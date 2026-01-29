Reborn Coffee Advances China Growth Through Completion of Flagship Presence at Tencent’s New Headquarters Campus in Shenzhen

Flagship Location Positioned within Tencent’s Newly Completed Headquarters, Grand Opening Planned Following Chinese New Year

BREA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced continued progress in its international expansion strategy with the completion of construction for its flagship location within Tencent’s newly developed headquarters campus in Shenzhen, China. With construction now complete, Reborn Coffee expects the grand opening of the location to take place following the conclusion of the Chinese New Year.





Tencent, one of the world’s leading internet and technology services companies, has completed development of its new headquarters campus spanning more than 80 hectares east of Da Chan Bay Island in Qianhai, Bao’an District. The campus has been thoughtfully designed to foster collaboration, dialogue, and innovation, featuring a diverse program of exhibitions, discussions, and activities integrated throughout the campus. Reborn Coffee is proud to confirm that construction of its flagship location within this landmark development has been completed, positioning the brand at the center of one of China’s most influential technology ecosystems.

As Reborn Coffee’s exclusive master licensee in China, Reborn Health Goods (Shenzhen) led the development of this flagship location within Tencent’s new headquarters campus. Reborn Coffee’s store is situated within the central and northern buildings of the campus and features a fully open atrium connected to a sunken garden, designed to function as an active public gathering space. The location forms part of the campus’s primary office environment, which is designed to accommodate more than 23,00 employees across approximately 500,000 square meters of office space.





In parallel with this milestone, Reborn Coffee’s headquarters in Brea, California, is actively continuing to advance quality control initiatives to ensure that products and operations meet the company’s highest global standards. These efforts include refining processes to align with regional characteristics and consumer preferences, with menu development designed to reflect both Reborn Coffee’s core identity and the unique cultural and local attributes of each market it serves.





As the Company continues to execute its global growth strategy, management believes this flagship presence will serve as a meaningful platform for brand visibility, operational learning, and long-term opportunity within one of the world’s most dynamic technology and innovation hubs.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

REBN@mzgroup.us

949-491-8235

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f1214f9-011b-49ed-aefc-c81f4447a733

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4d2c1b3-f1b7-4fef-947f-50c1f30a37dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/212baaa3-d6c2-442c-b977-223419cb7aa1