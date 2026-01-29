Verkkokauppa.com to publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2025 on 12 February 2026

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

INVESTOR NEWS

29 January 2026 at 03:15 p.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2025 on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time). The release will be available on the company’s investor website after publication.

CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in two live webcast presentations:

Presentation in Finnish at 10:00 a.m EET Register for the webcast: https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2025-q4-tulos

at 10:00 a.m EET Presentation in English at 11:00 a.m EET Register for the webcast: https://verkkokauppa.videosync.fi/2025-q4-report

at 11:00 a.m EET

The webcasts can also be viewed at: www.verklive.com.

The presentations are intended for analysts, investors, and media representatives, but anyone interested is welcome to follow the broadcasts.

Questions can be submitted in advance or during the presentations by email to: investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be published on the company’s investor website following the release of the Financial Statements Bulletin. Recordings of the events will be made available on the same website after the broadcasts.

For more information, please contact:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to 2 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers’ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.