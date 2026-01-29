First Federal Savings Bank Recaps Ongoing Partnership with United Caring Shelter to Support the Local Homeless Community

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank is proud to highlight its continued partnership with United Caring Shelter, where bank employees volunteer each month to serve meals to individuals experiencing homelessness in the community.

Through this ongoing initiative, employees from First Federal Savings Bank regularly dedicate their time to preparing and serving meals, reinforcing the bank’s long-standing commitment to community service and compassion. In 2025 alone, First Federal Savings Bank volunteers served more than 1,391 meal trays with the help of 57 employee volunteers.

“At First Federal Savings Bank, we believe that being a community bank means showing up for our neighbors in meaningful ways,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP Marketing Manager. “Our partnership with United Caring Shelter allows our team to make a direct impact by helping meet a basic and essential need, while also strengthening our connection to the community we serve.”

United Caring Shelter plays a critical role in providing meals, shelter, and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness. The monthly volunteer commitment from First Federal Savings Bank employees helps ensure consistent meal service for those in need while fostering a culture of service within the organization.

“Our employees take great pride in this partnership,” added Courtney. “Serving meals together not only supports United Caring Shelter’s mission, but also reminds us of the importance of compassion, dignity, and community.”

First Federal Savings Bank looks forward to continuing its partnership with United Caring Shelter and encourages community members and local organizations to support initiatives that address homelessness and food insecurity.

For more information about First Federal Savings Bank’s community involvement efforts, visit https://www.firstfedsavings.bank/community/.

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.