Getty Images Announced as Official Photographer of the 2026 Grammy Awards®

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, will once again serve as the official photographer for the 2026 Grammy Awards®, continuing a decade-long partnership with the Recording Academy®. The ceremony takes place on February 1, 2026, with Getty Images capturing comprehensive coverage of one of the world’s most iconic awards ceremonies and music’s only peer‑recognized accolade.

As the official photographer, Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers will produce high‑quality content from all aspects of the show, from arrivals and the red carpet to on-stage performances, inside the show and exclusive backstage moments with talent. All imagery will be available exclusively through gettyimages.com, ensuring rapid distribution to leading media outlets, entertainment partners and publishers worldwide.

Getty Images Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson said, “The Grammy Awards® bring together the very best talent in music for a truly unforgettable evening. We’re honored to partner once again with the Recording Academy to capture iconic moments in music history and to spotlight their ongoing support of musicians and the impactful work they champion within the industry year-round. Backed by our industry‑leading production team and unmatched distribution reach, Getty Images will provide real-time access to premium entertainment visuals that capture the energy, passion, and cultural significance of Music’s Biggest Night®. This partnership underscores Getty Images’ ongoing commitment to delivering compelling, high-impact visuals from globally influential moments, while empowering customers with trusted content that helps them tell meaningful stories and connect with today’s audiences on a deeper level.”

As part of its broader relationship with the Recording Academy, Getty Images will continue to capture all major events hosted by the Recording Academy throughout 2026, including the Latin Grammy Awards® and MusiCares® and GRAMMY Museum® events. The 2026 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS Television Network and stream live and on‑demand on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For over 30 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award‑winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to the partnership with the Recording Academy, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

For talent, creators and industry professionals interested in accessing their entertainment visuals from the Grammy Awards and other leading global entertainment events for personal social media needs, explore Access by Getty Images to browse, license and share entertainment content instantly. The new platform ensures talent and their teams can leverage high-quality red carpet and events coverage as they are happening from a trusted source, providing greater flexibility and control around how they show up socially on both a professional and personal level: https://gettyimages.greenfly.site/

