FireFly Automatix Recognized with 2026 SFMA Innovative Award for its AMP-L100 Robotic Mower

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Automatix has been named the recipient of the 2026 Innovative Award from the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA), recognizing its leadership in autonomous technologies that enhance the efficiency, consistency, and safety of turf management.

FireFly earned this national recognition for its continued innovation in electric autonomous turf equipment designed to solve real-world challenges faced by turf professionals across golf and other sports industries. Since its founding in 2010, the company has focused on precision turf robotics and electric vehicles (EV) that reduce labor pressure and deliver measurable productivity gains.

“The SFMA Innovative Award is judged by sports field managers who understand the day-to-day demands of the profession, and being recognized by that group is incredibly meaningful,” said Andrew Limpert, CEO of FireFly Automatix. “This honor reflects the collaborative effort of our entire team, whose expertise, creativity, and commitment to innovation drive everything we do.”





Group of FireFly Automatix engineers at the Salt Lake City production facility holding the SFMA Innovator Award beside a newly completed autonomous mower

Central to the award is FireFly’s Autonomous Mowing Platform (AMP), a fully connected system that enables frequent enhancements through software updates and added features. Over the past year, the AMP-L100 robotic fairway mower—cutting a 100-inch swath with five reel cutting units—received multiple upgrades now improving operations at golf courses and other sites across North America.

Recent advancements include Path Linking for continuous autonomous operation across multiple mow areas, autonomous mowing of up to 25 acres per charge, exclusion zone mapping for sensitive areas, customizable mowing patterns, and built-in Starlink connectivity.

The award highlights the growing role of AI, autonomy, and electrification in sports field operations. FireFly Automatix continues to help turf professionals rethink how work gets done with autonomous EV technology built for today’s demands and the future of the industry.

