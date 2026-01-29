Satellogic Extends Country-Wide Monitoring Agreement with the Government of Albania, Enabling Persistent National Earth Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a vertically integrated geospatial company delivering high-resolution Earth Observation (EO) at unprecedented scale and economics, today announced an extension of its existing agreement with the Government of Albania to continue country-wide, high-frequency satellite monitoring using its NewSat constellation.

The 11-month contract extension builds on a previously signed three-year agreement that provided Albania with dedicated satellite capacity and the naming of two satellites, Albania-1 and Albania-2. Under the extended agreement, Albanian government agencies will continue to receive frequent, high-resolution (50 cm) imagery covering the country’s entire territory, enabling persistent oversight and a centralized stream of intelligence across national priorities.

This extension reflects Albania’s continued commitment to moving beyond reactive, event-driven tasking toward a persistent state of awareness at a national scale. With dedicated access to Satellogic’s fleet, Albania can continuously detect change, identify anomalies, and act with confidence across use cases including illegal construction, deforestation, natural resource management, and disaster and emergency response.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Albania as they prioritize national-scale monitoring,” said Jeff Kerridge, SVP of Global Sales at Satellogic. “National governments require continuous oversight, not occasional snapshots. This extension proves that persistent monitoring is now both operationally necessary and economically viable, ensuring no critical change goes unseen.”

The Next Evolution of National Intelligence Monitoring

Made possible by Satellogic’s vertically integrated constellation and unencumbered capacity, programs of this scope reflect a broader shift toward persistent Earth intelligence across large regions of interest, including entire countries. This evolution signals a new expectation for how governments and industry define availability, frequency, and continuity of geospatial data at national scale.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is a vertically integrated Earth observation company that designs, manufactures, and operates satellite systems, delivering decision-grade insights at scale to government and commercial customers. Through an end-to-end production and operations model, Satellogic provides governments with flexible options across their journey toward sovereign Earth observation. From access to high-frequency imagery and managed space systems to full satellite ownership, to supporting autonomous data availability and long-term technological independence.

This integrated approach enables Satellogic to deploy satellites on predictable timelines and operate with capacity to support persistent coverage across large portfolios of sites. Satellogic enables continuous monitoring and alert-driven workflows that help defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial operators move from reactive tasking to proactive decision-making, providing mission-critical data when it is needed.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com

