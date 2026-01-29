Command Alkon Showcases the Future of Connected Construction at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

HILLIARD, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is pleased to announce its presence at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, taking place March 3–7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit North Hall, Booth N12513, to connect with Command Alkon’s team, experience live demonstrations, and learn how Command Cloud solutions help producers and suppliers improve visibility, efficiency, and collaboration across construction materials operations and projects.

Throughout the show, Command Alkon will host in-booth demonstrations highlighting solutions designed for the real-world demands of heavy building materials operations, including tools that support dispatch, production, quality, fleet, financial workflows, and improving customer experiences.

Command Alkon will host a press conference on Wednesday, March 4, at 2:00 p.m. in Booth N12513, where company leaders will share updates on product innovation, industry trends, and the company’s vision for digitally connected construction materials operations.

In addition to in-booth activities, Command Alkon leaders will contribute to several educational sessions during the show:

Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer , will deliver a keynote presentation on the Groundbreakers Stage titled Leading in the Age of AI. In this session, Willoughby will explore how artificial intelligence is redefining leadership, innovation, and growth. Attendees will gain real-world insights into how leaders can harness AI tools today to drive meaningful transformation, cultivate a culture of curiosity and creativity, and empower teams to rethink processes, unlock productivity, and lead change rather than react to it.

, will participate in a panel discussion examining how artificial intelligence is already transforming operations across the construction materials industry. Panelists will share real-world applications and case studies spanning mine-to-mill optimization, predictive maintenance, intelligent logistics, and AI-powered monitoring technologies – offering a candid look at where AI is delivering measurable results and where challenges remain. Alex Moody, Vice President, Solutions Specialist , will co-host a session with Jack Cove, Head of Go-to-Market at Pathways, focused on sustainability, embodied carbon, and the growing role of technology in meeting environmental and regulatory requirements. As procurement policies such as Buy Clean increasingly require Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and greater transparency, the session will explore how evolving guidelines are driving materials suppliers and project owners to adopt digital solutions that support lower-carbon construction. Attendees will gain practical insight into strategies and technologies that reduce waste, improve access to required data and documentation, and lower environmental impact while delivering operational savings.

“CONEXPO-CON/AGG brings together the full construction ecosystem, making it an ideal platform for us to demonstrate how Command Alkon is helping connect people, processes, and data across materials production and delivery,” said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “We’re excited to show how our Command Cloud solutions support smarter decisions, improved collaboration, and stronger operational performance.”

Attendees are encouraged to let Command Alkon know that they will be attending CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 to be advised on times for in-booth demonstrations, customer appreciation happy hours, and more.

For more information about the show, visit the CONEXPO-CON/AGG website.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate, and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

