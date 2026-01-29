CORRECTION – Banco Itaú Chile Schedules Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting and announces Dividend Distribution Proposal

SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE:ITAUCL) please note that in the second paragraph of the release, the "corresponding to the amount" should read CLP$256,855,029,388, not $256,855,029,388 as previously stated and the "dividend" should read CLP$1,187.27068559793, not $1.18727068559793 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE:ITAUCL) reports that, at an ordinary meeting held today, the Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to summon the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting for April 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., in order to address matters within its competence.

Likewise, at the ordinary meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors of the Bank resolved to propose to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, to be held on April 9, 2026, as indicated above, the distribution of 60% of the profits for fiscal year 2025, corresponding to the amount of CLP$256,855,029,388, as dividends to shareholders, to be distributed among the total of 216,340,749 validly issued and outstanding shares of the Bank. Accordingly, if approved under the indicated terms, a dividend of CLP$1,187.27068559793 per share would be distributed. It will also be proposed to the Meeting that the remaining 40% of the profits be retained.

The dividends that are approved will be made available to shareholders as of April 20, 2026. Accordingly, shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be those recorded in the Shareholders’ Registry at midnight on April 14, 2026, that is, those appearing in said registry five business days prior to the payment date.

The corresponding notices will be published in accordance with the opportunities provided for under the applicable legislation.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

ir@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl