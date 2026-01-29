Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Projected to Reach US$ 41.72 Billion by 2035, Supported by Digital Billing and Receivables Automation Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic bill presentment and payment market was valued at US$ 16.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach valuation of US$ 41.72 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2026-2035.

The electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market landscape has fundamentally shifted from a transactional utility to a strategic engagement ecosystem. Closing the books on 2025, the global EBPP market defied conservative estimates, reaching a valuation of $16.53 billion, representing a robust CAGR of 9.70%. As we enter the first quarter of 2026, the data is unequivocal: the migration to digital billing is no longer about saving postage; it is about liquidity management, customer retention, and data sovereignty.

With 670 billion recurring bill payments processed globally in 2025, the market is witnessing a fierce battle for the customer interface. This analysis dissects the dominant segments, supported by verified data from operational giants like Fiserv, Verizon, and ACI Worldwide, revealing a market defined by the 62.8% dominance of the Biller-Direct model and the 49.8% surge of mobile wallets.

Key Market Findings

Based on type, the biller-direct model segment is capturing 62.8% share of the market.

Based on bill type, Phone bills continue to dominate the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market in 2023 with over 39.1% market share.

Based on industry, FMCG and Food & Beverage (F&B) sectors capture the largest 17% market share of the the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market.

Based on payment channel, mobile applications and digital wallets captured more than 49.8% market share.

North America is the largest market, which holds over 41.4% of the global revenue share.

The Biller-Direct Stronghold: Why 62.8% of Consumers Bypass Banks

Electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market volume is currently anchored by the biller-direct model, which captured a staggering 62.8% market share in 2025. This segment alone generated approximately $22.2 billion in transaction value.

The dominance is driven by the "Verification Economy." According to Fiserv’s "Bill Pay Habits of U.S. Households" (October 2025), 73% of consumers cited "immediate payment confirmation" as their primary reason for visiting a biller’s site directly versus a bank aggregator.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Driving Biller-Direct:

Cost Efficiency: Utilities and insurers utilizing direct EBPP platforms reported a $4.50 average savings per digital interaction compared to paper billing and phone support.

Utilities and insurers utilizing direct EBPP platforms reported a $4.50 average savings per digital interaction compared to paper billing and phone support. Retention Metrics: Billers with native apps in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market boasting "one-tap" payment features saw an 82% customer retention rate, compared to 64% for those relying on third-party aggregators.

Billers with native apps in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market boasting "one-tap" payment features saw an 82% customer retention rate, compared to 64% for those relying on third-party aggregators. Support Deflection: In Q4 2025, companies leveraging AI-driven chatbots within their direct portals reduced call center volume by 15%, saving an estimated $1.2 billion in operational opex across the Fortune 500.

In Q4 2025, companies leveraging AI-driven chatbots within their direct portals reduced call center volume by 15%, saving an estimated $1.2 billion in operational opex across the Fortune 500. Autopay Adoption: The direct model is the primary driver of recurring revenue stability, with 42% of direct-biller users enrolled in autopay, versus only 18% of bank-bill-pay users.

The data confirms that the "direct connection" is vital. When a customer logs into a utility portal, they are 3x more likely to engage with upsell offers (such as energy-saving audits) than when paying via a general banking app.

Phone Bills Take Up Over 39.1% Share via Super-Bundling and Carrier Billing

Phone bills command 39.1% of the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market because they have evolved from simple utility charges into "subscription super-wallets." The dominance is fueled by Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), where users bundle streaming services (Netflix, Disney+) and cloud storage directly onto their monthly mobile invoice. Verizon’s 2024 Annual Report (released February 2025) highlights that their "myPlan" perk system drove a 1.3% increase in consumer wireless revenue, effectively turning the phone bill into a consolidated payment vehicle for third-party digital services.

Additionally, Boku’s 2024 Full Year Results report a 50% surge in DCB bundling revenue in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market, confirming that consumers prefer "stacking" charges on a single phone bill over managing multiple credit card hits. This structural shift shields the segment from churn; as Astute Analytica’s 2025 forecast indicates, global carrier billing spend is on track to breach $100 billion, solidified by 5G "Fixed Wireless Access" adoption which merges home internet and mobile payments into one unmissable digital invoice.

FMCG & F&B: 17% Share Powered by B2B E-Invoicing Mandates

Often overlooked, the FMCG and Food & Beverage (F&B) sectors captured a vital 17% share of the market, driven entirely by B2B supply chain digitization. This segment is not about consumer convenience; it is about regulatory compliance and working capital optimization.

In 2025, 60% of global economies implemented or announced mandatory B2B e-invoicing frameworks (including Poland, France, and Malaysia). This forced a technological overhaul in the low-margin F&B industry.

B2B Efficiency & Liquidity Stats for the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market:

Digital Spend Management: Coca-Cola HBC’s 2024 Integrated Annual Report highlighted that 95.9% of strategic supplier spend is now routed through digital procurement channels.

Coca-Cola HBC’s 2024 Integrated Annual Report highlighted that 95.9% of strategic supplier spend is now routed through digital procurement channels. DSO Reduction: Suppliers adopting integrated EBPP solutions reduced Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) by 24%, freeing up an average of USD 2 million in working capital per USD 100 million in revenue.

Suppliers adopting integrated EBPP solutions reduced Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) by 24%, freeing up an average of USD 2 million in working capital per USD 100 million in revenue. Error Reduction: Automated reconciliation reduced invoice discrepancies from 12% (manual) to 0.8% (digital), accelerating payment cycles by 9 days.

Automated reconciliation reduced invoice discrepancies from 12% (manual) to 0.8% (digital), accelerating payment cycles by 9 days. Invoice Volume: The average F&B distributor processed 14,500 invoices per month in 2025, with 88% being "touchless" (no human intervention).

Intuit’s "Global E-Invoicing Trends 2025" indicates that the cost of processing a single manual invoice is USD 15, whereas a digital invoice costs USD 2.10, representing an 86% cost reduction that directly impacts the bottom line.

Mobile Wallets & Apps are Capturing 49.8% Share via Tokenization

While biller-direct dominates the model, the channel of choice is undeniably mobile. Mobile applications and digital wallets captured 49.8% of the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market share, translating to a user base of over 1.2 billion active payers globally.

The shift is powered by Gen Z and the "Super App" phenomenon. Mastercard’s "10 Top Payments Trends for 2025" revealed that 93% of Gen Z consumers utilize a mobile wallet for at least 3 recurring bills monthly. The friction of entering a 16-digit card number is obsolete; tokenization has taken over.

The Wallet Economy by the Numbers:

Transaction Volume: As per Capital One Shopping Research (October 2025), global mobile wallet transactions hit $10 trillion annualized, with bill payments accounting for 22% of this volume in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market.

As per Capital One Shopping Research (October 2025), global mobile wallet transactions hit $10 trillion annualized, with bill payments accounting for 22% of this volume in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market. Speed of Settlement: Wallets utilizing Real-Time Payments (RTP) rails settled funds in 0.4 seconds on average, compared to 1.5 days for traditional ACH.

Wallets utilizing Real-Time Payments (RTP) rails settled funds in 0.4 seconds on average, compared to 1.5 days for traditional ACH. Security Profiles: Tokenized biometric payments (FaceID/TouchID) reduced fraud incidence by 92% YoY in 2025, preventing an estimated $5.8 billion in losses.

Tokenized biometric payments (FaceID/TouchID) reduced fraud incidence by 92% YoY in 2025, preventing an estimated $5.8 billion in losses. Market Overlap: Interestingly, 65% of biller-direct payments are now executed via a mobile wallet API (e.g., using Apple Pay inside the Verizon app), blurring the lines between the two dominant segments.

The Real-Time Payments (RTP) and FedNow Factor in the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

The underlying rail for electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) in 2026 is Real-Time Payments. The launch and maturation of FedNow in the US, alongside established systems like UPI (India) and Pix (Brazil), have revolutionized bill payment timing.

ACI Worldwide’s "Speedpay Pulse 2025" report provides critical insights into this "just-in-time" behavior:

Urgency: 30% of all bill payments made in 2025 were classified as "urgent" (made on the due date).

30% of all bill payments made in 2025 were classified as "urgent" (made on the due date). RTP Growth : Volume on the RTP network surged by 200% YoY, with utility and credit card bill payments comprising 45% of this traffic.

: Volume on the RTP network surged by 200% YoY, with utility and credit card bill payments comprising 45% of this traffic. Late Fee Avoidance: Consumers saved an estimated $1.4 billion in late fees during 2025 by utilizing instant settlement options.

Consumers saved an estimated $1.4 billion in late fees during 2025 by utilizing instant settlement options. Request-to-Pay (RtP): This messaging standard, where a biller sends a payment request directly to a banking app, saw a 350% increase in adoption among UK and EU energy providers.

Strategic Outlook: The Road to USD 41.72 Billion

Looking ahead to 2035, the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market is on a trajectory to exceed USD 41.72 billion. The growth will be fueled by three quantitative trends observed in early 2026:

Hyper-Personalization: Billers using AI to analyze payment data and suggest "optimal payment dates" based on a user's cash flow history are seeing a 14% increase in on-time payments.

Billers using AI to analyze payment data and suggest "optimal payment dates" based on a user's cash flow history are seeing a 14% increase in on-time payments. Embedded Finance: Non-financial brands (e.g., Tesla, Apple) are embedding insurance and subscription billing into hardware interfaces, projected to capture 8% of the total billing market by 2028.

Non-financial brands (e.g., Tesla, Apple) are embedding insurance and subscription billing into hardware interfaces, projected to capture 8% of the total billing market by 2028. Cross-Border Bill Pay: With the gig economy growing, cross-border bill settlement volume increased by 22% in 2025, creating a new revenue stream for fintechs like PayPal and Wise.

