.9%. Interest income was higher by $6.1 million, inclusive of a decrease in accretion income of $0.8 million compared to the fourth quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis*, was 3.73% for the fourth quarter of 2025 representing a decrease of 7 basis points over the prior quarter, with a majority of the decrease driven by lower accretion income and an increase in interest expense from our sub-debt repricing in mid-October 2025. Excluding the $0.5 million decline in accretion income, net interest margin decreased by 4 basis points for the quarter.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $6.01 billion, representing an increase of $187.3 million, or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. The increase was well diversified and included construction and land development, farm real estate, multifamily residential properties, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The increase also included greater line of credit utilization at the end of the quarter. Residential real estate and consumer loans saw modest declines in the quarter along with seasonal paydowns in the agricultural operating segment.

For the full year 2025, loan balances increased $338.9 million, or 6.0%. The largest increases were in construction and land development, commercial real estate, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong for the quarter as the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $74.9 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.25%, which was in line with the third quarter of 2025. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $23.4 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $2.3 million during the quarter with growth in the loan portfolio and net charge-offs of $0.4 million, which is the lowest in 6 quarters. We continued to see credit normalization during the quarter from historical lows. At the end of the fourth quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.53%, which was an increase from the prior quarter primarily from two relationships. The borrowers are in different industries and geographies. The larger of these credits is a long-time customer in the consumer finance industry that is currently in discussions to sell their book of business. Minimal future losses are expected from this relationship. The ACL to non-performing loans ratio was 234%, a decrease from the prior quarter due to the addition of the above-mentioned relationships. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.30% in the prior quarter to 0.44%. Special mention loans increased by $59.3 million to $120.5 million and substandard loans increased $4.6 million to $80.0 million.

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.40 billion, which represented an increase of $105.7 million, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits declined $57.7 million or 4.0% from the third quarter due to seasonal cash flow fluctuations from a few large depositors. Interest bearing demand deposits grew $193.9 million, or 10.2%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.7 million compared to $22.9 million in the prior quarter. The loss from the sale of low yielding bonds totaled $0.4 million and provided proceeds of $9.6 million that were redeployed at higher rates. These losses were lower than the third quarter of 2025 by $1.5 million. The Company paid down $20 million of subordinated debt during the quarter. The payoff included a write-down of subordinated debt-related discount costs totaling $0.3 million. The Company wrote down other investments during the quarter totaling $0.4 million. As part of the core conversion during the quarter and updated general ledger structure, a prospective change in presentation of $1.4 million in real estate sale gains for the year, which have historically been reported in “Other” non-interest income are now presented in “Other” within non-interest expenses. Excluding the aforementioned items, non-interest income for the quarter totaled $24.2 million.

Wealth management revenues for the quarter were $6.6 million, which was an increase of $1.4 million from the prior quarter and $0.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.9 million in the period compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Insurance commissions for the quarter were $7.4 million, which was an increase of $0.4 million compared to the third quarter due to continued organic growth and performance of acquired books of business. Insurance commissions increased $0.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Non-Interest Expenses

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $55.9 million compared to $57.1 million in the prior quarter. During the quarter, technology expenses related to the core conversion project totaled $1.0 million. Expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc. totaled $0.6 million. Net gains, decreasing non-interest expenses during the quarter were from the sale of real estate and totaled $0.6 million. In addition, the previously mentioned $1.4 million in prior real estate sale gains during 2025 are now presented as other expenses and decreased this total. Excluding the aforementioned items, non-interest expenses for the quarter totaled $56.3 million. As part of the completed core conversion and updated general ledger structure, $2.1 million of “Other” expenses were prospectively changed in presentation to “Net occupancy and equipment expense”. Salaries and benefits expense increased $2.1 million from the prior quarter, driven by incentive compensation tied to the solid end to the year in our wealth management and insurance business lines, sizeable loan production during the quarter, as well as our final incentive compensation true up.

The Company’s efficiency ratio*, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 57.55% compared to 58.75% in the prior quarter and 58.76% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend

The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.67% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.55% Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.16% Leverage ratio 11.07%

Tangible book value per share* increased $1.21, or 4.3% during the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by both earnings and a decrease of $8.7 million related to the unrealized loss position in the Company’s investment portfolio.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved its regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 payable on February 27th, 2026 to the shareholders of record as of February 12th, 2026.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $8.0 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. Refer to non-GAAP reconciliation tables herein for reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid and Two Rivers, such as discussions of First Mid’s and Two Rivers’ pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid and Two Rivers intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid and Two Rivers are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions between First Mid and Two Rivers will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of Two Rivers with First Mid will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the inability to complete the proposed transactions due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed transactions, including failure to obtain the required shareholder and other approvals; the failure of the proposed transactions to close for any other reason; the effect of the announcement of the proposed transactions on customer relationships and operating results; the possibility that the proposed transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid and Two Rivers; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s and Two Rivers’ loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid and Two Rivers; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the ability to complete the proposed transactions or any of the other foregoing risks. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, First Mid and Two Rivers do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important Information about the Merger and Additional Information

First Mid filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on December 23, 2025, which as amended, was declared effective on January 16, 2026. The registration statement includes a proxy statement of Two Rivers that also constitutes a prospectus of First Mid. Two Rivers shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available, which will contain important information about First Mid, Two Rivers and the proposed transaction, including detailed risk factors. The proxy statement/prospectus and other documents which were filed by First Mid with the SEC will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . These documents also can be obtained free of charge by accessing First Mid’s website at www.firstmid.com under the tab “Investor Relations” and then under “SEC Filings.” Alternatively, when available, these documents can be obtained free of charge from First Mid upon written request to First Mid Bancshares, PO Box 499, Mattoon, IL 61938, Attention: Investor Relations; or from Two Rivers upon written request to Two Rivers Financial Group, Inc., 222 North Main St., Burlington, IA 52601-5214, Attention: Andrea Gerst, CFO. A final proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to the shareholders of Two Rivers on January 23, 2026.

Participants in the Solicitation

First Mid and Two Rivers, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers, and other members of management and employees, are participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transactions. Information about the directors and executive officers of First Mid is set forth in the proxy statement for its 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 18, 2025. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources provided above. Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the proposed transactions by reading the proxy statement/prospectus for such proposed transactions when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:

Austin Frank

SVP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-5522

afrank@firstmid.com

Jordan Read

Chief Financial and Risk Officer

217-258-3528

jread@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) As of

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,920 $ 277,087 $ 121,216 Investment securities 1,085,499 1,098,093 1,073,510 Loans (including loans held for sale) 6,011,374 5,824,038 5,672,462 Less allowance for credit losses (74,875 ) (72,925 ) (70,182 ) Net loans 5,936,499 5,751,113 5,602,280 Premises and equipment, net 90,782 94,673 100,234 Goodwill and intangibles, net 253,016 255,217 261,906 Bank Owned Life Insurance 174,915 173,588 170,854 Other assets 171,027 180,597 189,734 Total assets $ 7,966,658 $ 7,830,368 $ 7,519,734 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,392,534 $ 1,450,244 $ 1,329,155 Interest bearing 5,002,739 4,839,299 4,727,941 Total deposits 6,395,273 6,289,543 6,057,096 Repurchase agreements with customers 196,716 200,506 204,122 Other borrowings 270,000 245,000 242,520 Junior subordinated debentures 24,454 24,419 24,280 Subordinated debt 60,008 79,645 87,472 Other liabilities 61,515 59,076 57,853 Total liabilities 7,007,966 6,898,189 6,673,343 Total stockholders' equity 958,692 932,179 846,391 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,966,658 $ 7,830,368 $ 7,519,734





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 86,972 $ 81,288 $ 338,694 $ 320,446 Interest on investment securities 7,552 6,990 28,883 28,836 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,371 1,564 5,413 8,097 Total interest income 95,895 89,842 372,990 357,379 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 24,462 26,144 98,327 106,919 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 987 1,333 4,490 6,448 Interest on other borrowings 2,341 1,917 8,401 8,673 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 433 510 1,817 2,156 Interest on subordinated debt 1,142 988 3,790 4,454 Total interest expense 29,365 30,892 116,825 128,650 Net interest income 66,530 58,950 256,165 228,729 Provision for credit losses 2,349 3,643 9,921 5,635 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,181 55,307 246,244 223,094 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 6,591 6,275 22,941 22,818 Insurance commissions 7,441 6,805 32,295 28,552 Service charges 3,161 3,058 12,297 12,362 Net securities losses (398 ) 0 (2,509 ) (433 ) Mortgage banking revenues 624 1,104 3,660 3,957 ATM/debit card revenue 3,947 4,204 16,411 16,807 Other 319 4,917 7,956 12,223 Total non-interest income 21,685 26,363 93,051 96,286 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,674 31,957 134,615 124,134 Net occupancy and equipment expense 11,035 7,285 36,579 30,407 Net other real estate owned expense 146 240 539 411 FDIC insurance 880 863 3,476 3,463 Amortization of intangible assets 2,963 3,314 12,443 13,556 Stationery and supplies 561 642 1,770 1,885 Legal and professional expense 2,459 5,386 10,746 12,944 ATM/debit card expense 1,918 2,043 6,945 6,384 Marketing and donations 760 906 3,348 3,418 Other (529 ) 3,661 11,786 18,381 Total non-interest expense 55,867 56,297 222,247 214,983 Income before income taxes 29,999 25,373 117,048 104,397 Income taxes 6,321 6,205 25,299 25,498 Net income $ 23,678 $ 19,168 $ 91,749 $ 78,899 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.80 $ 3.84 $ 3.31 Diluted earnings per common share 0.99 0.80 3.83 3.30 Weighted average shares outstanding 23,891,160 23,818,806 23,873,495 23,800,523 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 24,000,061 23,908,340 23,986,508 23,895,681





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 86,972 $ 87,020 $ 84,784 $ 79,918 $ 81,288 Interest on investment securities 7,552 7,659 6,895 6,777 6,990 Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 1,371 1,456 1,722 864 1,564 Total interest income 95,895 96,135 93,401 87,559 89,842 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 24,462 25,179 24,964 23,722 26,144 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 987 1,105 1,218 1,180 1,333 Interest on other borrowings 2,341 2,186 2,043 1,831 1,917 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 433 452 464 468 510 Interest on subordinated debt 1,142 850 849 949 988 Total interest expense 29,365 29,772 29,538 28,150 30,892 Net interest income 66,530 66,363 63,863 59,409 58,950 Provision for credit losses 2,349 3,353 2,567 1,652 3,643 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 64,181 63,010 61,296 57,757 55,307 Non-interest income: Wealth management revenues 6,591 5,145 5,394 5,800 6,275 Insurance commissions 7,441 7,089 7,840 9,925 6,805 Service charges 3,161 3,240 2,995 2,901 3,058 Net securities losses (398 ) (1,930 ) 0 (181 ) 0 Mortgage banking revenues 624 1,255 1,070 711 1,104 ATM/debit card revenue 3,947 4,182 4,636 3,646 4,204 Other 319 3,928 1,658 2,062 4,917 Total non-interest income 21,685 22,909 23,593 24,864 26,363 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 35,674 33,570 33,623 31,748 31,957 Net occupancy and equipment expense 11,035 9,196 7,869 8,479 7,285 Net other real estate owned expense 146 217 75 101 240 FDIC insurance 880 874 873 849 863 Amortization of intangible assets 2,963 3,128 3,121 3,231 3,314 Stationary and supplies 561 411 367 431 642 Legal and professional expense 2,459 2,454 2,757 3,076 5,386 ATM/debit card expense 1,918 2,052 1,144 1,831 2,043 Marketing and donations 760 959 777 852 906 Other (529 ) 4,285 4,156 3,874 3,661 Total non-interest expense 55,867 57,146 54,762 54,472 56,297 Income before income taxes 29,999 28,773 30,127 28,149 25,373 Income taxes 6,321 6,311 6,689 5,978 6,205 Net income $ 23,678 $ 22,462 $ 23,438 $ 22,171 $ 19,168 Per Share Information Basic earnings per common share $ 0.99 $ 0.94 $ 0.98 $ 0.93 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings per common share 0.99 0.94 0.98 0.93 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding 23,891,160 23,876,020 23,867,592 23,858,817 23,818,806 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 24,000,061 23,997,198 23,988,974 23,959,228 23,908,340





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Loan Portfolio Construction and land development $ 360,687 $ 336,795 $ 298,812 $ 269,148 $ 236,093 Farm real estate loans 373,408 367,473 381,517 373,413 390,760 1-4 Family residential properties 489,854 495,537 495,787 488,139 496,597 Multifamily residential properties 339,482 330,549 360,604 356,858 332,644 Commercial real estate 2,564,670 2,432,180 2,393,640 2,397,985 2,417,585 Loans secured by real estate 4,128,101 3,962,534 3,930,360 3,885,543 3,873,679 Agricultural operating loans 308,275 311,594 306,374 296,811 239,671 Commercial and industrial loans 1,381,598 1,349,863 1,324,653 1,303,712 1,335,920 Consumer loans 31,918 36,317 41,604 47,220 53,960 All other loans 161,482 163,730 164,008 165,572 169,232 Total loans 6,011,374 5,824,038 5,766,999 5,698,858 5,672,462 Deposit Portfolio Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,392,534 $ 1,450,244 $ 1,321,446 $ 1,394,590 $ 1,329,155 Interest bearing demand deposits 2,095,370 1,901,516 1,947,744 1,814,427 1,907,733 Savings deposits 639,412 617,311 632,925 643,289 636,427 Money Market 1,138,464 1,184,964 1,206,140 1,215,420 1,196,537 Time deposits 1,129,493 1,135,508 1,081,944 1,062,654 987,244 Total deposits 6,395,273 6,289,543 6,190,199 6,130,380 6,057,096 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 31,948 $ 22,199 $ 21,895 $ 26,598 $ 29,835 Non-performing assets 34,807 23,670 23,572 28,703 32,030 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 399 1,588 1,458 1,783 2,235 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 234.37 % 328.51 % 325.00 % 263.36 % 235.23 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.24 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.43 % Special Mention loans 120,510 61,195 81,815 74,019 57,848 Substandard and Doubtful loans 79,956 75,309 39,031 33,884 35,516 Common Share Data Common shares outstanding 23,986,299 23,996,833 23,988,845 23,981,916 23,895,807 Book value per common share $ 39.97 $ 38.85 $ 37.27 $ 36.32 $ 35.42 Tangible book value per common share (1) 29.42 28.21 26.62 25.53 24.46 Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1) 33.64 32.79 32.07 31.21 30.42 Market price of stock 39.00 37.88 37.49 34.90 36.82 Key Performance Ratios and Metrics End of period earning assets $ 7,325,978 $ 7,101,811 $ 6,924,934 $ 6,844,096 $ 6,775,075 Average earning assets 7,168,176 7,014,675 6,975,783 6,769,858 6,884,303 Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.35 % 5.48 % 5.41 % 5.29 % 5.24 % Average rate on cost of funds 1.71 % 1.75 % 1.75 % 1.74 % 1.83 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.73 % 3.80 % 3.72 % 3.60 % 3.41 % Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.17 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.30 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.10 % Return on average common equity 10.01 % 9.95 % 10.52 % 10.35 % 9.04 % Adjusted return on average common equity (1) 10.71 % 10.34 % 10.80 % 10.78 % 9.80 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 57.55 % 58.75 % 58.09 % 58.88 % 58.76 % Full-time equivalent employees 1,170 1,178 1,190 1,194 1,198 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.

2 During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Net Interest Margin (In thousands, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 QTD Average Average Balance Interest Rate INTEREST EARNING ASSETS Interest bearing deposits $ 166,801 $ 1,354 3.22 % Federal funds sold 76 1 5.22 % Certificates of deposit investments 1,523 16 4.17 % Investment Securities 1,123,304 8,041 2.86 % Loans (net of unearned income) 5,876,472 87,267 5.89 % Total interest earning assets 7,168,176 96,679 5.35 % NONEARNING ASSETS Other nonearning assets 716,463 Allowance for loan losses (73,813 ) Total assets $ 7,810,826 INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits $ 3,165,580 $ 14,835 1.86 % Savings deposits 628,895 273 0.17 % Time deposits 1,120,841 9,354 3.31 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,915,316 24,462 1.97 % Repurchase agreements 204,558 987 1.91 % FHLB advances 257,500 2,339 3.60 % Federal funds purchased 109 2 0.00 % Subordinated debt 62,965 1,142 7.20 % Jr. subordinated debentures 24,435 433 7.03 % Total borrowings 549,567 4,903 3.54 % Total interest bearing liabilities 5,464,883 29,365 2.13 % NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES Demand deposits 1,342,458 Avg Cost of Funds

1.71 % Other liabilities 57,335 Stockholders' equity 946,150 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,810,826 Net Interest Earnings / Spread $ 67,314 3.22 % Tax effected yield on interest earning assets 3.73 % Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Net interest income as reported $ 66,530 $ 66,363 $ 63,863 $ 59,409 $ 58,950 Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 67,314 67,143 64,634 60,162 59,717 Average earning assets 7,168,176 7,014,675 6,975,783 6,769,858 6,884,303 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.73 % 3.80 % 3.72 % 3.60 % 3.41 % Common stockholder's equity $ 958,692 $ 932,179 $ 894,140 $ 870,949 $ 846,391 Goodwill and intangibles, net 253,016 255,217 255,547 258,671 261,906 Common shares outstanding 23,986 23,997 23,989 23,982 23,896 Tangible Book Value per common share $ 29.42 $ 28.21 $ 26.62 $ 25.53 $ 24.46 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) (101,301 ) (110,012 ) (130,710 ) (136,097 ) (142,383 ) Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 33.64 $ 32.79 $ 32.07 $ 31.21 $ 30.42





FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended December, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Adjusted earnings Reconciliation Net Income - GAAP $ 23,678 $ 22,462 $ 23,438 $ 22,171 $ 19,168 Adjustments (post-tax) (1) Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 314 1,525 - 143 - Net (gain)/loss on subordinated debt repayment 237 - - - - Net (gain)/loss on other investments 349 - - - - Technology project expenses 761 360 246 728 1,710 Net (gain)/loss on real estate (443 ) (1,033 ) - - - Severance expense - 15 - - - Integration and acquisition expenses 434 13 3 41 - Total adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 1,652 $ 880 $ 249 $ 912 $ 1,710 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 25,330 $ 23,342 $ 23,687 $ 23,083 $ 20,878 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.06 $ 0.97 $ 0.99 $ 0.96 $ 0.87 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.30 % 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.10 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 10.71 % 10.34 % 10.80 % 10.78 % 9.80 % Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 55,867 $ 57,146 $ 54,762 $ 54,472 $ 56,297 Other real estate owned property income (expense) (76 ) (217 ) (75 ) (101 ) (240 ) Amortization of intangibles (2,963 ) (3,128 ) (3,121 ) (3,231 ) (3,314 ) Gain/(loss) on real estate 560 (95 ) - - - Severance expense - (19 ) - - - Technology project expense (963 ) (456 ) (311 ) (921 ) (2,164 ) Integration and acquisition expenses (549 ) (17 ) (4 ) (52 ) - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 51,876 $ 53,214 $ 51,251 $ 50,167 $ 50,579 Net interest income -GAAP $ 66,530 $ 66,363 $ 63,863 $ 59,409 $ 58,950 Effect of tax-exempt income(1) 784 780 771 753 767 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 67,314 $ 67,143 $ 64,634 $ 60,162 $ 59,717 Noninterest income - GAAP $ 21,685 $ 22,909 $ 23,593 $ 24,864 $ 26,363 Gain on real estate sales 0 (1,403 ) - - - Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 398 1,930 - 181 - Net (gain)/loss on subordinated debt repayment 300 - - - - Net (gain)/loss on other investments 442 - - - - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 22,825 $ 23,436 $ 23,593 $ 25,045 $ 26,363 Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 90,139 $ 90,579 $ 88,227 $ 85,207 $ 86,080 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 57.55 % 58.75 % 58.09 % 58.88 % 58.76 % (1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.



