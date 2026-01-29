Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size to Reach USD 4.80 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Obesity Burden and Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgical Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.46% during 2026–2035. The market is expected to rise steadily between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including rising obesity incidence, an increase in bariatric surgeries, technical advancements in minimally invasive devices, attractive reimbursement policies, and expanding surgical infrastructure.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.83 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 4.80 Billion

CAGR: 5.46% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 0.92 Billion in 2025 to USD 1.41 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.40%. The prevalence of obesity is on the rise, minimally invasive surgical instruments are being widely used, bariatric treatments are becoming more common, and hospitals and specialist clinics have favorable reimbursement policies.

Escalating Obesity Rates and Increasing Bariatric Procedure Volumes to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for bariatric surgery devices is growing due in large part to rising obesity rates and an increase in the number of bariatric procedures performed. In order to promote efficient, long-term weight management and treatment of metabolic disorders, hospitals, specialized clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers are progressively implementing cutting-edge surgical technologies. Technological advancements in gastric balloons, stapling systems, and safety-enhanced devices, along with a growing preference for minimally invasive and endoscopic procedures, are accelerating the adoption of these procedures, improving clinical outcomes, and lowering complications, all of which are contributing to the market's sustained growth.

High Surgical Costs and Limited Insurance Reimbursement Can Impede Market Growth Globally

The market for bariatric surgery devices is still severely hampered by high surgical expenses and little insurance coverage. Adoption in small and mid-sized hospitals, specialist clinics, and emerging healthcare markets is constrained by the higher procedure costs associated with advanced stapling systems, gastric balloons, and minimally invasive devices. Patients are deterred from undergoing bariatric surgeries by inconsistent insurance coverage, high out-of-pocket expenses, and financial limitations. Even though the prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders is expanding, market penetration is being slowed by physician training requirements, procedural complexity, and price sensitivity in cost-conscious areas.

Major Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conmed Corporation

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Cousin Biotech

USGI Medical Inc.

TransEnterix Inc. (Asensus Surgical)

GI Dynamics Inc.

Mediflex Surgical Products

Spatz FGIA Inc.

Standard Bariatrics Inc.

EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Segmentation Insights:

By Device Type

Gastric Sleeve Devices held the largest market share of 38.42% in 2025 due to their proven effectiveness in long-term weight loss and high safety profile in minimally invasive surgeries. Gastric Balloon Systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.12% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing preference for non-surgical or less invasive interventions.

By Application

Sleeve Gastrectomy dominated with a 41.23% market share in 2025 as it is the most commonly performed bariatric surgery due to its effectiveness, lower complication rates, and suitability for a wide patient population. Bariatric Revision Surgery is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.34% through 2026–2035 driven by the increasing number of patients requiring corrective or secondary procedures following initial bariatric surgeries.

By Technology

Mechanical devices accounted for the highest market share of 46.15% in 2025 due to their reliability, established clinical use, and cost-effectiveness for standard bariatric procedures. Electronic devices are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period benefiting from smart technologies, real-time monitoring, and enhanced precision in surgery.

By Patient Type

Adult patients dominated with a 59.34% share in 2025 due to higher obesity prevalence and greater acceptance of surgical interventions among adults. Morbidly Obese patients are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.91% through 2026–2035 driven by rising severe obesity cases and increasing clinical recommendations for surgical intervention.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 51.28% in 2025 due to advanced infrastructure, availability of surgical expertise, and high patient throughput. Ambulatory Surgery Centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.08% during the forecast period benefiting from lower costs, shorter recovery times, and increasing preference for outpatient procedures.

Regional Insights:

The North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is dominated, holding a 42.67% share in 2025, driven by rising obesity prevalence and a well-established healthcare infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.06% during 2026–2035. Growth is driven by rising obesity prevalence, increasing adoption of minimally invasive and endoscopic bariatric procedures, and expanding healthcare infrastructure across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

In November 2025 , Medtronic launched advanced bariatric surgical instruments enhancing precision, procedural efficiency, and patient recovery. These innovations expand its minimally invasive device portfolio, supporting broader adoption across hospitals and specialty clinics.

, Medtronic launched advanced bariatric surgical instruments enhancing precision, procedural efficiency, and patient recovery. These innovations expand its minimally invasive device portfolio, supporting broader adoption across hospitals and specialty clinics. In January 2026, Johnson & Johnson submitted the OTTAVA Robotic Surgical System to the U.S. FDA. Designed for complex bariatric surgeries, it enhances precision, expands procedural capabilities, and strengthens J&J’s position in robotic-assisted bariatric surgery.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL BARIATRIC SURGERY VOLUME TRENDS – helps you track the annual number of bariatric surgeries performed worldwide, highlighting demand growth driven by rising obesity prevalence and expanding surgical capacity.

– helps you track the annual number of bariatric surgeries performed worldwide, highlighting demand growth driven by rising obesity prevalence and expanding surgical capacity. DEVICE INNOVATION ADOPTION RATES – helps you understand the adoption (%) of minimally invasive versus traditional bariatric surgery devices, revealing shifts toward advanced and less invasive treatment approaches.

– helps you understand the adoption (%) of minimally invasive versus traditional bariatric surgery devices, revealing shifts toward advanced and less invasive treatment approaches. PATIENT ELIGIBILITY & DEMAND DRIVERS – helps you analyze obesity prevalence and BMI-based eligibility trends, offering insight into the expanding patient pool and long-term procedure demand.

– helps you analyze obesity prevalence and BMI-based eligibility trends, offering insight into the expanding patient pool and long-term procedure demand. REPEAT & REVISION SURGERY RATES – helps you assess the percentage of repeat or revision bariatric procedures, indicating device effectiveness, clinical outcomes, and long-term reliability.

– helps you assess the percentage of repeat or revision bariatric procedures, indicating device effectiveness, clinical outcomes, and long-term reliability. HOSPITAL & CLINIC DEVICE UTILIZATION LEVELS – helps you evaluate device utilization rates (%) across hospitals and surgical centers, supporting capacity planning, sales targeting, and investment decisions.

About the Report

The Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Report delivers comprehensive insights, including:

Market size and forecasts (2022–2035)

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis

Competitive benchmarking and company profiling

Technology trends, opportunities, and challenges

Strategic insights for investors and industry stakeholders

