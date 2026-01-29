The International Myeloma Foundation Welcomes Dr. Stephen L. Houff to the IMF Board of Directors

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) today welcomed Stephen L. Houff, MD, as the newest member of the IMF Board of Directors.

After going to medical school at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and doing residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Dr. Houff practiced clinical medicine for over 15 years, before moving exclusively to the business side of medicine.

Dr. Houff grew his hospital-based practice in internal medicine into a national company — encompassing 1,000 clinicians and serving 140 healthcare systems across 38 states.

While serving on the clinical faculty of Ohio State University Hospitals East, Dr. Houff chaired the Clinical Quality Committee. He was also elected as chief of staff by his physician colleagues and served on the hospital’s Board of Directors.

Following the sale of the Hospitalists Management Group (a business he founded and led as CEO), Dr. Houff served a variety of leadership roles in hospital clinical outsourcing companies including Anesthesia, Perioperative Medicine, Radiology and Intraoperative Neuromonitoring.

In August 2022, Dr. Houff underwent stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Inspired by his deep remission post-transplant, he was eager to find an opportunity to give back to the myeloma community whom he credits for his amazing return to health.

“To be serving on the IMF Board of Directors — alongside three of the leading myeloma experts in the world, a talented and diverse group of outside directors, and under the passionate and experienced leadership of the IMF — is a tremendous blessing,” said Dr. Houff.

Dr. Houff hopes that his unique voice as a physician, myeloma patient, and business leader will help fortify the IMF’s outstanding Board of Directors. He passionately believes that early access to a myeloma specialist is critical to maximizing clinical outcomes for all myeloma patients.

“It is vital that the rapidly evolving and impressive clinical progress in myeloma be disseminated into community health settings, and that outreach efforts include facilitating access to myeloma specialists. The IMF’s impressive history of advocacy, patient support, and research aligns perfectly with this need,” he said.

Dr. Houff relishes his role in the IMF Board of Directors and sees it as being a conduit between cutting-edge clinical research supported by the IMF, actionable physician and patient education, myeloma advocacy at the local and national level, and strategic opportunities to advance the mission of the IMF.

“Dr. Houff adds a powerful and highly relevant perspective to our Board,” said Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, Chairperson of the IMF Board of Directors. “His experience leading large, complex healthcare organizations, combined with his firsthand understanding of the myeloma journey, will strengthen our oversight and help guide the Foundation’s strategy as we work to ensure that scientific progress translates into better outcomes for patients everywhere.”

“Dr. Houff brings an extraordinary combination of clinical expertise, healthcare leadership, and lived experience as a myeloma patient,” said Heather Cooper Ortner, President & CEO of the International Myeloma Foundation. “His journey from physician to patient to advocate gives him a deep understanding of both the science and the human impact of this disease. We are honored to welcome him to the Board and know his voice will help us expand access to specialists, strengthen community care, and accelerate progress for patients everywhere.”

ABOUT MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells — white blood cells that make antibodies. A cancerous or malignant plasma cell is called a myeloma cell. Myeloma is called “multiple” because there are frequently multiple patches or areas in bone where it grows. It can appear as both a tumor and/or an area of bone loss, and it affects the places where bone marrow is active in an adult: the hollow area within the bones of the spine, skull, pelvis, rib cage, and the areas around the shoulders and hips.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL MYELOMA FOUNDATION

Founded in 1990, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to multiple myeloma. The IMF is steadfast in its mission: improving the quality of life of myeloma patients while working toward prevention and a cure.

The IMF serves people impacted by myeloma at every stage of the disease by combining world-class research, trusted education, global advocacy, and direct support. A cornerstone of this work is the International Myeloma Working Group® (IMWG)—a network of more than 300 internationally renowned researchers and clinicians who establish the guidelines that shape how myeloma is diagnosed, treated, and managed across the globe.

Through its global network of support groups, educational programs, its 24/7 generative-AI myeloma assistant Myelo®, its InfoLine staff, and its advocacy for greater healthcare access, the IMF helps people living with myeloma and their care partners navigate diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. At the same time, the IMF ensures scientific advances translate into better care and outcomes.

The IMF is driven by its vision: A world where every myeloma patient can live life to the fullest, unburdened by the disease.

Learn more at www.myeloma.org or contact the IMF InfoLine at (800) 452-CURE (2873) (U.S. & Canada), +1 (818) 487-7455 (worldwide), or infoline@myeloma.org .

Follow the IMF on:

X/Twitter: @IMFmyeloma

Instagram: @imfmyeloma

Facebook: @myeloma

LinkedIn: International Myeloma Foundation

Bluesky: @imfmyeloma.bsky.social

Media Contacts:

Peter Anton

Panton@myeloma.org

Jason London

Jlondon@myeloma.org