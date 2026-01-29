West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2025 net income of $32.6 million, or $1.92 per diluted common share, compared to 2024 net income of $24.1 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter 2025 was $7.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2025 net income of $9.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, and fourth quarter 2024 net income of $7.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share. On January 28, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 25, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 11, 2026.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We have had continuous improvement in earnings and key performance metrics throughout 2025 and finished the year very strong. Through proactive and strategic balance sheet management, we see opportunities for further improvements in 2026. West Bank remains focused on relationship building and outstanding service and support. Our customer base continues to grow in all of our markets.”

David Nelson added, “We had no loans on nonaccrual status and no loans past due greater than 30 days at December 31, 2025. Our pristine credit quality is the result of our disciplined underwriting standards and steadfast approach to risk, which is consistently executed regardless of the economic or interest rate environment.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Third Quarter 2025 Overview

Loans decreased $7.2 million, or 0.2 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2025.





No credit loss expense on loans was recorded in either the fourth or third quarter of 2025.





The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.02 percent at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.01 percent at September 30, 2025. There were no nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2025 or September 30, 2025. Watch list loans increased from $38.7 million as of September 30, 2025 to $52.2 million as of December 31, 2025. This increase was primarily due to one commercial real estate loan which we believe, as of December 31, 2025, was adequately collateralized.





Deposits increased $162.0 million, or 4.9 percent, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Brokered deposits totaled $154.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $204.8 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $50.2 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $212.2 million, or 6.8 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2025, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in a reciprocal deposit network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 28.4 percent of total deposits.





Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.47 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2.36 percent for the third quarter of 2025. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $24.2 million, compared to $22.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. These improvements primarily resulted from growth in and changes in the mix of interest earning-assets and reductions to deposit interest rates in response to reductions in the federal funds rate, partially offset by a reduction in rates on variable-rate loans and growth in deposits.





The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 50.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 54.06 percent for the third quarter of 2025. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in net interest income.





In November 2025, the Company sold $63.7 million of securities available for sale and realized a pre-tax net loss of $4.0 million. The securities sold had a weighted average yield of 2.90 percent. We believe this transaction improves the flexibility of our balance sheet. Proceeds may be used for strategic improvement in our long-term earnings profile through redeployment into higher-earning assets or repayment of higher-costing borrowings.





The tangible common equity ratio was 6.42 percent as of December 31, 2025, compared to 6.40 percent as of September 30, 2025.





Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024 Overview

Loans decreased $3.2 million at December 31, 2025, or 0.1 percent, compared to December 31, 2024.





Deposits increased $110.9 million, or 3.3 percent, at December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $154.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $266.4 million at December 31, 2024. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $222.7 million, or 7.2 percent, as of December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.





Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 2.47 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.98 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $24.2 million, compared to $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin and net interest income was primarily due to the decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds. The cost of deposits decreased by 64 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the improvement was a decrease in average balances in borrowed funds of $39.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.







The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 50.21 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 60.79 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in the efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in net interest income.

The tangible common equity ratio was 6.42 percent as of December 31, 2025, compared to 5.68 percent as of December 31, 2024. The increase in the tangible common equity ratio was due to growth in retained earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.





Year Ended 2025 Compared to Year Ended 2024 Overview

The Company recorded no credit loss expense in 2025, compared to a credit loss expense of $1.0 million in 2024. The credit loss expense in 2024 was primarily due to an adjustment to qualitative factors within the commercial real estate segment and changes in forecasted loss rates, which was driven by an increase in the forecasted unemployment rate.





Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure) was 2.35 percent for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 1.91 percent for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income increased $17.6 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the increase in interest income on short-term assets consisting of deposits with banks and securities purchased under agreements to resell and decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds, partially offset by a decrease in interest income on securities. The increase in interest income on interest-earning assets was driven by growth in and changes in the mix of interest-earning assets. The cost of deposits and cost of borrowed funds decreased by 55 and 21 basis points, respectively, in 2025 compared to 2024, contributing to the reduction in interest expense. Also contributing to the reduction in interest expense was the change in mix of interest-bearing liabilities.





The Company plans to file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 26, 2026. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; the threat or imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and the value of products produced by our commercial borrowers; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including the level and impact of inflation, and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve or executive orders in response thereto; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade, foreign and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; military conflicts, acts of war or terrorism, or threats thereof, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, recent military activity in Venezuela and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies under the Trump administration; new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; talent and labor shortages and employee turnover; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Return on average assets(1) 0.72 % 0.92 % 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.68 % 0.81 % 0.61 % Return on average equity(2) 11.33 15.25 13.65 13.84 12.24 13.47 10.71 Net interest margin(3)(13) 2.47 2.36 2.27 2.28 1.98 2.35 1.91 Yield on interest-earning assets(4)(13) 5.02 5.13 5.07 5.04 5.02 5.06 5.08 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.02 3.26 3.28 3.25 3.57 3.20 3.73 Efficiency ratio(5)(13) 50.21 54.06 56.45 56.37 60.79 54.11 63.25 Nonperforming assets to total assets(6) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 ACL ratio(7) 1.02 1.01 1.03 1.01 1.01 Loans/total assets 72.47 75.50 73.12 75.66 74.84 Loans/total deposits 86.54 91.00 87.45 90.73 89.49 Tangible common equity ratio(8) 6.42 6.40 5.94 5.97 5.68 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.44 $ 0.55 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 1.92 $ 1.43 Earnings per common share (diluted) 0.43 0.55 0.47 0.46 0.42 1.92 1.42 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 1.00 1.00 Book value per common share(9) 15.70 15.06 14.22 14.06 13.54 Closing stock price 22.19 20.32 19.63 19.94 21.65 Market price/book value(10) 141.34 % 134.93 % 138.05 % 141.82 % 159.90 % Price earnings ratio(11) 12.71 9.31 10.41 10.46 12.96 Annualized dividend yield(12) 4.51 % 4.92 % 5.09 % 5.02 % 4.62 % REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Consolidated: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.77 % 12.54 % 12.53 % 12.18 % 12.11 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.14 9.93 9.89 9.59 9.51 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.44 8.51 8.33 8.36 7.93 Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.56 9.37 9.32 9.02 8.95 West Bank: Total risk-based capital ratio 13.35 % 13.17 % 13.21 % 12.90 % 12.86 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.44 12.26 12.29 11.99 11.96 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.35 10.50 10.36 10.46 9.97 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.44 12.26 12.29 11.99 11.96

(1) Annualized net income divided by average assets.

(2) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(3) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.

(5) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

(6) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.

(7) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.

(8) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(9) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.

(10) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.

(11) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).

(12) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.

(13) A non-GAAP measure.









WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 25,171 $ 26,875 $ 35,796 $ 39,253 $ 28,750 Interest-earning deposits with banks 324,502 109,265 212,450 171,357 214,728 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 121,413 96,792 96,955 — — Securities available for sale, at fair value 468,447 537,856 536,709 546,619 544,565 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,167 15,190 15,311 15,216 15,129 Loans 3,001,690 3,008,888 2,966,357 3,016,471 3,004,860 Allowance for credit losses (30,525 ) (30,515 ) (30,539 ) (30,526 ) (30,432 ) Loans, net 2,971,165 2,978,373 2,935,818 2,985,945 2,974,428 Premises and equipment, net 108,380 109,212 109,806 110,270 109,985 Bank-owned life insurance 46,192 45,875 45,567 45,272 44,990 Other assets 61,807 66,042 68,257 72,737 82,416 Total assets $ 4,142,244 $ 3,985,480 $ 4,056,669 $ 3,986,669 $ 4,014,991 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 3,468,470 $ 3,306,517 $ 3,391,993 $ 3,324,518 $ 3,357,596 Borrowings 376,406 389,076 390,260 391,445 392,629 Other liabilities 31,383 34,754 33,486 32,833 36,891 Stockholders’ equity 265,985 255,133 240,930 237,873 227,875 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,142,244 $ 3,985,480 $ 4,056,669 $ 3,986,669 $ 4,014,991 For the Quarter Ended AVERAGE BALANCES December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets $ 4,104,279 $ 4,004,769 $ 4,016,490 $ 3,944,789 $ 4,135,049 Loans 2,982,754 2,959,962 2,989,638 3,016,119 3,007,558 Deposits 3,418,539 3,333,800 3,353,982 3,284,394 3,434,234 Stockholders’ equity 259,932 242,245 234,399 229,874 230,720









WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of LOANS December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Commercial $ 505,059 $ 511,316 $ 500,854 $ 531,267 $ 514,232 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 426,833 448,660 459,037 451,230 508,147 1-4 family residential first mortgages 93,122 87,784 86,173 86,292 87,858 Home equity 26,088 27,083 24,285 21,961 19,294 Commercial 1,929,766 1,912,235 1,875,857 1,909,330 1,861,195 Consumer and other 23,374 24,697 22,900 19,323 17,287 3,004,242 3,011,775 2,969,106 3,019,403 3,008,013 Net unamortized fees and costs (2,552 ) (2,887 ) (2,749 ) (2,932 ) (3,153 ) Total loans $ 3,001,690 $ 3,008,888 $ 2,966,357 $ 3,016,471 $ 3,004,860 Less: allowance for credit losses (30,525 ) (30,515 ) (30,539 ) (30,526 ) (30,432 ) Net loans $ 2,971,165 $ 2,978,373 $ 2,935,818 $ 2,985,945 $ 2,974,428 CREDIT QUALITY Pass $ 2,952,015 $ 2,973,103 $ 2,958,318 $ 3,011,231 $ 2,999,531 Watch 52,227 38,672 10,788 7,991 8,349 Substandard — — — 181 133 Doubtful — — — — — Total loans $ 3,004,242 $ 3,011,775 $ 2,969,106 $ 3,019,403 $ 3,008,013 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing demand $ 540,358 $ 512,869 $ 521,990 $ 519,771 $ 541,053 Interest-bearing demand 577,814 448,731 461,207 517,409 543,855 Savings and money market - non-brokered 1,739,790 1,677,543 1,749,049 1,490,189 1,517,510 Money market - brokered 99,718 121,849 98,877 143,423 126,381 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,957,680 2,760,992 2,831,123 2,670,792 2,728,799 Time - non-brokered 455,944 462,542 451,463 461,655 488,760 Time - brokered 54,846 82,983 109,407 192,071 140,037 Total time deposits 510,790 545,525 560,870 653,726 628,797 Total deposits $ 3,468,470 $ 3,306,517 $ 3,391,993 $ 3,324,518 $ 3,357,596 BORROWINGS Subordinated notes, net $ 80,156 $ 80,090 $ 80,024 $ 79,959 $ 79,893 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 270,000 270,000 270,000 270,000 270,000 Long-term debt 26,250 38,986 40,236 41,486 42,736 Total borrowings $ 376,406 $ 389,076 $ 390,260 $ 391,445 $ 392,629 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Additional paid-in capital 37,231 36,473 35,773 35,072 35,619 Retained earnings 294,259 291,069 285,990 282,247 278,613 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,505 ) (75,409 ) (83,833 ) (82,446 ) (89,357 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 265,985 $ 255,133 $ 240,930 $ 237,873 $ 227,875









WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 41,992 $ 42,198 $ 41,666 $ 40,988 $ 41,822 Securities: Taxable 2,355 2,643 2,685 2,788 2,959 Tax-exempt 677 739 742 743 795 Deposits with banks 2,808 2,087 2,847 1,617 3,740 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1,370 1,258 22 — — Total interest income 49,202 48,925 47,962 46,136 49,316 Interest expense: Deposits 21,112 22,539 22,676 21,423 25,706 Subordinated notes 1,109 1,107 1,104 1,105 1,106 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,316 2,292 2,259 2,235 2,522 Long-term debt 459 486 504 518 560 Total interest expense 24,996 26,424 26,543 25,281 29,894 Net interest income 24,206 22,501 21,419 20,855 19,422 Credit loss expense — — — — 1,000 Net interest income after credit loss expense 24,206 22,501 21,419 20,855 18,422 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 493 491 486 471 462 Debit card interchange income 493 477 478 446 471 Trust services 964 894 801 777 1,051 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 317 308 295 282 287 Realized securities losses, net (3,959 ) — — — (1,172 ) Other income 800 333 350 267 331 Total noninterest income (892 ) 2,503 2,410 2,243 1,430 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,579 7,457 7,343 7,004 7,107 Occupancy and equipment 2,083 2,090 2,034 1,963 2,095 Data processing 673 663 643 617 752 Technology and software 789 794 791 786 743 FDIC insurance 475 637 670 587 699 Professional fees 297 303 303 308 301 Other expenses 1,833 1,606 1,701 1,798 1,702 Total noninterest expense 13,729 13,550 13,485 13,063 13,399 Income before income taxes 9,585 11,454 10,344 10,035 6,453 Income taxes 2,160 2,140 2,365 2,193 (644 ) Net income $ 7,425 $ 9,314 $ 7,979 $ 7,842 $ 7,097 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.55 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.42









WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Year Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 166,844 $ 166,222 Securities: Taxable 10,471 13,030 Tax-exempt 2,901 3,219 Deposits with banks 9,359 7,595 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 2,650 — Total interest income 192,225 190,066 Interest expense: Deposits 87,750 97,284 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings — 4,248 Subordinated notes 4,425 4,431 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 9,102 10,313 Long-term debt 1,967 2,428 Total interest expense 103,244 118,704 Net interest income 88,981 71,362 Credit loss expense — 1,000 Net interest income after credit loss expense 88,981 70,362 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,941 1,843 Debit card interchange income 1,894 1,919 Trust services 3,436 3,449 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 1,202 1,126 Realized securities losses, net (3,959 ) (1,172 ) Other income 1,750 1,269 Total noninterest income 6,264 8,434 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 29,383 27,588 Occupancy and equipment 8,170 7,320 Data processing 2,596 2,991 Technology and software 3,160 2,896 FDIC insurance 2,369 2,560 Professional fees 1,211 1,041 Other expenses 6,938 6,957 Total noninterest expense 53,827 51,353 Income before income taxes 41,418 27,443 Income taxes 8,858 3,393 Net income $ 32,560 $ 24,050 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.92 $ 1.43 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.92 $ 1.42





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 24,206 $ 22,501 $ 21,419 $ 20,855 $ 19,422 $ 88,981 $ 71,362 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 70 61 59 66 16 256 182 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 24,276 22,562 21,478 20,921 19,438 89,237 71,544 Average interest-earning assets 3,893,827 3,790,154 3,799,081 3,717,441 3,910,978 3,800,582 3,747,528 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 2.47 % 2.36 % 2.27 % 2.28 % 1.98 % 2.35 % 1.91 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 24,276 $ 22,562 $ 21,478 $ 20,921 $ 19,438 $ 89,237 $ 71,544 Noninterest income (892 ) 2,503 2,410 2,243 1,430 6,264 8,434 Adjustment for realized securities losses, net 3,959 — — — 1,172 3,959 1,172 Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net — — — 8 — 8 47 Adjusted income 27,343 25,065 23,888 23,172 22,040 99,468 81,197 Noninterest expense 13,729 13,550 13,485 13,063 13,399 53,827 51,353 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP)(2) 50.21 % 54.06 % 56.45 % 56.37 % 60.79 % 54.11 % 63.25 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

