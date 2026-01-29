Stellantis to Present Strategic Plan at May 21 Investor Day

AMSTERDAM, January 29, 2026 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that the Company will present its strategic plan at its Investor Day 2026, to be held on May 21 in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Details regarding the agenda, organization and how to register for the in-person event will be communicated in due course.

Attachment