SeaStar Medical to Present at Upcoming Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

DENVER, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that Eric Schlorff, Chief Executive Officer of SeaStar Medical, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, February 5th at 11:30 am Eastern Time.

Interested investors and guests of SeaStar Medical can register and view the live investor presentations here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration.

A replay of the SeaStar Medical presentation will be available on Monday, February 9th after 11:30 am Eastern Time on the Company's website and can be accessed here. The replay will be available for up to 30 days following its posting.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. The QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) therapy is SeaStar Medical’s first commercial product based on its patented Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) technology. The QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED) therapy was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for six therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

