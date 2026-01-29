Belite Bio Announces Participation at the 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress (APAO)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) 2026 Congress, taking place February 5-7, 2026 in Hong Kong.

The presentations will include previously disclosed topline results from the Phase 3 DRAGON study of tinlarebant in adolescents with Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1), as well as individual patient case reports from the study. Belite’s participation will include an oral presentation in a general scientific session, a sponsored lunch symposium, and an exhibition booth.

Presentation Details

Session: Inherited Retinal Disease and Miscellaneous Topics

Title: Topline Results from the Phase 3 DRAGON Study of Tinlarebant for Adolescent Stargardt Disease

Presenter: Ruifang Sui, M.D., Ph.D.

Date and Time: February 6, 2026, 3:40-3:50 p.m.

Location: Room S221, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Sponsored Lunch Symposium

Theme: Tinlarebant from Mechanism to Clinical Impact: Topline Results of the Phase 3 DRAGON Clinical Trial and Expert Insights

Speakers:

Hendrik Scholl, M.D., M.A.

Akiko Maeda, M.D., Ph.D.

Quan Dong Nguyen, M.D., M.Sc., FAAO, FARVO, FASRS

Ruifang Sui, M.D., Ph.D.

Yih-Shiou Hwang, M.D., Ph.D.



Date and Time: February 7, 2026, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Location: Room S423+S424, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Exhibition Booth

Dates: February 5-7, 2026

Location: Hall 5E, Booth 5E-C03

About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)

Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy that is intended to reduce the accumulation of vitamin A-based toxins (known as bisretinoids) that cause retinal disease in Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and also contribute to disease progression in geographic atrophy (GA), or advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Bisretinoids are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, tinlarebant reduces the formation of bisretinoids. Tinlarebant has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S., Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and Sakigake Designation in Japan for the treatment of STGD1.

About STGD1

STGD1 is the most common inherited macular dystrophy (causing blurring or loss of central vision) [in both adults and children]. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4), which results in progressive accumulation of bisretinoids leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no FDA approved treatments for STGD1.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu / ir@belitebio.com

Sophie Hunt / belite@argotpartners.com