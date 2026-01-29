Alliance Entertainment to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call on February 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor, logistics provider, and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across physical media, video games, toys, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 12, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Alliance Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Jeff Walker, Chief Financial Officer Amanda Gnecco, and Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie will host the conference call, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. A presentation will accompany the call and can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0784 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13758224

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact RedChip Companies at 1-407-644-4256.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1749656&tp_key=d0dfe4e261 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through March 12, 2026, using the following information:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13758224

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic™, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com