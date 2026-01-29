CS Group (OTCQB: CSDX) Secures Strategic Manufacturing Partnerships, Accelerating Global Commercial Launch of MEDUSA SDP Hygiene Products

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX), a medical technology and hygiene solutions company, today announced the confirmation of strategic manufacturing partnerships with Emirate Wet Wipes LLC that accelerate the Company’s transition into full commercial production ahead of the global launch of MEDUSA SDP, its next-generation medical-grade wet wipes and liquid disinfectant hygiene products designed for healthcare, institutional, and consumer markets.





Under the agreements, Emirate Wet Wipes LLC has been contracted to manufacture the MEDUSA SDP disinfectant wet wipes product line, while Gulf Centre Group Factory will produce bulk liquid hygiene and disinfectant formulations, including 500ml bottles and 5-liter commercial formats. These partnerships provide scalable manufacturing capacity, quality-controlled production, and compliance with regional and international health, safety, and medical manufacturing standards, supporting distribution across hospitals, clinics, retail chains, and e-commerce platforms.

Management stated that securing dedicated manufacturing partners represents a major commercialization milestone, moving MEDUSA SDP from development into revenue-ready production. The partnerships position CS Diagnostics to meet near-term global demand, support international distribution, and maintain operational flexibility as the Company expands across infection control, hospital hygiene, disinfectant products, and medical sanitation markets.

The Company noted that MEDUSA SDP is designed to address rising demand for infection prevention solutions, hospital-acquired infection reduction, and everyday hygiene products, aligning with long-term healthcare spending trends and increased regulatory focus on sanitation, public health, and environmental safety.

“Securing these strategic manufacturing partnerships is a pivotal step in advancing MEDUSA SDP from development into full-scale commercial production,” said Mohammad Essayed, Chief Financial Officer of CS Diagnostics Corp. “By aligning with experienced, quality-driven manufacturers, we are establishing the operational foundation needed to meet rising global demand for infection prevention and hygiene solutions. These agreements accelerate our timeline toward international launch and position CS Diagnostics to deliver scalable, compliant, and medically trusted products across healthcare, institutional, and consumer markets worldwide.”

About CS Diagnostics Corp

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) is a medical technology company advancing a dual-focus platform across infection control and oncology, targeting high-priority global healthcare markets. The Company’s portfolio includes MEDUSA, a smart disinfectant and hygiene solutions platform expanding into wet wipes and liquid formulations for institutional and consumer use, and CS Protect-Hydrogel, a tissue spacer designed to protect healthy organs during prostate cancer radiotherapy. CSDX is progressing through key commercialization milestones, including strategic manufacturing partnerships, a multi-region launches across the GCC and Europe, diversified B2B and B2C distribution channels, global logistics agreements, and a growing intellectual property and regulatory roadmap. With plans to introduce biodegradable, dissolving hygiene products and expand internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

For further information, please visit https://medusa-sdp.com/en/

or contact

Mohammad Essayed

Email: info@csdcorp.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01e72f7d-c962-4210-bd49-fb5baa15be48