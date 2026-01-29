TAB Bank Secures a $2.25 Million Asset-Based Lending Facility for Bright Stripes to Create Growth Opportunities

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $2.25 million asset-based lending facility, which includes a $1 million inventory subline, for Bright Stripes LLC. The capital provided from this credit facility will create growth opportunities for Bright Stripes, while furthering their mission of cultivating the power of creative play to inspire kids to create the world they want to live in.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Bright Stripes was launched in 2019 to inspire present and future generations to embrace creative projects in all forms. They are constantly looking for ways to make kids enthusiastic about screen-free, tactile activities which build skills as much as they build character. Their product line includes knitting craft kits, DIY jewelry kits, art on the go coloring pads, and much more.

"From our first meeting, we could tell that the team at TAB Bank was different than most, and we mean that in the very best possible sense of the word. From due diligence right through to the funding of our loan, we experienced a spirit of open communication and genuine partnership by every person on their team we came into contact with. We could not be happier that we were introduced to TAB Bank and we look forward to growing with them in the years to come," commented Sabre Mrkva and Eric von Stein, Co-Presidents of Bright Stripes LLC.

TAB Bank offers customized financial solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across various industries. Services include asset-based lending, equipment financing and working capital solutions tailored to help companies scale and thrive.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .