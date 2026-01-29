Salary.com Strengthens HRIS Integration Leadership with New Paycom Connection

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salary.com®, the global leader in compensation technology and data, today announced a new native HRIS integration with Paycom, advancing its strategy to connect the industry’s most comprehensive compensation management platform with leading HRIS platforms. The result is a unified compensation management platform working in lockstep with core HR systems, eliminating data silos and equipping organizations to streamline workflows.

Salary.com’s newest HRIS integration delivers a powerful combination of HR and compensation intelligence to thousands of Paycom users. The native connection automatically syncs employee records, job information, and compensation data in Paycom with Salary.com's total compensation management platform. Data transfers are encrypted and can be scheduled to run at regular intervals.

This constant flow of accurate, up-to-date information between systems allows HR teams to reallocate time spent on data management to compensation strategy and planning.

An HRIS Integration Ecosystem Built for Modern Compensation Teams

The addition of Paycom highlights Salary.com’s continued focus on helping organizations modernize compensation through connected technologies. As more companies adopt pay transparency and equity initiatives, end-to-end data synchronization has become essential. With this launch, Salary.com’s native HRIS integrations span leading enterprise and mid-market platforms, including:

ADP Workforce Now ®

ADP Workforce Now ® Next Generation ™

Next Generation BambooHR

Dayforce

Paycom (new)

Paylocity

UKG Pro ®

UKG Ready®

“Compensation only works when the system managing pay strategy is as unified as the system managing people strategy,” said Sean Luitjens, Vice President of Product Strategy and Partnerships at Salary.com. “By connecting our unified compensation platform directly to unified HRIS platforms like Paycom, we give customers a clean, continuous data foundation—without the fragmentation that slows teams down.”

The Strategic Value of HRIS Integrations

As compensation becomes more visible, regulated, and strategic, HRIS integrations are no longer optional—they are essential infrastructure. Today, agile and strategic compensation management is heavily dependent on clean, timely data. Salary.com HRIS integrations automate the movement of core job, employee, and compensation information to reduce administrative workload while improving decision-making.

How do HRIS integrations improve compensation management?

Always-on connectivity: Automated, scheduled syncs keep employee and job data current, removing the need for spreadsheets and manual updates.

Automated, scheduled syncs keep employee and job data current, removing the need for spreadsheets and manual updates. Improve accuracy: Real-time and two-way connectivity ensures that market pricing, salary structures, job matches, and pay decisions are built on reliable data foundations.

Real-time and two-way connectivity ensures that market pricing, salary structures, job matches, and pay decisions are built on reliable data foundations. Conduct end-to-end planning: With integrated connections to CompAnalyst and CompXL, customers can model pay structures, benchmark compensation, and run merit/bonus cycles more efficiently.

With integrated connections to CompAnalyst and CompXL, customers can model pay structures, benchmark compensation, and run merit/bonus cycles more efficiently. Meet compliance standards: By synchronizing demographic, job, and pay data, customers gain a foundation for accurate pay equity and transparency reporting.

About Salary.com

Salary.com has been helping organizations with human capital needs for over 25 years. The company leads the industry in compensation data, software, and services. More than 30,000 organizations in 30+ countries use Salary.com’s solutions to hire and retain talent and compete in a changing world. Salary.com provides over 10 billion data points across over 225 industries using a proprietary AI framework to ensure fair pay. The company’s main product, CompAnalyst®, helps organizations simplify hiring, reduce guesswork, and increase retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay, and Salary.com helps get it right. For additional information, please visit Salary.com.

