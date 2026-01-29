Curbee Announces M.A.R.S. 2: Three Massive Dealer-pleasing, High-impact Improvements to its Mobile and Remote Service Platform, Plus a New Brand Identity

Just in time for NADA 2026, Curbee launches M.A.R.S. 2 with 1.) enhanced recall intelligence, 2.) new fleet flexibility tools and 3.) DMS integrations

The next-generation launch accelerates Curbee’s growth trajectory on the heels of its already impressive 12x growth in 2025

Plus, Curbee rolls out a rebrand to signal a clean break from the company’s early roots and a bold step into its next chapter



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curbee, the No. 1 mobile service platform for auto dealers, today announced the launch of M.A.R.S. 2. This includes dealer-pleasing, high-impact upgrades to its Mobile and Remote Service (M.A.R.S.) platform such as mobile-friendly recall intelligence, flexibility for fleet businesses, and integrations with the top four dealership management systems (DMS). In addition, Curbee released a new brand look, just ahead of the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) conference.

The enhancements kick off Curbee’s next chapter in helping auto dealers scale profitable mobile service offerings following its phenomenal growth in 2025.

“We’re enabling dealerships to operationalize mobile service, making it easy and profitable,” Curbee CEO Amit Chandarana said. “Our latest upgrades increase scheduling flexibility, especially for fleet and multiple-vehicle appointments, bring recalls into the platform, and now integrate into the four primary Dealer Management Systems. On top of that, this rebrand blows us out of the water.”

Three Major Product Enhancements … Plus One More Thing

Curbee is rolling out three platform advancements for NADA 2026, plus the debut of a full brand refresh.

Recall Intelligence, Including “Mobile-Friendly” Recall Detection

Curbee’s updated M.A.R.S. platform surfaces open recalls for customers and identifies which recalls can be completed by mobile technicians.

This enables dealers to:

Capture more recall work

Identify mobile-friendly recalls

Increase customer satisfaction through convenience

Ensure vehicles on the road are safer

“Recalls are one of the biggest growth opportunities in mobile,” Chandarana said. “Our platform immediately notifies dealers which recalls are field-friendly.”

New Flexibility Engine for Fleets and Multi-Vehicle Customers

While Curbee’s original platform created breakthrough efficiency through structured routing and workflows, the new release adds the flexibility dealers need to serve:

Fleet operators

Multiple-vehicle households

High-volume recall campaigns

Rental cars and municipalities

Dealers can now bundle service appointments, route work dynamically, and schedule complex jobs, while maintaining operational visibility and control.

New DMS Integrations Now Cover Most U.S. Dealers

Curbee is expanding seamless integration across all major dealer management systems:

Tekion – fully integrated and live

CDK – fully integrated and live

Dealertrack – beta will begin rolling out to dealers in February

Reynolds & Reynolds – beta will begin rolling out to dealers in March

This gives dealerships true end-to-end workflow continuity, so mobile service jobs flow through the same repair order, pricing, scheduling, and accounting systems used in the service drive. No rekeying. No mismatched records. No friction. Just clean operations and faster revenue capture.

Because Curbee plugs directly into existing dealer workflows, teams don’t have to learn a new back-office system, they simply extend the one they already know and trust.

New Brand Identity Reflects Curbee’s SaaS-Only Model

Finally, Curbee has unveiled a complete brand refresh designed to definitively close the chapter on confusion over the company’s business model. The new brand emphasizes the company’s Software-as-a-Service model, including a new website designed to be more educational and dynamic for dealers exploring mobile service.

Curbee’s role is clear: no tools, no trucks and no technicians, simply the leading platform to power dealership-led mobile service.

“We wanted our brand to reflect who we are today: a scaled, enterprise-ready technology platform helping the industry satisfy – and retain – customers by transforming service delivery,” Chandarana said. “The new website is intentionally educational and dynamic — and honestly, just plain cool — because it finally reflects who we are today. Curbee’s new identity signals a clean break from the company’s early roots and a bold step into our next chapter.”

Rapid Growth Underscores Dealer Demand for Mobile Service

Curbee reported explosive growth over the past year, including:

Exponential growth in dealer partners and mobile service appointments booked

Headcount has doubled and continues to grow in 2026

More than doubled media engagements



The company will be expanding its product, success and marketing teams in 2026 as dealer adoption accelerates.

Meet Curbee at NADA

Curbee will showcase the next-generation M.A.R.S. platform, brand identity, and integrations at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas. Stop by Booth 8412N or General Motor’s Booth 1363W to see how Curbee helps dealers launch, scale, and streamline mobile service. Dealers interested in mobile service revenue growth can schedule Curbee demos onsite.

About Curbee

Curbee is the No. 1 mobile service platform. Curbee enables dealerships to offer mobile service with its platform called M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service). With M.A.R.S., it's simple: dealerships send the right van to the right job, using the right route with the right parts, at the right time.



The company’s street credit comes from in-market experience and best practices. With Curbee’s software, solutions and success team, dealers can scale mobile service quickly, delivering a game-changing customer experience while driving revenue growth. Curbee’s innovative technology supports AI-powered scheduling & analytics, ensuring dealers efficiently “go mobile.” Curbee’s team has highly relevant experience from Tesla, Toyota, Ford and Roadster and is backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. For more information, visit www.curbee.com .

Media Contact

Katie Merx

katiemerx@gmail.com

(313) 510-5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5f6f963-0abf-4e93-b09e-84876a9f4291