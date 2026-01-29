New Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Coming to Williamsburg, Virginia

Cartoon Camping to Begin in Early March

Reservations Now Open

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia families will soon be able to enjoy the state’s fourth Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location. The award-winning Williamsburg Campground, located at 4000 Newman Road, was recently acquired by Northgate Resorts, which is converting it to a Jellystone Park location in time for spring family camping, glamping and RV adventures.

The re-branded and expanded resort will open March 2. Book now at https://www.campjellystone.com/virginia/jellystone-park-williamsburg

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions including pools, splashgrounds, and jumping pillows, non-stop family activities such as foam parties and wagon rides, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

The 80-acre Williamsburg Campground has been a family favorite for more than 50 years. Northgate Resorts, which owns or operates 19 other Jellystone Park locations, including one in Luray, Virginia, is adding an array of Jellystone Park attractions and activities to the campground, including interactions with Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo, as well as theme weekends.

“This property has everything needed to be a spectacular Jellystone Park Camp-Resort,” said Tessa McCrackin, Northgate Resorts chief marketing officer. “It is so beautiful and well maintained, and it already offers many of the features that families enjoy.”

Accommodations range from fully equipped glamping cabins with all the comforts of home to yurts featuring heat, air conditioning, comfy queen beds with linens, as well as microwaves and refrigerators. RVers can choose between a variety of full hook-up sites including pull-thru and big rig-friendly options, some with patios. There also are tent sites. A section of the resort that has been closed in recent years will be reopened.

Attractions at the location include three pools. One that is heated will open April 3. The splashground will also be available starting April 3. Spring will bring the return of the jumping pillows, disc golf, gem mining, basketball, playgrounds, hiking on nature trails, and organized fun in the activity room.

Kids and adults will also enjoy the addition of laser tag, an extensive schedule of branded Jellystone Park activities, a new food truck and golf cart rentals. The pet-friendly resort features a dog park and pet wash, as well as a camp store.

“Northgate Resorts’ Jellystone Park locations are consistently recognized as among the very best in our system, and they frequently win top outdoor hospitality industry awards,” said Rob Schutter, president of Camp Jellystone, which franchises the brand. “We are delighted that Northgate, which is one of our largest franchise partners, is bringing another location into the Jellystone Park system.”

The new location is conveniently located near Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown, and Busch Gardens, and is within an easy drive of Newport News, Norfolk, and Richmond.

There are also other Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts in Chincoteague Island, Natural Bridge and Luray, Virginia. Information about the new Williamsburg and all Jellystone Park locations can be found at JellystonePark.com.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/about/press

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

