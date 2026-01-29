Cibolo Health Designates HeartSciences’ MyoVista Insights™ as Endorsed ECG Management Platform for Network of 123 Independent Hospitals

Southlake, TX, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or “EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced that Cibolo Rural Health Networks (“Cibolo Health”) has selected MyoVista Insights™ as its endorsed ECG management platform for independent hospitals within its high-value networks.

This collaboration will provide Cibolo Health’s network of 123 independent hospitals across six states with access to a modern, cloud-native ECG management platform designed to improve workflow efficiency, data accessibility, and clinical decision-making.

Through this partnership, HeartSciences will support Cibolo Health in enabling its member hospitals to modernize legacy ECG workflows, allowing physicians to interpret ECGs more quickly and efficiently without disrupting existing clinical processes.

MyoVista Insights delivers secure, cloud-based ECG data management across a wide range of devices and file formats while providing a scalable foundation for the integration of regulatory-compliant AI-ECG algorithms directly into routine clinical practice.

“We are delighted to partner with Cibolo Health, which is focused on ensuring its member hospitals and clinics have access to best-in-class solutions that support high-quality, cost-effective care,” said Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences. “This collaboration represents an important step in expanding access to our MyoVista Insights platform across a broad network of independent hospitals.”

Cibolo Health supports its members by facilitating access to innovative technologies that drive better outcomes and operational efficiency. The selection of MyoVista Insights aligns with Cibolo Health’s mission to help healthcare organizations optimize care delivery while managing costs.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company’s MyoVista Insights platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, please visit: www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



About Cibolo Rural Health Networks

Cibolo Health is a mission-driven healthcare services and network development company dedicated to strengthening independent rural hospitals and healthcare providers across the United States. Through its innovative High-Value Networks (HVNs), Cibolo enables rural hospitals to collaborate on clinical and operational initiatives that enhance care quality, improve access, and reduce costs — all while preserving local decision-making and community integrity. By facilitating clinically integrated networks that give independent providers the scale and infrastructure needed to negotiate with payers, adopt value-based care models, and share best practices, Cibolo Health supports sustainable, high-quality healthcare in rural communities. Its work addresses the unique challenges facing rural healthcare, including limited resources, workforce shortages, and increasing financial pressures, by fostering peer collaboration and shared solutions that help providers thrive now and into the future.

For more information, please visit: www.cibolohealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences' beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025 and in HeartSciences' other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

