Overstock Trader Expands Buyer Network with Brand-Protective Vetted Resellers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock Trader, a leading excess inventory buyer and secondary-market services firm, today announced the expansion of its buyer ecosystem to include curated reseller demand, strengthening its ability to deliver higher recovery outcomes while maintaining strict brand protection for manufacturers and retailers.

Overstock Trader has built the industry's most trusted network of excess inventory buyers , spanning off-price retail, discount retail, wholesale, and export. This network is designed to match excess inventory with the most appropriate demand source based on product type, volume, and brand sensitivity. The latest expansion builds on this foundation by selectively activating reseller demand where it enhances recovery without compromising control.

As brands continue to manage excess inventory driven by demand volatility, returns, seasonality, and overproduction, Overstock Trader remains focused on a single objective: maximizing recovery while protecting brand equity. The addition of curated reseller demand reflects a disciplined evolution of its buyer ecosystem, designed to expand recovery options while maintaining full brand control.

Professional resellers have evolved into a sophisticated channel capable of absorbing complex inventory challenges that traditional buyers often can't accommodate efficiently. This curated reseller layer is not intended to replace existing channels, but to complement them, particularly for inventory that does not align cleanly with standard retail programs or bulk wholesale requirements.

The reseller market itself has matured into a large, professional segment of the global secondary market. Industry estimates indicate that global resale is expected to exceed $250 billion over the next several years, driven by changes in consumer behavior, the adoption of social commerce, and increased liquidity enabled by digital platforms.

Whatnot's explosive growth exemplifies the resale market's rapid expansion. By October 2025, the platform's sellers had moved over $6 billion in merchandise, more than double the $3 billion recorded the entire previous year. The platform's 2025 Black Friday performance was particularly remarkable: transactions exceeded $75 million in gross merchandise value, with approximately 125 items sold every second.

This momentum reflects broader transformation across the resale sector. Established platforms like eBay continue serving over 130 million active buyers worldwide, while social-focused marketplaces such as Poshmark maintain strong engagement. The data makes one thing clear: resale has evolved from a niche channel into a fundamental pillar of modern retail.

“The professional resale market has reached a scale where brands can’t afford to look away,” said Gregg Schwartz, Founder and Vice President at Overstock Trader . “The question is no longer whether to participate, but how to do it in a way that is intentional, well-controlled, and aligned with overall brand strategy. When handled properly, this approach allows our partners to achieve both discretion and meaningful value recovery. It’s a win-win.”

In practice, that means resellers are increasingly handling the most complex segments of excess inventory. They play a critical role in the last mile for mixed-SKU assortments, customer returns, aged styles, and fragmented quantities. When managed correctly, reseller demand can absorb this complexity efficiently, creating incremental recovery where traditional channels reach their limits.

This model is enabled through The Reseller Source , a private resale ecosystem designed to give brands controlled, professional access to reseller demand without pushing inventory into public view. The platform operates as an extension of Overstock Trader’s broader buyer ecosystem, supporting private placements through a vetted group of professional resellers active across livestream, social, and secondary marketplaces.

Through this expanded buyer ecosystem, Overstock Trader enables brands to:

Increase recovery on aged, mixed-SKU, off-cycle, or hard-to-place inventory

Maintain brand control through private, vetted placements

Avoid public discounting and uncontrolled resale exposure



As the secondary market continues to evolve, Overstock Trader will continue investing in disciplined, brand-aligned distribution strategies that reflect how excess inventory is actually moving in today’s market.

About Overstock Trader

Overstock Trader operates and leverages the most extensive network of excess inventory buyers. The company helps brands and retailers recover meaningful value from surplus, aged, and off-cycle inventory through discreet, brand-safe placements across off-price retail, discount retail, wholesale, export, and curated resale channels.