Hanmi Financial Increases Cash Dividend 4% to $0.28 per share and Expands Repurchase Authorization

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) (“Hanmi” or the “Company”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2026 first quarter of $0.28 per share, up 4% from the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid on February 25, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2026. In addition, the Company announced the expansion of its existing share repurchase authorization by 1.5 million to approximately 2.3 million shares of common stock in the aggregate.

“Following a year of strong earnings growth and disciplined execution, we believe Hanmi enters 2026 well positioned to sustain our momentum,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The increase in our dividend reflects the Board’s confidence in Hanmi’s financial strength and outlook. Adding 1.5 million to the remaining 837 thousand shares brings our total repurchase capacity to approximately 2.3 million shares, or 7.8% of shares outstanding, as of December 31, 2025. This expanded authorization underscores the compelling value we see in our stock and, together with the dividend increase, reinforces our commitment to enhancing stockholder returns.”

The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in the open market or private transactions, through block trades, and/or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 promulgated pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both Hanmi and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, legal restrictions the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate Hanmi to purchase any particular number of shares and there can be no assurance with respect to the amount or timing of any repurchases of our shares of common stock.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches, five loan production offices and three loan centers in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

