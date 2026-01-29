Rezolve Ai Positioned at the Center of Rapidly Emerging Agentic Commerce Standards

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in Agentic Commerce infrastructure, today highlighted its strategic alignment with emerging agentic commerce standards following the introduction of new industry protocols from leading AI platforms. Rezolve Ai views these developments as a major inflection point that accelerates trust, interoperability and large-scale deployment of AI-initiated transactions.

Key highlights:

• Agentic commerce standards are emerging faster than expected by leading industry forecasters, validating Rezolve Ai's early architectural decisions. Recent third-party research1 from global investment banks, consultancies and commerce platforms indicates that adoption of AI-driven shopping agents is accelerating materially ahead of earlier timelines

• Agentic Checkout is already designed to operate across protocol based AI environments both on-brand and third-party

• Standardisation will unlock scale enabling AI-driven transactions across retail, fashion, FMCG, hospitality and beyond

Recent industry research underscores the pace of this shift. While earlier forecasts from major financial institutions projected that widespread use of AI shopping agents would emerge closer to the end of the decade, more recent analysis suggests adoption is advancing significantly faster. Global consultancies now estimate that agentic commerce could represent between $1 trillion and $5 trillion in annual global transaction value by 2030 with integration standards and transaction protocols forming sooner than originally anticipated. Separately, large commerce platforms report that a substantial proportion of consumers are already engaging with agent-based shopping assistants as a regular part of their purchasing behavior.

As AI agents move rapidly from product discovery into real transactional execution shared standards are becoming essential to ensure security, consistency, and merchant control. Rezolve Ai believes these standards will play a role comparable to early web and payments protocols in unlocking mass adoption of digital commerce.

“Agentic commerce is shifting from experimentation to infrastructure,” said David Ingram, Chief Product Officer, Rezolve Ai. “The emergence of shared protocols reinforces our belief that commerce will increasingly be executed by AI agents and that those transactions require a secure, standards-based checkout layer.”

Rezolve Ai’s Agentic Checkout is designed to support this transition, enabling AI agents to execute purchases while remaining securely connected to merchants’ existing commerce and payment systems. The platform supports transactional actions both within branded environments such as websites and mobile applications and across third-party and public AI surfaces.

By taking a protocol-aligned approach, Rezolve Ai’s technology will enable a broad ecosystem of AI agents, including public assistants and third-party agents, to initiate commerce actions in a controlled, auditable and merchant approved manner. This approach will preserve brand integrity, compliance requirements and operational oversight while dramatically expanding where and how transactions can occur.

Payments + Identity = Scale

Rezolve Ai also highlighted the rapid evolution of payment and identity infrastructure, including delegated payment models and platform level controls as a key enabler of agentic commerce at scale. Combined with AI communication standards, these developments will create a trust framework required for autonomous, agent-initiated purchasing.

“Agentic Checkout positions Rezolve Ai at the convergence of AI, commerce and payments,” added Ingram. “For our customers, this means greater flexibility in how and where they engage consumers. For Rezolve Ai, it reinforces our role as the transaction layer for conversational commerce wherever consumers choose to interact.”

Rezolve Ai expects continued and accelerating adoption of agentic commerce protocols across global retail categories, creating new opportunities for brands to engage customers as AI agents become embedded in everyday purchasing decisions.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is a global leader in AI-driven commerce, providing retailers and brands with proprietary technology that powers search, personalization, checkout, and omni-channel engagement. Its solutions enable businesses to harness AI for smarter customer experiences and operational efficiency. With foundational partnerships with Microsoft, Google, and Tether, Rezolve Ai is positioned to drive innovation across the $30 trillion global retail market. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Rezolve Ai’s expectations for the adoption of agentic commerce protocols and the evolution of payment and identity infrastructure, Rezolve Ai’s beliefs regarding its technology, and the anticipated impact on conversational commerce deployments. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

