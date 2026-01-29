Itron to Showcase Advancements in Grid Edge Intelligence and Resiliency at DTECH 2026

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is showcasing the latest advancements with its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio as well as its newly formed Resiliency Solutions segment at DTECH 2026 in San Diego, Calif., Feb. 2-5, 2026.

As utilities grapple with increased grid complexity and energy demand from electrification and data centers, they require greater visibility and control at the grid edge to ensure power quality, reliable power delivery and accurate forecasting. Leveraging distributed intelligence (DI), Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio delivers proven end-to-end business solutions to utilities at scale in collaboration with ecosystem partners. Featuring standards-based, pre-integrated solutions that are interoperable and extensible, the portfolio delivers unprecedented business value to utilities and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO). The solutions within the Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio build on Itron’s proven scale with more than 16 million DI-enabled meters shipped, more than 100 million endpoints under management and 70GWh of flexible customer load and generation dispatched in 2025.

Itron is also enhancing its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge in collaboration with NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, Gordian Technologies, NET2GRID and Bidgely, expanding Itron’s ability to deliver real-time AI-powered DI insights and solutions that extract more value from utility data. Moreover, Itron continues to advance its strategic collaborations with Schneider Electric to improve real-time visibility, optimize distributed energy resources (DERs) and modernize grid operations for greater reliability and flexibility.

Through its recent acquisitions of Urbint and Locusview, Itron is helping customers better operate their critical systems, adding value throughout the entire lifecycle of field assets—from planning and build-out to operations, maintenance and protection. Itron’s new Resiliency Solutions segment integrates the capabilities of Urbint’s Protection Solutions, Locusview’s Digital Construction Management (DCM) and Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence to help utilities holistically manage their critical systems.

“Utilities are undergoing a profound transformation driven by rapid electrification, growing data center demand and increasing grid complexity. Itron is broadening our focus to deliver comprehensive grid edge intelligence and resiliency solutions that empower critical infrastructure providers to plan smarter, build faster and operate safer,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. “By leveraging AI and ML, advanced analytics and real-time insights, we are committed to helping utilities not only overcome today’s challenges but also lead the way toward a more sustainable, reliable and resilient future.”

Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence Portfolio at DTECH

Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio spans the utility value chain, from the customer to DER Management Systems (DERMS) to grid operations, helping utilities deliver affordable and reliable electricity in the future. Ready to deliver business value from day one of next-generation AMI rollouts (for both use case-driven adoption or complete replacements), Itron works with its customers through the entire process of business transformation, from planning to implementation and business value realization.

Key solutions that deliver end-to-end value transformation will be on display at DTECH, including:

Customer Experience: Itron’s Customer Experience solutions unify real‑time load disaggregation, DER insights and grid‑capacity data into a single, consistent data resource easily accessible across utility operations and customer program teams. This shared intelligence enables more effective program design, higher customer satisfaction and greater grid impact. Itron’s updated DER Awareness bundle and load disaggregation solutions—now also powered by NET2GRID EnergyAI™—provides real‑time detection of EV charging events and solar generation at the grid edge with the EV Awareness application achieving over 90% accuracy in identifying and monitoring individual charging events.

Itron’s Customer Experience solutions unify real‑time load disaggregation, DER insights and grid‑capacity data into a single, consistent data resource easily accessible across utility operations and customer program teams. This shared intelligence enables more effective program design, higher customer satisfaction and greater grid impact. Itron’s updated DER Awareness bundle and load disaggregation solutions—now also powered by NET2GRID EnergyAI™—provides real‑time detection of EV charging events and solar generation at the grid edge with the EV Awareness application achieving over 90% accuracy in identifying and monitoring individual charging events. DER Management: Itron’s IntelliFLEX DERMS solution dispatched over 70GWh of flexible customer load and generation in 2025. The Grid Edge DERMS solution now hosts over 20MW of battery storage, manages PV solar across the three largest territories in Australia and manages tens of thousands of EVs. Distributed intelligence now enables critical autonomous load management for customers who want to electrify without investing tens of thousands of dollars in electric infrastructure upgrades, with Itron demonstrating the end-to-end capability to prevent electric panel upgrades and safeguard transformers through local autonomous operation of EV chargers through the meter.

Itron’s IntelliFLEX DERMS solution dispatched over 70GWh of flexible customer load and generation in 2025. The Grid Edge DERMS solution now hosts over 20MW of battery storage, manages PV solar across the three largest territories in Australia and manages tens of thousands of EVs. Distributed intelligence now enables critical autonomous load management for customers who want to electrify without investing tens of thousands of dollars in electric infrastructure upgrades, with Itron demonstrating the end-to-end capability to prevent electric panel upgrades and safeguard transformers through local autonomous operation of EV chargers through the meter. Advanced Grid Reliability: Itron’s Advanced Grid Reliability solutions deliver regulatory-grade business value by targeting an average reduction of outage minutes by 10% and increasing capacity by up to 20% through improved asset utilization based on industry estimates. This solution is enabled by real-time, system-wide visibility and analytics that optimize grid operations, improve resiliency and safety, and provide performance guarantees. First use cases will be available to utility customers this year with a focus on high-confidence outage awareness and restoration, combining AMI alarms with real-time DI information.



Itron’s Resiliency Solutions at DTECH

Itron’s new Resiliency Solutions increase efficiency, resilience and reliability during operations and enable capabilities to prepare for high-pressure events, like natural disasters, and worker safety during field work.

This unified approach enables utilities to plan smarter, respond faster and operate more safely. Itron’s Resiliency Solutions on display in the Itron, Urbint and Locusview booths include:

Protection Solutions (Urbint booth #423) Worker Safety: Elevates field safety by enabling crews to identify hazards and controls at the point of work. Damage Prevention: Reviews, manages and prioritizes “811” dig requests to prevent third-party damage to underground assets. Emergency Preparedness & Response: Connects the entire natural disaster lifecycle by predicting damage and expediting a utility’s response.

Digital Construction Management (Locusview booth #1539) LocusviewBUILD: A digital construction management solution designed to streamline high-fidelity data collection from the field, ensuring real-time project tracking and accurate digital as-builting (i.e., the process of capturing what was built, digitally and in real-time). LocusviewCONNECT: An ArcGIS Pro add-in that automates the integration of field-collected data into the GIS, eliminating manual data entry and accelerating the close-out process for utility networks. LocusviewINSPECT: A specialized module focused on quality inspections, allowing teams to digitize compliance workflows and maintain rigorous safety and regulatory standards during construction. LocusviewINVOICE: A module that leverages validated as-built data to automate invoice creation, significantly reducing errors and accelerating the billing cycle for utilities and contractors.





Itron at DTECH

Itron is the presenting sponsor of DTECH 2026. Discover solutions that enable real-time insights at the grid edge and improve safety, resiliency and reliability in Itron booth #2715, Locusview booth #1539 and Urbint booth #423

Attend the opening night keynote on Monday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. PST to hear from Itron President and CEO Tom Deitrich and executives from San Diego Gas & Electric, Pacific Gas & Electric and Duke Energy as they discuss data, analytics and innovation in the utility industry. To access a full list of Itron and customer sessions as well as more information about Itron at DTECH, visit www.itron.com/dtech.

Supporting Quotes

“Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio empowers utilities to address today’s most pressing grid challenges with real-time visibility, advanced analytics and end-to-end solutions. By bridging the gap between grid operations and customer engagement, we’re enabling our utility partners to deliver more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy—while driving innovation and value for their customers and communities,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron.

"With this collaboration to support Customer Experience, NET2GRID is combining our industry-leading load disaggregation solutions with Itron's detailed insights into grid capacity constraints, enabling load disaggregation to be a foundational component for all utility departments, from grid planning and management to customer engagement and customer programs,” said Bert Lutje Berenbroek, CEO at NET2GRID.

“Our collaboration with Itron enables Gordian to drive major advances in grid reliability. True machine learning (complex convolutional neural networks) performed at the edge enable Itron's Advanced Grid Reliability solutions. This solution provides critical real-time insights and addresses grid-reliability challenges more effectively. Together we are helping utilities respond swiftly to evolving reliability and safety issues and ensuring stable, resilient operations at the grid edge,” Peter Baird, Chief Executive Officer at Gordian Technologies.

"Our collaboration with Itron has unlocked a meaningful solution to today’s grid complexity," says Vivek Raghunathan, Snowflake SVP of Engineering and Support. "The modern grid's electrification and distributed generation demand 8,760 hour power flow analysis to capture dynamics that annual or seasonal snapshots miss. This is computationally prohibitive for most utilities. Itron's power engineering expertise and Snowflake's powerful platform make this essential analysis practical, delivering the computational performance utilities needed to plan infrastructure for an electrified, decentralized energy future."

“Our expanded collaboration with Itron brings the power of AI to the grid edge—helping utilities unlock measurable gains in efficiency, resilience, and customer engagement today, while laying the foundation for a smarter, more sustainable grid for tomorrow,” said Hanna Grene, Global GTM and Operations Leader, Energy and Resources Industry at Microsoft.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.