AI Productivity Gains Collide with Economic and Geopolitical Volatility, Forcing a Strategic Reset for Technology Leaders, Reveal Survey Finds

Cranbury, NJ, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI continues to deliver measurable productivity and performance gains across organizations, but global economic uncertainty and geopolitical risk are reshaping technology investment, hiring, and innovation strategies for 2026, according to the annual Reveal Top Software Development Challenges Survey from Infragistics, released today. The study surveyed 250 senior technology leaders in December 2025, including C-suite executives, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT managers, and directors responsible for software development and business intelligence at mid-market and enterprise organizations across industries.

The findings reveal a technology landscape defined by tension: strong momentum from AI-driven productivity improvements on one side, and growing constraints from talent shortages, budget pressure, and global instability on the other. While most organizations reported positive outcomes in 2025, many are entering 2026 with a more cautious, execution-focused mindset.

“The Reveal survey shows that AI is clearly delivering productivity gains, but today’s economic reality is raising the bar for every technology investment,” said Casey Ciniello, Reveal and Slingshot Senior Product Manager, Infragistics. “The data signals a decisive shift from experimentation to disciplined execution, as talent shortages, tighter budgets, and global instability force tougher choices about where—and how fast—to scale. The organizations that win will be those that focus AI investment on clear, near-term business results.”

Talent and AI Complexity Top the List of Business Challenges

Recruiting and retaining skilled technology talent has emerged as the single biggest business challenge for 2026, cited by 50% of respondents. This highlights a widening gap between the pace of AI adoption and the availability of experienced professionals who can implement, govern, and scale these technologies effectively.

AI itself remains a double-edged sword. While it is a critical driver of productivity, 42% of respondents cited incorporating AI as a major business challenge, reflecting the growing complexity of moving from experimentation to full-scale deployment. Additional business challenges include increasing employee productivity (54%), economic cutbacks (35%), limited resources (31%), and the inability to make data-driven decisions (12%). Together, these pressures are making it harder for organizations to execute long-term technology roadmaps.

Despite these constraints, growth remains evident. In 2025, 53% of organizations reported productivity gains, 47% took on new projects, and 46% increased adoption of new technologies. These results build on strong momentum from 2024, when a majority of companies reported revenue growth, increased headcount, and rising demand. Heading into 2026, however, execution capacity—not demand—is emerging as the primary limiter of growth.

Productivity Gains Face Economic Reality

Technology-driven initiatives were the primary drivers of productivity gains in 2025. Two-thirds (66%) of respondents credited AI adoption, while similar percentages pointed to embedded analytics (62%), automation of repetitive tasks (62%), and investments in skills development (63%) as the engines behind rising productivity. The data confirms a clear shift: productivity is increasingly achieved through smarter systems, not longer hours.

Yet these gains are under threat. One-quarter of organizations plan to cut spending in 2026 due to a weakening economy. Inflation (60%), rising costs (58%), economic instability (53%), tariffs (50%), and higher interest rates (40%) are among the top pressures influencing planning decisions. This creates a growing disconnect between the technologies that drive performance and the budget constraints that may limit further investment.

Economic and Geopolitical Pressures Drive a Strategic Reset

More than half of technology leaders report delaying launches or expansions (54%), while 43% are reducing innovation budgets and 35% are changing development team locations. Only 17% say global conditions have had no impact on their plans.

These findings point to a broad shift in strategy across the industry. Organizations are shifting from aggressive growth strategies toward defensive optimization—prioritizing resilience, cost control, and risk management. As a result, even successful AI and analytics initiatives must now clearly demonstrate business value to survive in tighter budget environments. Companies are pushing AI investments that deliver measurable efficiency gains, cost reduction, or near-term revenue impact.

AI Integration Becomes the Top Software Development Challenge

In 2026, the biggest software development challenge is no longer whether to use AI, but how to integrate it safely and effectively. Nearly six in ten respondents (57%) cite AI integration into the development process as their top challenge, up from 44% in 2025. Security threats (49%) and data privacy and regulatory compliance (48%) closely follow, underscoring the increasing risk and governance complexity associated with AI-driven systems.

Operational challenges persist as well. Managing cloud applications and heavy workloads (29%) and maintaining legacy software (27%) reflect the realities of hybrid environments where innovation must coexist with aging infrastructure. Compared with 2025, the data shows a clear shift from exploratory AI concerns, such as AI-generated code quality, to full lifecycle integration, security, and compliance pressures.

AI-Centered Expansion Plans Signal Measured Optimism

Despite economic uncertainty, organizations are not retreating from growth entirely. Instead, they are pursuing more targeted expansion strategies anchored in AI. More than three-quarters of respondents (77%) plan to increase their use of AI in 2026, reinforcing its central role in productivity and competitiveness.

Notably, revenue ambitions have doubled year over year: 46% plan to increase revenue in 2026, compared with 23% in 2025. Plans to adopt new applications (40%), expand into new markets (35%), and develop new applications (34%) indicate a shift from internal optimization toward outward, commercially focused growth. AI investments are increasingly expected to deliver tangible, measurable business outcomes rather than experimental gains.

Embedded Analytics and BI Move from Insight to Action

Embedded analytics and business intelligence continue to gain momentum. Today, 76% of organizations use embedded analytics internally, and 84% expect their BI focus to increase in 2026. The emphasis is shifting from visualization to action: organizations cite better decision-making, faster trend identification, productivity gains, and automated analysis as top priorities.

Most companies now embed analytics directly into applications rather than relying on standalone BI tools. While 42% still build in-house, a majority (54%) turn to vendors to accelerate delivery, reduce costs, and avoid overburdening already stretched teams.

“The surge in embedded analytics adoption signals a turning point for enterprise intelligence,” Ciniello said. “As economic uncertainty raises scrutiny on technology spend, CIOs and CTOs are redefining the value of analytics. Embedded BI is increasingly favored because it shortens the path from insight to action, reduces manual effort, and delivers ROI by driving faster decisions and unlocking productivity at scale, all within core applications.”

Looking Ahead

The 2026 Reveal survey underscores a defining reality for technology leaders: AI, analytics, and embedded BI are no longer optional—they are essential to competitive performance. However, success in 2026 will depend on execution. Organizations that can navigate talent shortages, security risks, and economic pressure while focusing investment on high-impact AI initiatives will be best positioned to sustain productivity, drive growth, and adapt in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

About Reveal

Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform built by Infragistics for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. With native SDKs for web, desktop, and mobile, it seamlessly integrates into any app with instant white-label deployment. Its AI-powered conversational analytics make data more accessible, while its user-friendly UI/UX ensures an intuitive experience. Reveal makes it easy for technical and non-technical users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an application’s data. Launched in 2019, Reveal offers fixed pricing with no user or data limits, helping ISVs scale confidently and bring embedded analytics to market in weeks rather than months.

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Reveal is an award-winning developer-first embedded BI platform for ISVs and software teams needing scalable analytics with no user or data limits. App Builder™ is a low code platform that accelerates app development by streamlining the design to code process, delivering production-ready, enterprise-grade code for Angular, Blazor, Web Components and React frameworks. Slingshot is an AI-powered work management platform that simplifies business analytics to enable companies to make more informed decisions, faster. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

Attachments