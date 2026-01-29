SINTX Technologies to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on February 4–5

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics and biomaterials company focused on silicon-nitride-based medical technologies, today announced that its management team will present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference, to be held February 4–5, 2026.

The Company’s participation comes at an important stage in its evolution, following a period of operational restructuring, enhanced financial discipline, and a renewed strategic focus on its core medical-technology platforms. With a more streamlined cost structure, greater visibility into its balance-sheet, and several strategic initiatives underway, SINTX believes the Noble Conference provides a constructive forum to engage with institutional investors seeking differentiated medtech opportunities.

Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Dates: February 4–5, 2026

February 4–5, 2026 Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.sintx.com/news-events/events-presentations





During the conference, SINTX management will provide an update on the Company’s operational progress and strategic priorities, including its expanding silicon nitride biomaterial platform, recent regulatory milestones, and opportunities for value creation in orthopedic, spine, and patient-specific applications.

Noble’s Emerging Growth Conference is widely followed by institutional investors, family offices, and research analysts focused on fundamentally driven, under-followed growth companies, and SINTX looks forward to participating in one-on-one meetings and investor discussions throughout the event.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with SINTX Technologies’ management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at Sintx@kcsa.com.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is a pioneer in advanced ceramics specializing in silicon nitride-based materials for medical and other high-value applications. SINTX’s biomaterials have been implanted in humans since 2008, and the company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation orthopedic, spine, and patient-specific solutions through strategic innovation and partnerships.

