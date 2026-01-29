Fedora Pharmaceuticals Highlights Efficacy of Novel Antibiotic, FPI-2119, against Antimicrobial-resistant Gram-negative Bacteria at the 2026 IMARI Conference

EDMONTON, Alberta , Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in the development of drugs to treat antibiotic-resistant infections, is presenting four posters at the inaugural Interdisciplinary Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance and Innovation (IMARI) conference. Fedora’s presentations summarize the mechanism, in vitro and in vivo activity, and resistance profile of FPI-2119, the company’s lead candidate. FPI-2119 is a first-in-class non-β-lactam antibiotic derived from lactivicin with potent activity against antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) Gram-negative pathogens. FPI-2119 works by targeting penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs), which bacteria use to construct and maintain cell wall integrity.

“Mortality rates for invasive infections are increasing as drug-resistant strains spread,” stated Christopher Micetich, chief executive officer and founder of Fedora Pharmaceuticals. “Novel classes of antibiotics, when used responsibly, offer real promise for reducing the threat of AMR. Lactivicin antibiotics were first isolated in the 1980s but were not developed. The encouraging preclinical results we are presenting at IMARI support advancing FPI-2119 into clinical trials.”

In preclinical studies, treatment with FPI-2119 produced dose-dependent reductions in Klebsiella pneumoniae in mouse models of bacteremia and lung infection. K. pneumoniae is the second most common cause of Gram-negative bacteremia and the third most common cause of hospital-acquired infections. Even in a hospital setting, these infections can become life threatening if they enter the bloodstream, lungs, or surgical wounds. Treatment of K. pneumoniae infections is challenging due to high rates of antibiotic resistance. In vitro results presented at IMARI demonstrate FPI-2119’s potent activity against multi-drug-resistant (MDR) strains of K. pneumoniae as well as other resistant strains of Gram-negative bacteria including E. coli and E. cloacae.

FPI-2119 was also shown to have potency against carbapenem-resistant strains, including P. aeruginosa and A. baumannii. Carbapenems are often considered a “last resort” antibiotic for MDR infections due to their potency and broad spectrum of activity. However, bacteria have evolved to produce enzymes that inactivate carbapenem antibiotics, making carbapenem-resistant infections extremely difficult to treat. When tested in vitro, FPI-2119 demonstrated 8- to 16-fold greater activity against these life-threatening infections compared with current therapeutic options.

“While education and awareness about antimicrobial stewardship has improved, antimicrobial resistance continues to increase. Thus, there remains an urgent need to develop novel antibiotics,” added Karen Bush, Ph.D., Indiana University professor emerita and member of the Fedora scientific advisory board. “I look forward to working with Fedora as they advance FPI-2119 towards the clinic.”

Dr. Bush spent over three decades in pharmaceutical research before joining the Indiana University faculty, where she continued her research on antibiotic resistance mechanisms. At IMARI, Dr. Bush, will introduce the session on “New Antimicrobial Agents in The Pipeline” with a short presentation entitled “Historical overview of the antimicrobial pipeline: Success or Failure?”

About the IMARI Conference

IMARI was launched in May 2025 by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) as a forum for advancing the science of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). IMARI is being held January 28-30, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Antimicrobial Infections

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) happens when bacteria and other microbes adapt and become resistant to antibiotics. As a result of decades of over-prescribing and overuse in the medical and agricultural sectors, most currently available antibiotics have become ineffective. There were an estimated 4.95 million deaths associated with bacterial AMR in 2019, including 1.27 million deaths attributable to bacterial AMR. Projections suggest annual GDP losses could range from trillions by 2030 to over $100 trillion by 2050 if AMR remains unchecked.

About Fedora Pharmaceuticals

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotech founded in 2011 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing novel antimicrobial drugs to tackle antibiotic resistance (AMR). With a strong pipeline and expert scientific team, Fedora’s mission is to deliver solutions that impact global health. Fedora’s most advanced candidate is nacubactam, a Phase 3-ready β-lactamase inhibitor being advanced with partner, Meiji Seika. Fedora holds key US rights to nacubactam and has the collaborations and strategy necessary to bring it to market. For more information, please visit www.fedorapharma.com.