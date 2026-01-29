Global AI Signs Enterprise Contract with One of the World’s Largest Pharmaceutical Companies to Automate Compliance Operations

Expands presence in highly regulated industries with AI-driven solutions supporting mission-critical regulatory and HR workflows

New York, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced that it has signed a contract with one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to automate and govern multiple compliance-critical and data-intensive business processes.

Under the agreement, Global AI will deploy its enterprise-grade Agentic AI Platform to support regulatory monitoring, compliance reporting, and internal human resources operations—areas that demand the highest levels of accuracy, traceability, and auditability. The contract further validates Global AI’s ability to deliver AI-driven automation solutions within large-scale, highly regulated enterprise environments.

The platform’s compliance automation capabilities provide full auditability and governance across the entire reporting lifecycle and are purpose-built to meet enterprise and regulatory standards required by global pharmaceutical organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, commented, “Deploying our agentic AI products within the pharmaceutical industry and complex, compliance-driven environments demonstrates enterprise-scale capability and builds lasting credibility. This provides a foundation for broader adoption of our enterprise AI product suite across processes and business units as organizations increasingly adopt agentic AI.”

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

