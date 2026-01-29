Leggett & Platt Announces 4Q and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call

Carthage, MO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of engineered products serving several major markets, will release fourth quarter and full year earnings results on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 after the market closes, and hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year results, annual guidance, market conditions, company initiatives, and related matters on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

This call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Leggett & Platt’s website at www.leggett.com . The earnings release and slides containing summary financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website on February 11 shortly after the market closes. The audio replay of the webcast and transcript will be available on our website after completion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 143-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; and hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Ryan M. Kleiboeker, Executive Vice President

Katelyn J. Pierce, Analyst

(417) 358-8131

invest@leggett.com



