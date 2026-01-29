Adaptability emerges as the defining advantage for U.S. business leaders in 2026 – Forvis Mazars C-Suite Barometer

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forvis Mazars LLP, one of the largest public accounting and consulting firms in the United States, today released the U.S. findings from its sixth annual C-Suite Barometer: Outlook 2026, revealing that adaptability—powered by technology and disciplined execution—has become the defining competitive advantage for American businesses.

Drawing on responses from 600 U.S. C-suite executives as part of a broader global survey of more than 3,000 leaders across 40 countries, the report shows U.S. executives entering 2026 with unusually high confidence despite economic uncertainty, intensifying competition, and ongoing trade disruption. Nearly 97% of U.S. executives report optimism about growth, and almost nine in 10 expect revenue to increase in the year ahead—underscoring a mindset shaped by action, not sentiment alone.

That outlook is reinforced by the intensity of U.S. execution. Compared to global peers, American executives are investing more aggressively, restructuring faster to implement artificial intelligence (AI), and expressing higher confidence in managing tariffs and regulatory complexity—demonstrating an adaptability-first approach that is translating directly into growth expectations.

Key findings from the U.S. report include:

Technology transformation is the leading strategic priority: Transforming businesses through technology is the number one priority across industries and company sizes surveyed. While most firms have a technology strategy in place, the focus has shifted decisively from planning to execution.

Transforming businesses through technology is the number one priority across industries and company sizes surveyed. While most firms have a technology strategy in place, the focus has shifted decisively from planning to execution. AI moves from experimentation to scale: Nearly seven in 10 U.S. executives say AI is already having a major impact, and nine in 10 organizations have restructured teams to support AI implementation—outpacing global adoption.

Nearly seven in 10 U.S. executives say AI is already having a major impact, and nine in 10 organizations have restructured teams to support AI implementation—outpacing global adoption. AI is driving growth, not just efficiency: Three in five U.S. executives say AI is creating new roles, signaling a shift in how leaders view AI as a growth engine rather than simply a cost-control tool.

Three in five U.S. executives say AI is creating new roles, signaling a shift in how leaders view AI as a growth engine rather than simply a cost-control tool. Tariffs are reshaping strategy—but not stalling growth: Ninety-five percent of U.S. leaders are confident in their ability to manage tariff-related costs. Rather than pulling back, organizations are driving efficiency, consolidating operations, and investing in technology-enabled supply chains.

Ninety-five percent of U.S. leaders are confident in their ability to manage tariff-related costs. Rather than pulling back, organizations are driving efficiency, consolidating operations, and investing in technology-enabled supply chains. Global expansion remains a priority. Nearly nine in 10 U.S. businesses plan to expand internationally, targeting Canada and the U.K. as their top markets. This indicates a shift toward more diversified and flexible growth strategies.



“This year’s C-Suite Barometer shows U.S. executives acting, not waiting,” said Rob Pruitt, Chief Practice & Innovation Officer at Forvis Mazars. “Even amid uncertainty, leaders are optimistic and investing with purpose. Our research shows that what separates the strongest organizations right now is adaptability and execution—using technology, especially AI, to move faster while maintaining strong controls, clarity, and resilience. At Forvis Mazars, we’re helping clients navigate this shift with clear, practical guidance so they can adopt these tools confidently and drive meaningful progress.”

While optimism remains strong, the report also highlights where pressure is building. Economic uncertainty and intensifying competition are cited as the top risks to growth, and confidence in managing talent scarcity and climate-related challenges has declined year over year. At the same time, executives express their strongest confidence in managing technology, underscoring why digital transformation has become central to U.S. growth strategies.

AI investment intensity sets U.S. leaders apart

AI adoption in the U.S. has moved decisively from pilot programs to scaled investment. One in five U.S. companies now allocates more than 20% of its total budget to AI—double the global average—highlighting the depth of commitment among American executives. Leaders express the highest confidence in AI’s return on investment, followed by cybersecurity and data connectivity, reinforcing AI’s role as a cornerstone of growth, resilience, and competitive advantage.

Adapting to competition and tariffs

Intensifying competition and ongoing trade disruption are reshaping strategic priorities for U.S. executives but not slowing momentum. In addition to high confidence in managing tariff-driven costs, more than half of U.S. leaders report diversifying resources or developing new efficiencies to address global trade disruption. Rather than retreating, organizations are adjusting their operations and using adaptability as a competitive lever in an increasingly complex environment.

A more flexible approach to international expansion

U.S. businesses continue to pursue international growth, but with greater flexibility and risk diversification. Nearly nine in 10 plan to expand globally, with Canada and the U.K. emerging as top destinations. Leaders are broadening their expansion targets to navigate geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory complexity, and talent constraints, favoring optionality over concentration.

The message from U.S. business leaders is clear: adaptability is no longer optional. Organizations best positioned for success in 2026 are aligning innovation with disciplined execution by scaling AI responsibly, strengthening operations, and maintaining flexibility amid global disruption.

About the study

The Forvis Mazars C-Suite Barometer: Outlook 2026 is the firm’s sixth annual global survey examining the priorities, challenges, and outlook of senior business leaders. The independent research was conducted in October and November 2025 and includes responses from 3,012 C-suite executives worldwide, including 600 U.S.-based leaders, at for-profit organizations with annual revenues exceeding $1 million.

