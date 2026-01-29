Globally Acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition ® Premieres in Boston

Link to Media Kit

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition®, the renowned touring experience that has welcomed millions of visitors worldwide, is coming to Boston. Opening Thursday, February 12 at CambridgeSide, the exhibition offers an extraordinary opportunity to view Michelangelo’s iconic frescoes up close, and at life-size scale.

Rated 4.8 stars globally, the exhibition faithfully recreates all 34 of Michelangelo’s ceiling and altar masterpieces using licensed high-resolution imagery and an advanced printing technique. From The Creation of Adam to The Last Judgment, every fresco is rendered in vivid detail, allowing visitors to explore the emotion, depth, and artistry of the Vatican’s most celebrated space—without crowds, time limits, or a trip to Rome.

The exhibition has earned high praise for its accessible approach to art appreciation, enabling visitors to see every detail, brushstroke, and color of the frescoes at their own pace, with informative signage and audio guides enhancing the experience.

Tickets are now available at SistineChapelExhibit.com/Boston . The exhibition will run for a limited time. General Admission tickets start at $28, with discounted admission for seniors, military, students, and children. VIP Tickets include priority access and a souvenir guidebook.

20% Off Tickets Until Feb 16

To celebrate its opening, the exhibit is offering 20% off tickets now through Monday, February 16 - our best price ever and the only time this offer will be available.

“We are thrilled to bring this immersive experience to Boston,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE® Global Entertainment, the producer of the exhibition. “Whether you’re an art lover, history enthusiast, or someone encountering this masterpiece for the first time, this exhibition allows you to experience Michelangelo’s genius in an intimate and unforgettable way.”

“CambridgeSide is pleased to host Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” says Melissa LaVita, Regional Director of Marketing for CambridgeSide. “This is a wonderful opportunity to experience the stunning artistry that millions have traveled to Rome to view. Visitors can make a day of it with a trip to the exhibition and then shopping and dining at our two levels of shops and restaurants including CanalSide Food + Drink, a food hall with thirteen eateries and waterfront bar,” she adds.

“This exhibit was wonderful. I doubt that I may ever have the opportunity to visit the real Sistine Chapel, so this exhibit gave me an informative and beautiful representation of what I might see. Plus, the visuals were large and up close so I could see more detail and really experience the artistry and talent and spiritual insight of Michelangelo. I took part in the audio tour which was very informative.”

— Fedel S., verified guest review

Exhibition Details

CambridgeSide – 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge, MA 02141

Opens Thursday, February 12, 2026

Hours: Open Wednesday to Sunday

• Wednesday–Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM (6:30 PM last entry)

• Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (4:30 PM last entry)

The exhibition is presented by SEE ® Global Entertainment in partnership with SBX Group, with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands.

About SEE ® Global Entertainment

SEE® Global Entertainment is part of the SEE® family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, CoComelon Playdate, Frida Kahlo, McQueen PROVOCATEUR™ EXPERIENCE, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. SEE ® is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com .

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit www.wearesbx.com .

About CambridgeSide

The reimagined CambridgeSide is a place to shop, dine, work, indulge and relax in Cambridge, MA, just steps from downtown Boston. CambridgeSide features one great waterfront location with shops, restaurants and planned future office, lab, residential and additional retail, restaurants, and green spaces. CambridgeSide features CanalSide Food + Drink, Apple, Sephora, Zara, Mango, lululemon, Victoria’s Secret, T.J.Maxx, The Cheesecake Factory, Gato Exotico, and more. CambridgeSide is located near top tourism attractions including the Museum of Science and Charles River Boat . CambridgeSide is handicapped and MBTA accessible (Green Line T to Lechmere Station or Red Line T to Kendall Square to the free EZ Ride Bus), and offers attached, covered parking. For directions and information, call 617-621-8666 or visit CambridgeSide.com . CambridgeSide is a New England Development shopping destination.