Stellantis to Present Strategic Plan at May 21 Investor Day

 | Source: STELLANTIS N.V STELLANTIS N.V

Stellantis to Present Strategic Plan at May 21 Investor Day 

AMSTERDAM, January 29, 2026 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that the Company will present its strategic plan at its Investor Day 2026, to be held on May 21 in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Details regarding the agenda, organization and how to register for the in-person event will be communicated in due course.

# # #

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@StellantisStellantisStellantisStellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		 

Attachment


Attachments

EN-20260129-Stellantis-Investor-Day-2026-Media-Advisory

Recommended Reading