First National Corporation Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Earnings

 | Source: First National Corporation First National Corporation

STRASBURG, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported consolidated net income of $5.5 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2025.  For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported consolidated earnings of $17.7 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $1.97 and $1.96, respectively, and adjusted operating earnings(1) of $19.1 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per common share(1) of $2.13 and $2.12, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2025.

“We are pleased to report a record fourth quarter of financial performance, as well as a record year. We spent 2025 integrating the Touchstone family and operations into our company, with a major focus on customer retention. The addition of experienced bankers in our Richmond, Roanoke, and Staunton markets helped support our net loan growth in the fourth quarter. We delivered a strong return to our shareholders as we increased our quarterly dividend in the fourth quarter 9.7% and grew our per share tangible book value 14% - all of which helped drive a stock price increase of 9.7% for the year. We are extremely pleased to deliver a double-digit return for our shareholders in 2025,” said Scott C. Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2025

 Basic earnings per share of $0.61 per share, compared to $0.62 in the previous period, up from ($0.10) one year prior
 Return on average assets of 1.06% compared to 1.09% in the previous period and (0.18%) one year prior
 Return on average equity of 11.86% compared to 12.43% in the previous period and (2.35%) one year prior
 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent ("FTE")(1) of 3.95%, up from 3.84% in the previous period and 3.83% one year prior
 Asset quality improved with non-performing assets ("NPAs") declining to 0.32% of total loans
 Loan growth of $16.3 million for the quarter, a 4.6% annualized growth rate
 Noninterest bearing deposits of $509.9 million, or 28% of deposits, contributing to our low funding cost


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2025

 Basic earnings per share of $1.97 compared to $1.00 one year prior
 Return on average assets of 0.87% compared to 0.44% one year prior
 Return on average equity of 10.10% compared to 5.33% one year prior
 Net interest margin (FTE)(1) of 3.88% compared to 3.51% one year prior


NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) was 3.95%, compared to 3.84% for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.83% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $201 thousand, a 4-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, a 6-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin.

The quarterly impact of acquisition accretion and amortization in 2025 is reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

 Loans  Deposits  Borrowings  Total 
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025$(194) $443  $(285) $(36)
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 930   163   (186)  907 
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025 81   55   (93)  43 
For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 283   (10)  (72)  201 
 $1,100  $651  $(636) $1,115 


Earning asset yields for the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased 2-basis points to 5.24% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Loan accretion increased in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income was $19.0 million, an increase of $657 thousand from $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 due to a slight increase in net accretion income combined with a decrease in interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities.

ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a $951 thousand provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $193 thousand for the third quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter provision was comprised of a $923 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and a $28 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.  Net charge-offs totaled $651 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $939 thousand in the third quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on December 31, 2025, compared to $14.4 million, or 1.01% of total loans on September 30, 2025, and $16.4 million, or 1.12% of total loans on December 31, 2024. The increase in allowance for credit losses from the prior period is primarily due to increased pooled loan balances as well as three new loans with specific reserves on individually analyzed loans added in the fourth quarter. The decrease in allowance for credit losses from the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by lower individually analyzed loans balances following charge-offs recorded in 2025. The allowance for credit losses to NPA coverage increased to 316% on December 31, 2025, compared to 253% on September 30, 2025, and to 231% on December 31, 2024. 

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE

Non-interest income increased $518 thousand to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $4.5 million in the prior quarter.  Non-interest income increased 11.5% in the fourth quarter primarily due to increases in other income from the $895 thousand recovery from an acquired loan that was charged off prior to the acquisition of Touchstone. This increase in other income was offset by decreases in ATM and check card income, decreases in fees for other customer services, and no bargain purchase gain recognized compared to the prior quarter. 

Adjusted noninterest income(1), which excludes the bargain purchase gain ($304 thousand in the third quarter of 2025) and loan recovery ($895 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025), decreased $73 thousand to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $4.2 million in the prior quarter, due to nominal decreases in ATM and check card income and fees for other customer services.

Noninterest expense increased $343 thousand to $16.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $15.8 million in the prior quarter. Merger expense increased due to the one-time early lease termination for the now closed Raleigh loan production office acquired in the Touchstone merger. The Company is currently reviewing our total office footprint with plans to further improve operating leverage.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes the Raleigh LPO lease termination ($127 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025) and amortization of intangible assets ($442 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $442 thousand in the third quarter of 2025), increased $216 thousand to $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 from $15.3 million in the prior quarter, due to increases in equipment and other operating expense.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense was $1.39 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.27 million for the third quarter of 2025.  The effective tax rate of 20.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased from the 18.6% in the third quarter of 2025.  This increased effective tax rate in the fourth quarter was driven by additional income tax expense of $78 thousand related to an adjustment to deferred tax assets related to the Touchstone acquisition partially offset by the final state tax refund for Touchstone.  Tax expense and the related effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 were reduced due to the $304 thousand adjustment to the bargain purchase gain related to the final Touchstone federal tax filing.

BALANCE SHEET

On December 31, 2025, total assets were $2.039 billion, an increase of $7.9 million or 0.4% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $28.4 million or 1.4% from December 31, 2024. Total assets were consistent with the prior quarter, and the increase from the prior year was driven by additional investment in securities available for sale. 

On December 31, 2025, loans held for investment ("LHFI") net of allowance totaled $1.435 billion, an increase of $16.3 million or 1.1% from $1.419 billion on September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $15.6 million or 1.1% from December 31, 2024. Loans grew by $17 million during the fourth quarter, the first quarter of net loan growth in 2025. 

On December 31, 2025, total investments were $326.0 million, an increase of $20.5 million or 6.7% from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $48.7 million or 17.6% from December 31, 2024. Available for sale ("AFS") securities totaled $217.5 million on December 31, 2025, and $196.5 million on September 30, 2025, and $163.8 million on December 31, 2024. The increases compared to the prior quarters were driven by security purchases exceeding portfolio cashflows. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $14.8 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $15.4 million on September 30, 2025, and $22.1 million on December 31, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at amortized cost and totaled $103.0 million on December 31, 2025, $104.6 million on September 30, 2025, and $109.8 million on December 31, 2024.

On December 31, 2025, total deposits were $1.800 billion, a decrease of $10.0 million or 0.6% from the prior quarter, and a decrease of $4.2 million or 0.2% from December 31, 2024. Overall, the deposit balances were consistent with the prior quarter and the prior year. There were $25.0 million in other borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank on December 31, 2025, compared to no other borrowings on September 30, 2025, or December 31, 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, and available lines of credit totaled $743.0 million on December 31, 2025, $676.1 million on September 30, 2025, and $770.0 million on December 31, 2024.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $538.2 million on December 31, 2025, $555.0 million on September 30, 2025, and $537.0 million on December 31, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits that have collateral pledged, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $448.8 million on December 31, 2025, $473.4 million on September 30, 2025, and $445.5 million on December 31, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Overall NPAs improved over the previous period and previous year as previously reserved loans were charged off in the fourth quarter of 2025.  Management classifies NPAs as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"). NPAs as a percentage of total loans declined to 0.32% on December 31, 2025, down from 0.40% on September 30, 2025, and down from 0.48% on December 31, 2024.  NPAs decreased by $1.0 million to $4.7 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $5.7 million on September 30, 2025, and $7.1 million on December 31, 2024.

There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on December 31, 2025, compared to $388 thousand on September 30, 2025, and $365 thousand on December 31, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest increased to $3.8 million, or 0.26% of total loans on December 31, 2025, compared to $3.6 million, or 0.25% of total loans on September 30, 2025, and $3.1 million, or 0.21%, of total loans on December 31, 2024.  The health care provider portfolio continues to decline with $10.0 million in loan balances and $4.1 million in unamortized premiums, with $2.1 million on non-accrual which include specific reserves of $1.6 million. 

CAPITAL

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.17 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.155 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $18.83 at December 31, 2025, from $18.26 per share at September 30, 2025, and $16.55 at December 31, 2024 primarily due to earnings and improvements in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, less dividends and corporate expenses paid.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

First National Corporation (2)Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Dec 31, 2024 
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.53% 15.15% 14.57%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.93% 12.83% 11.98%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.30% 12.20% 11.35%
Leverage ratio 9.29% 9.24% 8.59%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.40% 8.17% 7.46%
Tangible book value per share (1)$18.83 $18.26 $16.55 
          
First BankDec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 
Total risk-based capital ratio (3) 13.64% 13.40% 12.34%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3) 12.59% 12.36% 11.19%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (3) 12.59% 12.36% 11.19%
Leverage ratio (3) 9.13% 8.88% 7.95%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.51% 8.18% 7.14%


During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company redeemed $13 million in subordinated debt, at par, including redemptions on October 1, 2025 ($5 million) and November 15, 2025 ($8 million). There was no gain or loss recognized on these redemptions. These capital redemptions had minimal impact on the total risk-based capital ratio and should position the Company for improved profitability in future periods.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its consumer and business mobile banking platforms, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, two loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, the south-central regions of Virginia, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted operating non-interest income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” "will," "continue," and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONTACTS
  
   
Scott C. Harvard Brad E. Schwartz
President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 545-7695 (540) 465-6130
sharvard@fbvirginia.com bschwartz@fbvirginia.com


                    
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
 Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024 
Income Statement                   
Interest and dividend income                   
Interest and fees on loans$21,513  $21,430  $21,516  $85,174  $63,483 
Interest on deposits in banks 1,618   1,733   2,085   6,913   6,490 
Interest on federal funds sold 1   1   189   41   189 
Taxable interest on securities 1,734   1,562   1,284   5,923   4,733 
Tax-exempt interest on securities 292   296   308   1,186   1,222 
Dividends 66   65   104   260   202 
Total interest and dividend income$25,224  $25,087  $25,486  $99,497  $76,319 
Interest expense                   
Interest on deposits$5,929  $6,246  $6,415  $24,292  $20,964 
Interest on federal funds purchased       1      1 
Interest on subordinated debt 273   479   396   1,687   603 
Interest on junior subordinated debt 67   67   68   266   270 
Interest on other borrowings 3      247   6   2,029 
Total interest expense$6,272  $6,792  $7,127  $26,251  $23,867 
Net interest income$18,952  $18,295  $18,359  $73,246  $52,452 
Provision for credit losses 951   193   4,750   2,887   7,850 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses$18,001  $18,102  $13,609  $70,359  $44,602 
Noninterest income                   
Service charges on deposit accounts$937  $985  $1,181  $3,955  $3,122 
ATM and check card fees 1,124   1,336   792   4,584   3,305 
Wealth management fees 936   910   903   3,611   3,617 
Fees for other customer services 292   407   317   1,187   966 
Brokered mortgage fees 190   166   90   649   252 
Income from bank owned life insurance 383   284   264   1,144   755 
Net (losses) on securities available for sale       (154)     (115)
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 3   5      8    
Bargain purchase gain    304   2,920   304   2,920 
Net gain on subordinated debt payoff          80    
Other operating income 1,153   103   131   1,496   1,558 
Total noninterest income$5,018  $4,500  $6,444  $17,018  $16,380 
Noninterest expense                   
Salaries and employee benefits$8,454  $8,487  $7,503  $33,663  $25,134 
Occupancy 881   1,025   913   3,919   2,573 
Equipment 1,282   1,056   1,123   4,420   3,131 
Marketing 350   324   331   1,180   1,037 
Supplies 207   158   186   780   489 
Legal and professional fees 667   660   520   2,442   1,993 
ATM and check card expense 570   569   385   2,115   1,508 
FDIC assessment 258   305   285   1,292   860 
Bank franchise tax 349   350   262   1,364   1,047 
Data processing expense 501   495   684   2,262   1,404 
Amortization expense 442   442   448   1,767   461 
Other real estate owned expense (income), net       5   (7)  15 
Net (gain) loss on disposal of premises and equipment    (7)        47 
Merger expense 127      7,316   2,159   8,107 
Other operating expense 2,037   1,918   1,968   8,077   5,128 
Total noninterest expense$16,125  $15,782  $21,929  $65,433  $52,934 
Income (loss) before income taxes$6,894  $6,820  $(1,876) $21,944  $8,048 
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,390   1,270   (943)  4,241   1,082 
Net income (loss)$5,504  $5,550  $(933) $17,703  $6,966 


                    
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
 Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                   
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic$0.61  $0.62  $(0.10) $1.97  $1.00 
Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)$0.62  $0.58  $0.66  $2.13  $2.10 
Weighted average shares, basic 9,011,378   8,999,153   8,971,649   8,994,410   6,955,592 
Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted$0.61  $0.62  $(0.10) $1.96  $1.00 
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)$0.62  $0.58  $0.66  $2.12  $2.10 
Weighted average shares, diluted 9,030,437   9,023,185   8,994,315   9,015,480   6,971,089 
Shares outstanding at period end 9,025,395   9,009,209   8,974,102   9,025,395   8,974,102 
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)$18.83  $18.26  $16.55  $18.83  $16.55 
Market price per share at period end$25.24  $22.68  $23.01  $25.24  $23.01 
Cash dividends declared$0.170  $0.155  $0.155  $0.635  $0.605 
                    
Key Performance Ratios                   
Return on average assets (4) 1.06%  1.09%  (0.18%)  0.87%  0.44%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(4) 1.08%  1.03%  1.15%  0.94%  0.92%
Return on average equity (4) 11.86%  12.43%  (2.35%)  10.10%  5.33%
Adjusted return on average equity (1)(4) 12.08%  11.75%  15.01%  10.92%  11.19%
Net interest margin (4) 3.93%  3.83%  3.83%  3.86%  3.51%
Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)(4) 3.95%  3.84%  3.83%  3.88%  3.51%
Efficiency ratio (1) 64.66%  67.97%  63.97%  68.18%  66.73%
                    
Average Balances                   
Average assets$2,061,973  $2,022,958  $2,051,578  $2,026,527  $1,597,150 
Average earning assets 1,914,802   1,897,328   1,919,864   1,898,424   1,504,946 
Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits 29.28%  29.13%  29.20%  29.12%  30.83%
Average shareholders’ equity$184,167  $177,130   157,844  $175,264   130,715 
                    
Asset Quality                   
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets 316.27%  253.37%  230.63%  316.27%  230.63%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.02%  1.01%  1.12%  1.02%  1.12%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.32%  0.40%  0.48%  0.32%  0.48%
Loan charge-offs$753  $1,027  $1,432  $4,805  $4,033 
Loan recoveries 102   88   98   366   283 
Net charge-offs 651   939   1,334   4,439   3,750 
Non-accrual loans 4,654   5,702   7,058   4,654   7,058 
Other real estate owned, net       53      53 
Nonperforming assets 4,654   5,702   7,111   4,654   7,111 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 3,830   3,580   3,085   3,830   3,085 
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing    388   365      365 
                    
Capital Ratios (5)                   
Total capital$201,622  $194,910  $181,449  $201,622  $181,449 
Tier 1 capital 186,193   179,781   164,454   186,193   164,454 
Common equity Tier 1 capital 186,193   179,781   164,454   186,193   164,454 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 13.64%  13.40%  12.34%  13.64%  12.34%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.59%  12.36%  11.19%  12.59%  11.19%
Common equity Tier 1 capital / risk-weighted assets (3) 12.59%  12.36%  11.19%  12.59%  11.19%
Leverage ratio (3) 9.13%  8.88%  7.95%  9.13%  7.95%


                    
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 For the Period Ended 
 Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024 
Balance Sheet                   
Cash and due from banks$20,836  $23,716  $34,435  $27,432  $24,916 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 140,074   165,601   159,880   178,600   137,958 
Cash and cash equivalents$160,910  $189,317  $194,315  $206,032  $162,874 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 217,538   196,476   187,579   160,976   163,847 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 102,872   104,608   106,430   108,292   109,741 
Restricted securities, at cost 5,624   4,436   5,624   4,436   3,741 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,435,026   1,418,750   1,428,251   1,435,895   1,450,604 
Other real estate owned, net             53 
Premises and equipment, net 34,561   34,107   34,530   34,609   34,824 
Accrued interest receivable 6,430   6,238   6,143   6,126   6,020 
Bank owned life insurance 38,577   38,652   38,367   38,136   37,873 
Goodwill 3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030 
Core deposit intangibles, net 13,219   13,661   14,102   14,544   14,986 
Other assets 20,907   21,479   23,070   21,270   22,688 
Total assets$2,038,694  $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $2,033,346  $2,010,281 
                    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$509,874  $511,482  $541,204  $540,387  $520,153 
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 926,579   931,241   900,658   922,197   924,880 
Time deposits 363,095   366,860   361,304   362,392   358,745 
Total deposits$1,799,548  $1,809,583  $1,803,166  $1,824,976  $1,803,778 
Other borrowings 25,000      25,000       
Subordinated debt, net 8,312   21,241   21,148   21,461   21,176 
Junior subordinated debt 9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,359   9,442   9,316   8,955   9,517 
Total liabilities$1,852,498  $1,849,545  $1,867,909  $1,864,671  $1,843,750 
                    
Common stock 11,282   11,262   11,236   11,233   11,218 
Surplus 78,216   78,187   77,578   77,354   77,058 
Retained earnings 108,937   104,964   100,810   97,152   96,947 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (12,239)  (13,204)  (16,092)  (17,064)  (18,692)
Total shareholders’ equity$186,196  $181,209  $173,532  $168,675  $166,531 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,038,694  $2,030,754  $2,041,441  $2,033,346  $2,010,281 
                    
Loan Portfolio                   
Real estate loans:                   
Construction and land development$88,424  $78,470  $78,169  $81,596  $84,480 
Secured by farmland 11,879   12,812   12,514   12,314   14,133 
Secured by 1-4 family residential 527,282   533,458   544,577   550,183   547,576 
Other real estate loans 685,099   671,723   667,550   653,367   658,029 
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 117,256   117,047   119,910   131,539   140,393 
Consumer installment loans 8,419   8,358   8,113   8,034   7,582 
Deposit overdrafts 543   535   454   486   450 
All other loans 10,843   10,794   12,150   13,111   14,361 
Total loans$1,449,745  $1,433,197  $1,443,437  $1,450,630  $1,467,004 
Allowance for credit losses (14,719)  (14,447)  (15,186)  (14,735)  (16,400)
Loans, net$1,435,026  $1,418,750  $1,428,251  $1,435,895  $1,450,604 


   
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 Three Months Ended 
 December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
 Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Yield/ Rate (7)  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Yield/ Rate (7)  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Yield/ Rate (7) 
Assets                                   
Securities:                                   
Taxable$261,463  $1,735   2.63% $242,797  $1,562   2.55% $222,869  $1,284   2.29%
Tax-exempt (1) 52,441   370   2.80%  51,493   375   2.89%  52,943   391   2.93%
Restricted 4,449   66   5.88%  4,436   65   5.80%  3,773   104   10.96%
Total securities$318,353  $2,171   2.70% $298,726  $2,002   2.66% $279,585  $1,779   2.53%
Loans:                                   
Taxable$1,431,171  $21,468   5.95% $1,437,946  $21,386   5.90% $1,446,432  $21,447   5.90%
Tax-exempt (1) 3,565   57   6.32%  3,473   55   6.29%  5,193   88   6.74%
Total loans$1,434,736  $21,525   5.95% $1,441,419  $21,441   5.90% $1,451,625  $21,535   5.90%
Federal funds sold 33         55         16,963   188   4.42%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 161,680   1,618   3.97%  157,128   1,734   4.38%  171,692   2,085   4.83%
Total earning assets$1,914,802  $25,314   5.24% $1,897,328  $25,177   5.26% $1,919,865  $25,587   5.30%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (14,883)          (15,378)          (16,781)        
Total non-earning assets 162,054           141,008           148,495         
Total assets$2,061,973          $2,022,958          $2,051,579         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                   
Interest bearing deposits:                                   
Checking$401,385  $1,185   1.17% $376,344  $1,256   1.32% $369,546  $1,314   1.41%
Regular savings 207,169   183   0.35%  209,909   208   0.39%  212,738   171   0.32%
Money market accounts 331,288   1,656   1.98%  330,115   1,882   2.26%  359,708   2,320   2.57%
Time deposits 365,961   2,905   3.15%  363,702   2,900   3.16%  355,181   2,610   2.92%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,305,803  $5,929   1.80% $1,280,070  $6,246   1.94% $1,297,173  $6,415   1.97%
Federal funds purchased 1                  6       
Subordinated debt 12,167   274   8.94%  21,304   479   8.92%  17,131   395   9.17%
Junior subordinated debt 9,279   67   2.87%  9,279   66   2.83%  9,279   68   2.94%
Other borrowings 272   3   3.93%        0.00%  20,109   248   4.90%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,327,522  $6,273   1.87% $1,310,653  $6,791   2.06% $1,343,698  $7,126   2.11%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                                   
Demand deposits 540,640           526,240           534,951         
Other liabilities 9,644           8,935           15,086         
Total liabilities$1,877,806          $1,845,828          $1,893,735         
Shareholders’ equity 184,167           177,130           157,844         
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity$2,061,973          $2,022,958          $2,051,579         
Net interest income (1)    $19,041          $18,386          $18,461     
Interest rate spread (1)         3.37%          3.21%          3.19%
Cost of funds         1.33%          1.47%          1.51%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets         1.30%          1.42%          1.48%
Net interest margin FTE (1)         3.95%          3.84%          3.83%


   
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)
   
(unaudited)Year Ended 
 December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
 Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Yield / Rate (7)  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Yield / Rate (7) 
Assets                       
Securities:                       
Taxable$236,181  $5,923   2.51% $221,611  $4,733   2.14%
Tax-exempt (1) 51,613   1,502   2.91%  53,289   1,547   2.90%
Restricted 4,377   260   5.94%  2,522   202   8.01%
Total securities$292,171  $7,685   2.63% $277,422  $6,482   2.34%
Loans:                       
Taxable$1,441,319  $84,982   5.90% $1,096,312  $63,320   5.78%
Tax-exempt (1) 3,978   244   6.13%  2,561   206   8.04%
Total loans$1,445,297  $85,226   5.90% $1,098,873  $63,526   5.78%
Federal funds sold 892   40   4.52%  4,244   189   4.44%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 160,064   6,913   4.32%  124,407   6,490   5.22%
Total earning assets$1,898,424  $99,864   5.26% $1,504,946  $76,687   5.10%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,437)          (13,381)        
Total non-earning assets 143,540           105,585         
Total assets$2,026,527          $1,597,150         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                       
Interest bearing deposits:                       
Checking$377,944  $4,880   1.29% $278,558  $4,870   1.75%
Regular savings 210,510   756   0.36%  160,795   292   0.18%
Money market accounts 332,467   7,370   2.22%  294,818   8,265   2.80%
Time deposits 363,641   11,286   3.10%  239,590   7,537   3.15%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,284,562  $24,292   1.89% $973,761  $20,964   2.15%
Federal funds purchased 1         2       
Subordinated debt 20,308   1,688   8.31%  8,889   603   6.78%
Junior subordinated debt 9,279   266   2.86%  9,279   270   2.91%
Other borrowings 137   6   4.28%  42,486   2,029   4.78%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,314,287  $26,252   2.00% $1,034,417  $23,866   2.31%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                       
Demand deposits 527,756           422,981         
Other liabilities 9,220           9,037         
Total liabilities$1,851,263          $1,466,435         
Shareholders’ equity 175,264           130,715         
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity$2,026,527          $1,597,150         
Net interest income (1)    $73,612          $52,821     
Interest rate spread (1)         3.26%          2.79%
Cost of funds         1.43%          1.64%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets         1.38%          1.59%
Net interest margin FTE (1)         3.88%          3.51%


                    
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
 Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024 
Operating Net Income                   
Net income (GAAP)$5,504  $5,550  $(933) $17,703  $6,966 
Add: Merger-related expenses 127      7,316   2,159   8,107 
Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision       3,931      3,931 
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain    (304)  (2,920)  (304)  (2,920)
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5) (27  64   (1,439)  (417)  (1,463)
Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP)$5,604  $5,310  $5,955  $19,141  $14,621 
                    
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic                   
Weighted average shares, basic 9,011,378   8,999,153   8,971,649   8,994,410   6,955,592 
Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)$0.61  $0.62  $(0.10) $1.97  $1.00 
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)$0.62  $0.58  $0.66  $2.13  $2.10 
                    
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted                   
Weighted average shares, diluted 9,030,437   9,023,185   8,994,315   9,015,480   6,971,089 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)$0.61  $0.62  $(0.10) $1.96  $1.00 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.62  $0.58  $0.66  $2.12  $2.10 
                    
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings                   
Net interest income$18,952  $18,295  $18,359  $73,246  $52,452 
Total noninterest income 5,018   4,500   6,444   17,018   16,380 
Net revenue$23,970  $22,795  $24,803  $90,264  $68,832 
Total noninterest expense 16,125   15,782   21,929   65,433   52,934 
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings$7,845  $7,013  $2,874  $24,831  $15,898 
Add: Merger expenses 127      7,316   2,159   8,107 
Add: Day 2 Non-PCD Provision       3,931      3,931 
Subtract: Bargain purchase gain    (304)  (2,920)  (304)  (2,920)
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings$7,972  $6,709  $11,201  $26,686  $25,016 
                    
Adjusted Performance Ratios                   
Average assets$2,061,973  $2,022,958  $2,051,578  $2,026,527  $1,597,150 
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.06%  1.09%  (0.18%)  0.87%  0.44%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.08%  1.03%  1.15%  0.94%  0.92%
                    
Average shareholders’ equity$184,167  $177,130  $157,844  $175,264  $130,715 
Return on average equity (GAAP) 11.86%  12.43%  (2.35%)  10.10%  5.33%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 12.08%  11.75%  15.01%  10.92%  11.19%
                    
Net Interest Margin                   
Net interest income$18,952  $18,295  $18,359  $73,246  $52,452 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) 19,041   18,385   18,461   73,612   52,821 
Average earning assets 1,914,802   1,897,328   1,919,864   1,898,424   1,504,946 
Net interest margin 3.93%  3.83%  3.80%  3.86%  3.49%
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.95%  3.84%  3.83%  3.88%  3.51%


                    
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
 Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024 
Adjusted Noninterest Income              
Total noninterest income$5,018  $4,500  $6,444  $17,018  $16,380 
Subtract: bargain purchase gain    (304  (2,920)  (304  (2,920
Subtract: loan recovery (895        (895   
Net revenue 4,123   4,196  $3,524  $15,819  $13,460 
                    
Adjusted Operating Noninterest Expense                   
Total noninterest expense$16,125  $15,782  $21,929  $65,433  $52,934 
Subtract: merger expenses (127     (7,316  (2,159  (8,107
Subtract: amortization expense (442  (442  (448  (1,767  (461
Adjusted operating noninterest expense$15,556  $15,340  $14,165  $61,507  $44,366 
               
Efficiency Ratio                   
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)$16,125  $15,782  $21,929  $65,433  $52,934 
Subtract/Add: other real estate owned (expense) income, net       (5)  7   (15)
Subtract: amortization of intangibles (442)  (442)  (448)  (1,767)  (461)
Add/Subtract: gain (loss) on disposal of premises and equipment, net    9   3   16   (47)
Subtract: merger expenses (127     (7,316)  (2,159)  (8,107)
Adjusted operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$15,556  $15,349  $14,163  $61,530  $44,304 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)$19,041  $18,385  $18,461  $73,612  $52,821 
Total noninterest income (GAAP) 5,018   4,500   6,444   17,018   16,380 
Subtract: net gain on subordinated debt payoff          (80)   
Subtract: bargain purchase gain    (304)  (2,920)  (304)  (2,920)
Add/Subtract: securities losses (gains), net       154      115 
Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)$24,059  $22,581  $22,139  $90,246  $66,396 
                    
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.66%  67.97%  63.97%  68.18%  66.73%


                    
FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
 For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended 
 Dec 31, 2025  Sep 30, 2025  Dec 31, 2024  Dec 31, 2025  Dec 31, 2024 
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                   
GAAP measures:                   
Interest income – loans$21,513  $21,430  $21,516  $85,174  $63,483 
Interest income – investments and other 3,711   3,657   3,970   14,323   12,836 
Interest expense – deposits (5,929)  (6,246)  (6,415)  (24,292)  (20,964)
Interest expense – federal funds purchased       (1)     (1)
Interest expense – subordinated debt (273)  (479)  (396)  (1,687)  (603)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (67)  (67)  (68)  (266)  (270)
Interest expense – other borrowings (3)     (247)  (6)  (2,029)
Net interest income$18,952  $18,295  $18,359  $73,246  $52,452 
Non-GAAP measures:                   
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (6)$12  $11  $18  $51  $43 
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (6) 77   79   84   315   326 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income$89  $90  $102  $366  $369 
Tax-equivalent net interest income$19,041  $18,385  $18,461  $73,612  $52,821 
                    
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets                   
Total assets (GAAP)$2,038,694  $2,030,754  $2,010,281  $2,038,694  $2,010,281 
Subtract: goodwill (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (13,219)  (13,661)  (14,986)  (13,219)  (14,986)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)$2,022,445  $2,014,063  $1,992,265  $2,022,445  $1,992,265 
                    
Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP)$186,196  $181,209  $166,531  $186,196  $166,531 
Subtract: goodwill (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (13,219)  (13,661)  (14,986)  (13,219)  (14,986)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)$169,947  $164,518  $148,515  $169,947  $148,515 
                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.40%  8.17%  7.45%  8.40%  7.45%
                    
Tangible Book Value Per Share                   
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$169,947  $164,518  $148,515  $169,947  $148,515 
Common shares outstanding, ending 9,025,395   9,009,209   8,974,102   9,025,395   8,974,102 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$18.83  $18.26  $16.55  $18.83  $16.55 


(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
   
(2)
 The Company is a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance and is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Company's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.
   
(3)
 All ratios on December 31, 2025, are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.
   
(4)
 Ratios are annualized.
   
(5)
 Capital ratios presented are for First Bank.
   
(6)
 The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%
   
(7)
 Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%
   

Tags

EARNINGS RELEASE FIRST BANK FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION FXNC VIRGINIA STRASBURG EARNINGS

Recommended Reading