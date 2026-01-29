CorMedix Therapeutics to Host In-Person and Virtual Analyst Day in New York on February 10, 2026

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that it will host an in-person and virtual analyst day in New York on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 with presentations and panels from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Eastern. The Company will share background and updates across its portfolio and pipeline, and outline the business’ key growth drivers and upcoming milestones.

The event will feature key opinion leaders who will join members of the Company’s senior management team, offering insights into evolving market dynamics, areas of significant unmet medical need, and the commercial opportunity for CorMedix’s REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection) program, in Phase III for the prophylaxis of fungal infections, and its DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) program, in Phase III for the reduction of CLABSI in adult patients receiving Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN).

Presentations and panels will be followed by a live question-and-answer session hosted by management. Attendance in person is limited to analysts and institutional investors. To register for either the virtual webcast or the in-person event, please click here.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. CorMedix is commercializing DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. Following its August 2025 acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics LLC, CorMedix is also commercializing a portfolio of anti-infective products, including MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, REZZAYO® (rezafungin for injection), VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), ORBACTIV™ (oritavancin), BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), and KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), as well as TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate).

CorMedix has ongoing clinical studies for DefenCath in Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) and Pediatric Hemodialysis populations and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. REZZAYO is currently approved for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, with an ongoing Phase III study for the prophylaxis of IFD in adult patients undergoing allogeneic BMT. Topline results of the Phase III study for REZZAYO are expected in Q2 2026. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com or www.melinta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects should be considered forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements regarding financial guidance, sales, revenue and operating expense estimates, expectations regarding product utilization, product reimbursement rates, synergy estimates and timing, expectations and timing regarding clinical studies and development and expectations of CorMedix’s product pipeline, results of the real-world study, expectations regarding implementation and perceived benefits of CorMedix’s products. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

