AssureSoft Joins Silicon Slopes Summit, Strengthening Its Presence in Utah’s Tech Community

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft , a nearshore software development partner with a presence in Latin America and the United States, will participate in the Silicon Slopes Summit, taking place February 4–7, 2026. The event highlights Utah as a growing technology and innovation hub.

“Utah’s Silicon Slopes has become one of the most dynamic tech communities in the U.S.,” said Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft.“We’re looking forward to engaging with our clients, connecting with new technology leaders, and supporting companies scaling innovative software products.”

With four development hubs and 500+ professionals across 10 countries in Latin America, AssureSoft enables North American companies to extend their engineering capabilities through a nearshore model that emphasizes time-zone alignment, real-time collaboration, flexibility, and long-term partnerships.

An AI-Ready Partner

“Events like Silicon Slopes Summit create important space for conversations about where AI is heading and how the tech ecosystem can evolve together,” said Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft. “Nearshoring today isn’t about staffing—it’s about creating operating models designed to learn faster, absorb change, and maintain accountability as software delivery cycles compress.”

As an official partner of AWS and Databricks, AssureSoft certified engineers bring proven experience building cloud-native platforms, data pipelines, and AI-enabled applications designed to operate reliably at scale.

If you’re attending the Silicon Slopes Summit, visit the AssureSoft booth to connect with the team and learn more about how nearshoring can help organizations move faster, reduce coordination friction, and deliver better software outcomes.

AssureSoft has recently published the Cost Efficiency Report: Unlocking Engineering Efficiency with Nearshoring , a practical guide that explores the real cost breakdown between in-house and nearshore teams, providing insights for technology leaders evaluating nearshore models as a way to scale software development effectively and sustainably.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 20 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay. Additionally, the company has development teams in Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com

