Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size Estimated at USD 26.86 Bn in 2026 Projected to More Than Double to USD 52.14 Bn by 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic chemicals market size was USD 26.81 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 26.86 billion in 2026 to USD 52.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% between 2026 and 2035. The increased utilization of men’s grooming products and high preference for clean products drive the market growth.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Key Points

North America dominated the cosmetic chemicals market, holding the largest share of 37% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By product type, the emollients and moisturizers segment accounted for the highest market share in 2025.

The preservatives segment is expected to register strong CAGR growth from 2026 to 2035.

By application, the skin care segment captured the largest share of the market in 2025.

The hair care segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period (2026–2035).

What are Cosmetic Chemicals?

The cosmetic chemicals market is driven by the growing personal grooming industry, rising spending on personal care products, increased awareness of self-care, a shift towards organic products, a focus on a youthful look, growing concerns about hair & skin, and the expansion of e-commerce.

Cosmetic chemicals are ingredients used in the production of personal care or cosmetic products. The functions of cosmetic chemicals are moisturizing, UV protection, cleansing, softening, preservation, emulsification, and providing fragrance. The various chemicals are titanium oxide, parabens, cetearyl alcohol, glycerin, mica, and others. Cosmetic chemicals are widely used in products such as sunscreens, shampoos, lipsticks, moisturizers, conditioners, and many others.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size Analysis by Segments from 2022 to 2024

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size (USD Million), By Product Type, 2022 – 2024



Product Type 2022 2023 2024 Surfactants 6,668.2 7,194.8 7,194.8 Emollients & Moisturizers 6,812.6 7,391.3 8,012.7 Film-Formers 2,676.4 2,884.6 3,108.6 Colorants & Pigments 1,283.8 1,371.0 1,371.0 Preservatives 902.5 969.7 1,041.8 Emulsifying & Thickening Agents 1,132.9 1,220.0 1,313.6 Single-Use Additives 700.3 752.6 808.6 Others 2,964.8 3,127.8 3,302.7



Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size (USD Million), By Application, 2022 – 2024



Application 2022 2023 2024 Skin Care 8,052.6 8,713.1 9,427.1 Hair Care 6,057.4 6,537.7 7,055.6 Makeup 3,323.0 3,561.5 3,816.6 Oral Care 2,564.6 2,737.1 2,920.7 Fragrances 1,905.5 2,046.5 2,197.8 Others 1,238.7 1,315.9 1,396.6



Major Sustainability Trends in the Cosmetic Chemicals Industry:

Biotechnology and Lab-Grown Actives: Manufacturers are increasingly using fermentation and cell culture to produce nature-identical compounds, such as lab-grown collagen and hyaluronic acid, to eliminate the need for land-intensive farming or animal harvesting. Upcycled Ingredient Integration: Chemicals derived from agricultural and food industry byproducts, such as coffee grounds or fruit peels, are being transformed into high-performance actives to minimize waste and support a circular economy. Waterless and Concentrated Formulations: To reduce water footprint and transportation-related carbon emissions, there is a surge in solid cleansers, powder-to-foam washes, and concentrated serums that replace traditional water-heavy formulas. Green Chemistry for Next-Gen Reformulation: Prompted by new 2025 regulations like the EU Green Deal, companies are reformulating products with non-toxic, biodegradable alternatives to microplastics, PFAs, and endocrine disruptors. Digital Traceability and Transparency: The implementation of digital product passports and QR codes on packaging now allows consumers to track an ingredient's entire journey, from its ethical sourcing origin to its environmental impact during production.



Cosmetic Chemicals Market Trends

Shift to Natural and Organic Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking products with "clean labels," free from synthetic additives and perceived harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates. This trend is pushing manufacturers to invest heavily in research and development of plant-based emollients, bio-based surfactants, and natural preservatives derived from sources like essential oils and botanical extracts. Personalization and Multifunctional Formulations: There is a growing interest in customized beauty solutions and hybrid products that offer multiple benefits in a single application (e.g., anti-aging, hydration, and sun protection). This requires the use of innovative active ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid, often supported by AI and data-driven insights to tailor formulations to individual needs. Technological Advancements, including Biotechnology and AI: Innovations in biotechnology, such as using fermentation and cell culture to create sustainable, lab-grown ingredients, are gaining traction in the market. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce is bolstered by AI-powered tools like virtual try-ons and personalized product recommendations, which shape consumer behavior and boost online sales.



Market Opportunity

Growing Self-Care Surges Demand for Cosmetic Chemicals

The increasing consumer knowledge about self-care and holistic wellness focus increases demand for cosmetic and personal care products. The increased awareness of skin health and a strong focus on treating skin concerns increase the use of ingredients like retinoids and peptides. The expansion of self-care practices increases demand for products that provide hydration and prevent aging.

The consumer focus on the development of tailored products and the rise of self-care in Gen Z & millennials increases demand for cosmetic chemicals. The shift towards at-home self-care rituals increases the use of products like facial serums, facial masks, and body washes. The growing self-care creates an opportunity for the growth of the cosmetic chemicals industry.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Report Coverage

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2025 USD 26.81 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 28.86 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 52.14 Billion Growth Rate (2025 – 2034) CAGR of 6.88% Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Cosmetic Chemicals Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Cosmetic Chemicals Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025. The increased consumer spending on beauty products and the high consumer preference for natural products require cosmetic chemicals. The strong focus on skin health and robust e-commerce platforms requires cosmetic chemicals. The expansion of male grooming and increasing investment in bio-based ingredients help market growth. The presence of key players like Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, and P&G drives the overall market growth.

What is the U.S. Autonomous Vehicle Market Size in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. cosmetic chemicals market size is valued at USD 8.44 billion in 2026 and is expected to surpass around USD 15.57 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 7.12% from 2026 to 2035.



U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market Trends

The U.S. market is booming, driven by massive demand for "clean beauty," natural, and sustainable ingredients, pushing innovation in bio-based and multifunctional compounds for skincare, hair care, and personal grooming. U.S. cosmetic chemicals is generally less restrictive than some other regions (eg, EU), leading to debates over ingredient safety standards and ongoing industry adjustments. Advocacy groups and some states have pushed for tighter limits on certain chemicals.

How is Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Cosmetic Chemicals Industry?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for personalized products and the increased adoption rate of daily skincare routines increase demand for cosmetic chemicals. The high spending on premium beauty products and the rise in interest in cosmeceuticals require cosmetic chemicals. The growing popularity of K-beauty and the presence of beauty culture support the overall market growth.

South Korea Cosmetic Chemicals Market Trends

South Korea’s market is witnessing rapid growth as consumers increasingly prefer clean, natural, and sustainably sourced ingredients, mirroring broader K-beauty trends toward transparency and ingredient safety. Botanical actives like Centella asiatica (cica), propolis, fermented ingredients, and other skin-soothing elements are particularly popular. Hyaluronic acid leads revenue share, while niacinamide is among the fastest-growing ingredient segments, underscoring continued demand for hydration.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Segmentation

Product type Insights

Why Emollients & Moisturizers Segment Dominates the Cosmetic Chemicals Market?

The emollients & moisturizers segment dominated the market in 2025. The increased need for hydration in the skin and the increasing prevalence of skin concerns increase demand for emollients & moisturizers. The strong focus on clean beauty and increased use of superior texture products requires emollients & moisturizers. The expansion of the personal care industry and growing use of lipsticks increase demand for emollients & moisturizers, supporting the overall market growth.

The preservatives segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The strong focus on preventing yeast growth on products and the need to maintain the integrity of the product increase demand for preservatives. The growing use of water-based cosmetics and the focus on extending the shelf life of products require preservatives. The increased utilization of natural products and evolving safety standards requires preservatives, driving the overall market growth.

Application Insights

Which Application Dominated the Cosmetic Chemicals Market?

The skincare segment dominated the market in 2025. The increased consumer awareness about skin concerns and a strong focus on maintaining a youthful appearance increase demand for cosmetic chemicals. The growing popularity of natural-looking skin and the growing use of skincare products in daily routines increase demand for cosmetic ingredients. The increased use of multifunctional products drives the overall growth of the market.

The haircare segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer knowledge about scalp health and the rise in salon-quality at-home care increase demand for cosmetic chemicals. The increased issues like dandruff, hair damage, and hair loss increase demand for haircare products. The higher utilization of products like styling, shampoos, serums, and conditioners requires cosmetic chemicals, supporting the overall market growth.

Top Companies in the Cosmetic Chemicals Market & Their Offerings:

SOLVAY SA: Supplies sustainable, bio-based surfactants and polymers for hair and skin care.

Supplies sustainable, bio-based surfactants and for hair and skin care. Croda International PLC: Provides high-performance active ingredients, botanicals, and functional additives like emulsifiers.

Provides high-performance active ingredients, botanicals, and functional additives like emulsifiers. Evonik Industries AG: Focuses on biotechnology-driven ingredients, including vegan collagen, ceramides, and biosurfactants.

Focuses on biotechnology-driven ingredients, including vegan collagen, ceramides, and biosurfactants. Stepan Company: Specializes in surfactant-based solutions for cleansing, foaming, and conditioning applications.

Specializes in surfactant-based solutions for cleansing, foaming, and conditioning applications. Symrise: Develops sensory-driven fragrances and active ingredients that provide functional skin benefits.

Develops sensory-driven fragrances and active ingredients that provide functional skin benefits. Ashland Inc: Produces rheology modifiers, biofunctionals, and preservation systems for high-end formulations.

Produces rheology modifiers, biofunctionals, and preservation systems for high-end formulations. Dow / The Dow Chemical Company: Supplies silicone-based technologies and sensory enhancers for hair and sun care.

Supplies silicone-based technologies and sensory enhancers for hair and sun care. Givaudan: Offers a vast portfolio of fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients focused on skin health.

Offers a vast portfolio of fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients focused on skin health. Eastman Chemical Company: Manufactures specialty materials like cellulose esters and plasticizers for formulations and packaging.

Manufactures specialty materials like cellulose esters and plasticizers for formulations and packaging. Lonza Group: Delivers specialized microbial-based active ingredients and preservative solutions.

Delivers specialized microbial-based active ingredients and preservative solutions. Lanxess: Produces chemical intermediates, including high-performance antimicrobials and preservatives.

Produces chemical intermediates, including high-performance antimicrobials and preservatives. BASF SE: Provides a comprehensive range of UV filters, emollients, and performance surfactants.

Provides a comprehensive range of UV filters, emollients, and performance surfactants. P&G Chemicals: Supplies bio-based fatty alcohols and glycerin used as foundational cosmetic raw materials.

Supplies bio-based fatty alcohols and glycerin used as foundational cosmetic raw materials. Bayer AG: Offers pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and actives primarily used in dermocosmetic products.

Offers pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and actives primarily used in dermocosmetic products. Cargill Incorporated: Delivers nature-derived texturizers, starches, and emollients for clean-label beauty.



Recent Developments in the Cosmetic Chemicals Industry:

In September 2025, Croda Beauty launched DS-HydroCeramide50 and 50S to enhance skin benefits. The product increases skin moisture by +13.4% and is 100% natural-origin. (Source: https://www.cosmeticsandtoiletries.com)



In April 2025, BASF launched natural-based ingredients for personal care at in-cosmetics Global 2025. The new ingredients are Dehyton PK45 GA/RA, Verdessence Maize, and Lamesoft OP Plus. (Source: https://www.indianchemicalnews.com)



In October 2025, P2 Science launched a green chemistry-based oil blend, CitroComplex, for sustainable hair and skin care. The ingredient is made up of Citropol DE-4, meadowfoam seed oil, and daikon radish seed extract. The ingredient is useful across applications like creams, body care, facial oils, & serums. (Source: https://www.personalcareinsights.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product type

Surfactants

Emollients & Moisturizers

Film-Formers

Colorants & Pigments

Preservatives

Emulsifying & Thickening Agents

Single-Use Additives

Others

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Oral Care

Fragrances

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



