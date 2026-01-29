AI-Media to Showcase Real-Time Translation and Accessibility Workflows at ISE 2026 as Multilingual AV Demand Accelerates

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-Media, a global leader in AI-powered subtitling and language solutions, will be at ISE 2026 to demonstrate how real-time translation, captioning, and audio description are becoming essential capabilities across professional AV environments - from live events and corporate communications to venues and public installations.

As audiences become increasingly multilingual and expectations for inclusive communication continue to rise, AV teams are being challenged to deliver experiences that are accessible, understandable, and consistent across both in-room and remote viewing. At ISE 2026, AI-Media will share how its broadcast-grade AI technology is being applied to integrated AV workflows, enabling scalable, real-time language and accessibility support with low latency.

At Booth 4L700, AI-Media will showcase LEXI Voice, an AI-driven solution delivering real-time voice translation into any language with natural-sounding output and minimal delay. Designed for live and broadcast environments, LEXI Voice supports event producers, content owners, and AV integrators looking to deliver multilingual communication without adding complexity to production workflows.

Alongside LEXI Voice, AI-Media will also demonstrate LEXI Text, its real-time AI subtitling solution, and LEXI AD, which provides automated audio description to support inclusive viewing experiences. Together, the LEXI suite helps organisations deliver multilingual and accessible experiences across professional AV and broadcast environments - supporting a broader industry shift toward inclusive communication as a standard expectation, not an add-on.

“Professional AV is moving quickly toward the same expectations broadcasters have operated under for years - reliability, low latency, and experiences that work across languages and accessibility needs,” said Mark Lovatt, VP Strategic Accounts and VP Sales - EMEA at AI-Media. “At ISE, we’re demonstrating how real-time voice translation, subtitling, and audio description can be delivered as part of the live workflow, helping organisations design more inclusive experiences from the start.”

All LEXI solutions integrate seamlessly with SDI and IP infrastructures, supporting deployments across conferences, corporate communications, live events, sports venues, houses of worship, and public installations.

AI-Media looks forward to engaging with industry professionals throughout ISE 2026 in Barcelona to discuss how language and accessibility technology can be applied across live, broadcast, and integrated AV environments. Visit Booth 4L700 to explore AI-Media’s real-time voice translation, subtitling, and audio description workflows in action. Further information about AI-Media’s solutions, including the option to book meetings with AI-Media representatives at ISE, is available here: https://landing.ai-media.tv/ise-2026

About AI-Media:



AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in AI-powered voice translation, captioning, and language orchestration. The LEXI Suite and global encoder network deliver real-time multilingual intelligence - trusted worldwide to modernize workflows, enhance communication, and scale the shift from text to spoken AI.



For more information visit the AI-Media website.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9de967d8-191a-4c7d-9504-da62857c28ae