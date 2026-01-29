Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.48 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $4.99 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income increased by 17% to $21.5 million from $18.4 million in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, earnings per diluted share rose to $7.46 from $6.34, an increase of 18% from 2024.

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income was $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was $140 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2025 and $81 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding net losses on the sale of securities in each period of $413 thousand, $0, and $122 thousand, wealth revenue constituted 92% of non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 94% for the third quarter of 2025 and to 89% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Loans increased 13% to $814 million at year end compared to $721 million at September 30, 2025, and were up 21% compared to $670 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by 7% from $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025, to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2025, and were 43% higher in comparison to $866 million at December 31, 2024. Truxton continues to fund much of its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.97%, an increase of 15 basis points from the 2.82% experienced in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase of 18 basis points from the 2.79% recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Cost of funds was 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 3.08% in each of the third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. The Bank had $106 thousand of non-performing assets at December 31, 2025. Provision for credit loss expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 included a $620 thousand reserve against one investment security held by the Bank.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $7.4 million at quarter end December 31, 2025, compared to $7.0 million at September 30, 2025, and $6.4 million at December 31, 2024. For those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.91%, 0.98%, and 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $741 thousand, $650 thousand, and $483 thousand, respectively.  
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.77% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.90% at September 30, 2025, and 10.63% at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share was $40.55, $38.51, and $34.42 at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $3.00 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 11,700 shares of its common stock for $923 thousand in the aggregate, or an average price of $78.91 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com
Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
  


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 December 31,
2025*		September 30,
2025*		December 31,
2024
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,425 $4,575 $4,225 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 44,880  13,670  25,698 
Federal funds sold 6,795  4,369  4,054 
Cash and cash equivalents 57,100  22,614  33,977 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions -  -  245 
    
Securities available for sale 505,945  529,752  258,322 
Allowance for credit losses on securities (620) -  - 
Securities available for sale, net 505,325  529,752  258,322 
    
Gross loans 813,554  720,735  669,982 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,415) (7,035) (6,433)
Net loans 806,139  713,700  663,549 
    
Bank owned life insurance 17,312  17,158  16,722 
Restricted equity securities 3,830  3,144  2,272 
Premises and equipment, net 2,919  3,005  3,293 
Accrued interest receivable 5,959  6,035  4,567 
Deferred tax asset, net 3,630  4,187  5,257 
Other assets 13,658  14,325  15,577 
    
Total assets$1,415,872 $1,313,920 $1,003,781 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$142,268 $130,559 $126,016 
Interest bearing$1,097,738  1,028,154 $740,406 
Total deposits 1,240,006  1,158,713  866,422 
    
Swap counterparty cash collateral 930  620  4,230 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 46,000  31,000  8,250 
Subordinated debt -  -  14,426 
Other liabilities 12,292  12,790  11,747 
Total liabilities 1,299,228  1,203,123  905,075 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$287 $284 $286 
Additional paid-in capital 29,610  29,217  28,945 
Retained earnings 71,084  72,523  61,316 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,821) (7,228) (10,252)
Net Income$21,484 $16,001 $18,411 
Total shareholders' equity 116,644  110,797  98,706 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,415,872 $1,313,920 $1,003,781 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
 


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
           
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 December 31,
2025*		 September 30,
2025*		 December 31,
2024*		 December 31,
2025*		 December 31,
2024
Non-interest income          
Wealth management services$5,811  $5,631  $5,242  $21,988  $20,597 
Capital advisory fees 15   15   70   1,045   191 
Service charges on deposit accounts 91   33   85   343   360 
Securities gains (losses), net (413)  0   (122)  (413)  (335)
Bank owned life insurance income 154   150   124   590   333 
Other 213   183   321   855   973 
Total non-interest income 5,871   6,011   5,720   24,408   22,119 
           
Interest income          
Loans, including fees$11,959  $11,312  $10,354  $44,531  $41,721 
Taxable securities 5,727   5,710   3,039   20,116   11,932 
Tax-exempt securities 608   518   217   1,685   834 
Interest bearing deposits 256   518   348   1,415   1,475 
Federal funds sold 34   41   75   133   288 
Total interest income 18,584   18,099   14,033   67,880   56,250 
           
Interest expense          
Deposits 8,650   8,710   6,798   31,678   27,854 
Short-term borrowings 12   21   90   200   1,294 
Long-term borrowings 385   392   85   1,409   164 
Subordinated debentures -   188   188   565   752 
Total interest expense 9,047   9,311   7,161   33,852   30,064 
           
Net interest income 9,537   8,788   6,872   34,028   26,186 
           
Provision for credit losses 1,092   266   145   1,869   217 
           
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,445   8,522   6,727   32,159   25,969 
           
Total revenue, net 14,316   14,533   12,447   56,567   48,088 
           
Non interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits 4,865   5,121   4,635   20,685   16,652 
Occupancy 330   325   326   1,343   1,578 
Furniture and equipment 107   107   107   429   300 
Data processing 754   520   282   2,095   1,763 
Wealth management processing fees 173   212   195   813   838 
Advertising and public relations 121   38   96   291   206 
Professional services 87   360   247   976   1,337 
FDIC insurance assessments 434   274   33   966   423 
Other 814   538   291   2,251   2,024 
Total non interest expense 7,685   7,495   6,212   29,849   25,121 
           
Income before income taxes 6,631   7,038   6,235   26,718   22,967 
           
Income tax expense 1,148   1,412   1,242   5,234   4,556 
           
Net income$5,483  $5,626  $4,993  $21,484  $18,411 
           
Earnings per share:          
Basic$1.91  $1.96  $1.74  $7.46  $6.35 
Diluted$1.90  $1.95  $1.74  $7.46  $6.34 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.    


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 December 31,
2025*		September 30,
2025*		December 31,
2024*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to common shareholders, per share   
Basic$1.91$1.96$1.96
Diluted$1.90$1.95$1.95
Book value per common share$40.55$38.51$34.42
Tangible book value per common share$40.55$38.51$34.42
Basic weighted average common shares2,803,0132,800,9412,787,805
Diluted weighted average common shares2,805,0152,803,9832,792,363
Common shares outstanding at period end2,876,7522,876,8342,867,850
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio8.24%8.43%9.83%
Average Loans$755,332$705,050$667,957
Average earning assets (1)$1,323,048$1,281,157$998,861
Average total assets$1,357,750$1,309,545$1,025,415
Average shareholders' equity$114,010$104,688$97,026
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$96$97$0
90+ days past due still accruing$10$0$11
Total nonperforming loans$106$97$11
Total nonperforming assets$106$97$11
Net charge offs (recoveries)$1$0$4
Nonperforming loans to assets0.01%0.01%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.01%0.01%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.01%0.01%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans0.91%0.98%0.91%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage8.77%8.90%10.63%
Common equity tier 112.93%13.35%15.19%
Total risk-based capital13.81%14.24%16.15%
    
Selected Performance Ratios   
Efficiency ratio47.68%50.64%48.45%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.60%1.70%1.94%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)19.08%21.32%20.47%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)19.08%21.32%20.47%
Net interest margin2.97%2.82%2.79%
    
*Some information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
    


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 31,  2025*
 September 30, 2025*
 December 31,  2024*
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
            
Earning Assets           
Loans$755,332 6.11$11,640 $705,050 6.18$10,988 $667,957 6.08$10,215
Loan fees$0 0.17$319 $0 0.18$324 $0 0.09$146
Loans with fees$755,332 6.28$11,959 $705,050 6.36$11,312  667,957 6.17$10,361
            
Federal funds sold$3,551 3.77$34 $3,688 4.35$41 $6,232 4.71$75
Deposits with banks$29,736 3.42$256 $47,042 4.37$518 $28,570 4.85$348
Investment securities - taxable$466,611 4.91$5,727 $464,406 4.92$5,710 $260,605 4.66$3,039
Investment securities - tax-exempt$67,818 5.35$607 $60,971 5.07$518 $35,497 3.65$217
Total Earning Assets$1,323,048 5.68$18,583 $1,281,157 5.70$18,099 $998,861 5.64$14,040
Non interest earning assets           
Allowance for credit losses (7,236)    (6,749)    (6,359)  
Cash and due from banks$5,845    $5,058    $5,985   
Premises and equipment$2,979    $3,094    $3,305   
Accrued interest receivable$4,527    $4,433    $3,721   
Other real estate$0    $0    $0   
Other assets$38,786    $39,656    $36,453   
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (10,199)    (17,104)    (16,551)  
Total Assets$1,357,750    $1,309,545    $1,025,415   
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand$347,572 3.06$2,677 $357,704 3.21$2,894 $329,625 3.26$2,703
Savings and money market$263,705 2.59$1,722 $261,382 2.74$1,807 $200,257 2.83$1,427
Time deposits - retail$10,276 3.22$84 $11,998 3.35$101 $13,170 3.39$112
Time deposits - wholesale$423,966 3.90$4,167 $381,887 4.06$3,908 $228,144 4.46$2,556
Total interest bearing deposits$1,045,519 3.28$8,650 $1,012,971 3.41$8,710 $771,196 3.51$6,798
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$38,554 3.91$385 $36,467 4.2$392 $9,554 3.48$85
Subordinated debt$0 0.00$0 $13,743 5.36$188 $14,520 5.08$188
Other borrowings$4,470 1.01$12 $5,593 4.23$21 $12,369 4.04$90
Total borrowed funds$43,024 3.61$397 $55,803 4.21$601 $36,443 3.90$363
Total interest bearing liabilities$1,088,543 3.30$9,047 $1,068,775 3.45$9,311 $807,639 3.52$7,161
Net interest rate spread 2.38$9,536  2.25$8,788  2.12$6,879
Non-interest bearing deposits$145,936    $127,953    $115,593   
Other liabilities$9,261    $7,736    $5,157   
Shareholder's equity$114,010    $104,688    $97,026   
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,357,750    $1,309,152    $1,025,415   
Cost of funds 2.91   3.08   3.08 
Net interest margin 2.97   2.82   2.79 
            
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
            
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
 Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December  31, 2025* December  31, 2024*
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields
(%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
        
Earning Assets       
Loans$710,328 6.13$43,537 $658,226 6.28$41,328
Loan fees$0 0.14$994 $0 0.08$504
Loans with fees$710,328 6.27$44,531 $658,226 6.36$41,832
        
Federal funds sold$3,235 4.07$133 $5,592 5.08$289
Deposits with banks$34,262 4.13$1,415 $27,967 5.27$1,475
Investment securities - taxable$413,020 4.87$20,116 $259,313 4.6$11,931
Investment securities - tax-exempt$52,435 4.79$1,685 $34,867 3.57$834
Total Earning Assets$1,213,280 5.66$67,880 $985,965 5.76$56,361
Non interest earning assets       
Allowance for credit losses (6,828)    (6,299)  
Cash and due from banks$8,303    $6,161   
Premises and equipment$3,112    $2,662   
Accrued interest receivable$4,157    $3,730   
Other real estate$0    $0   
Other assets$47,791    $33,513   
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (15,733)    (19,553)  
Total Assets$1,254,082    $1,006,179   
Interest bearing liabilities       
Interest bearing demand$340,709 3.08$10,498 $333,322 3.5$11,681
Savings and Money Market$252,782 2.67$6,755 $183,557 3.33$6,121
Time deposits - Retail$11,974 3.35$401 $14,275 3.41$486
Time Deposits - Wholesale$342,349 4.1$14,024 $207,457 4.61$9,566
Total interest bearing deposits$947,814 3.34$31,678 $738,611 3.77$27,854
Federal home Loan Bank advances$34,045 4.08$1,409 $5,476 2.95$164
Subordinated debt$10,703 5.21$565 $14,565 5.08$752
Other borrowings$7,640 2.49$200 $31,032 4.41$1,294
Total borrowed funds$52,388 4.09$2,174 $51,073 4.26$2,210
Total interest bearing liabilities$1,000,202 3.88$33,852 $789,685 3.80$30,064
Net interest rate spread 2.28$34,028  1.95$26,297
Non-interest bearing deposits$134,756    $119,150   
Other liabilities$6,723    $4,424   
Shareholder's equity$112,615    $92,920   
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,254,296    $1,006,179   
Cost of funds 2.98   3.30 
Net interest margin 2.88   2.71 
        
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
        
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

