Synthetic Test Data for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $8.24 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.81 billion in 2024 to $2.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing regulatory pressure on personal data usage, lack of real world datasets in regulated sectors, rising complexity of AI models, and digitization supported by agile or devops workflows.







The synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.24 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising multi modal synthetic data generation, adoption of hybrid cloud and on premises deployment, cost efficiency and scalability, and stronger international data sovereignty. Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of AI generated synthetic data, improved privacy preserving data generation methods, integration of real-time and dynamic data simulation, enhanced data diversity and quality for model training, growth of industry specific synthetic datasets, and development of regulatory compliant synthetic data solutions.



The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to propel the growth of the synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) market going forward. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the branch of computer science that enables machines to mimic human intelligence, allowing them to learn, reason, solve problems, and make decisions. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is rising due to its ability to automate complex tasks and enhance decision making efficiency across industries.

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption enhances synthetic test data for AI by enabling the automated generation of realistic and diverse datasets, reducing reliance on sensitive real world data. It improves data quality and scenario coverage, accelerates model training and testing, and ensures privacy compliant, robust AI development. For instance, according to the Stanford Institute for Human Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), a US based research institute, in 2024, 78 percent of organizations were using AI, marking a significant increase from 55 percent in 2023. Therefore, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving the growth of the synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) market.



Major companies operating in the synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) market are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as end to end data generation solutions to accelerate AI model development, ensure data privacy, improve model robustness, and reduce dependency on real sensitive datasets. End to end data generation solutions are platforms that create, validate, and deploy synthetic data for AI, ensuring realistic, privacy compliant datasets without using real sensitive data.

For instance, in October 2023, K2view, a US based data management and orchestration company, launched its Synthetic Data Management solution. This end to end data generation solution generates synthetic data on demand from within its data product platform, creating a private, secure data sandbox for each development team. It includes data masking and subsetting capabilities, enabling the use of realistic, compliant data for testing and development without compromising sensitive information.



In March 2025, Nvidia Corporation, a US based technology company, acquired Gretel Labs Inc. for $320 million. With this acquisition, Nvidia aims to strengthen its generative AI ecosystem and enhance its synthetic data capabilities to support the development and training of large language models and other AI applications. Gretel Labs Inc. is a US based company that provides synthetic data for AI, enabling safe model training and testing without using real sensitive data.



Major players in the synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (ai) market are Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Parallel Domain Inc., Gretel Labs Inc., DataGen Technologies Inc., Synthesis AI Limited, MDClone Ltd., OneView Data Solutions Inc., Cvedia AB, Fairgen Technologies Ltd., Mostly AI GmbH, Tonic Software Inc., Hazy Limited, YData SAS, Mirage Technologies Ltd., Zeblok Computational Inc., GenRocket Inc., and DATPROF B.V.



North America was the largest region in the synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the synthetic test data for artificial intelligence (AI) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

