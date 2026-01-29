Retail Silver Rush Accelerates as ‘Devil’s Metal’ Tops $120, Solomon Global Reports

- Bullion dealer sees 737% surge in silver sales; UK Google search interest jumps 250% -







London - With silver up 298%1 over the past year and trading near its all-time high of $120.37, public interest in the metal has continued to intensify.





Solomon Global, a leading supplier of certified gold and silver bars and coins, has seen an influx of first-time silver investors since September 2025 as well as existing clients broadening their precious metals exposure by adding silver. The company reports a 158% increase in sales of CGT-free silver 1oz coins in just under four months and a 550% growth in demand for 1kg silver bars over the same period.





This surge in physical buying is mirrored by growing online interest. Google Trends data highlights that searches for “how to buy silver online” and “buy silver online” have risen 250% over the past three months, while searches for “price of silver” are up 200%2. The data further highlights “current silver to gold ratio” and “gold to silver ratio” as ‘breakout’ queries, indicating search interest growth of 5000% or more. The gold-silver ratio currently stands at around 45:1, its lowest level since September 2011.





Silver’s latest rally, like gold’s, is being fuelled by continued global instability, with factors such as unpredictable US policymaking, persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty pushing investors towards historical ‘safe-haven assets.’ In addition, strong industrial demand – with green technologies and AI as major new drivers - and ongoing supply deficits are propelling the precious metal. Silver, traditionally the preserve of retail investors and industry, has seen increased institutional demand, with notable central banks making sizable purchases.





“With gold prices now beyond the reach of many private investors, we’re seeing clients turn to silver as a more accessible way to gain exposure to the precious metals rally; this trend began when silver crossed $40 in September,” said Paul Williams, managing director of Solomon Global. “Silver is no stranger to volatility, but even by its own standards, the pace of the latest move, since breaking $100, has caught many by surprise. The fundamental drivers remain firmly in place - safe-haven and industrial demand, geopolitical uncertainty, and a structurally tight market - but I would be cautious about expecting sustained gains much beyond the $125-$140 range this year. Meanwhile, a $6,000 target for gold in H1 of 2026 is looking increasingly within reach.”

For more information about Solomon Global's products and services, visit the website at https://solomon-global.com.

- ends -

NOTES TO EDITORS



Solomon Global specialises in the secure delivery of physical gold and silver in bar and coin form for private ownership. The company takes a uniquely consultative approach to purchasing and selling physical gold and silver, regardless of the investment amount. Its simple and tailored strategy is designed to work with beginners and experienced investors alike.

Solomon Global’s team of experienced gold and silver consultants are always available to discuss the practical solutions and tax advantages for clients purchasing gold and silver bullion in the UK and assist with any inquiries.

Solomon Global was awarded ‘Best Alternative Asset Provider 2025’ and ‘Most Trusted UK Bullion Supplier 2025’ at the London Investor Show Awards 2025, 'Best UK Gold Bullion Dealer' at the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2025, and ‘Most Trusted UK Gold Bullion Supplier 2024’ at The London Investor Show Awards 2024.

For any questions about buying or selling gold and silver, contact the team here: https://solomon-global.com/contact/

For further press information, please contact: Francesca De Franco on 0794 125 3135 or email fdefranco1@gmail.com

3







1 Prices taken from the Royal Mint website: https://www.royalmint.com/silver-price

2 Google Trends data as of January, 27th 2026 (for three-month period)

3 Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Buying physical gold and silver as an investment involves risk, as the value of precious metal prices can be volatile. Historical financial performance does not necessarily give a guide of future financial performance. We recommend that you conduct your own independent research and seek professional tax, legal and financial advice before making any investment decisions.



