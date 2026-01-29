TrueShares Adds a Dynamic Hedge and Recovery Strategy to its ETF Lineup with Launch of ONEH

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueShares, a leading issuer of actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the TrueShares Equity Hedge ETF (ONEH), an actively managed ETF that adds a compelling complement to the firm’s rapidly growing family of traditional hedged ETF exposures, combining a strategic hedge position with a dynamic, tactical recovery overlay.

ONEH is designed to offer a “hedge and recovery” vehicle, seeking to provide investors with protection from volatile market conditions through an “always on” strategic hedge comprised of long puts designed to capitalize on market drawdowns. When that hedge experiences an increase in value a portion of those gains will then be tactically harvested and reallocated to a call strategy designed to participate in potential appreciation from a market reversal or rebound.

“We’re excited to bring ONEH to market and deliver its unique hedge and recovery strategy to investors and advisors alike,” said Mike Loukas, CEO of TrueShares. “This fund adds a powerful new tool to our portfolio solutions lineup and provides a compelling way to access a strategic, always-on long put strategy combined with a tactical directional recovery component in one ticker.”

This new ETF joins a growing suite of TrueShares ETFs designed to provide opportunities for capital appreciation with reduced volatility. The firm is a pioneer in the space, having launched the first suite of uncapped buffered ETFs in 2020, a suite that includes 12 funds, each tied to a particular month, that seek upside exposure while partially mitigating losses (in the 8-12% range) through options strategies, in addition to its wrapper offerings and fund-of-funds approach TrueShares Seasonality Laddered Buffered ETF (ONEZ).

Beyond those products, TrueShares has also built a lineup of innovative, dynamic hedging solutions, with ONEH joining other recent additions, including the TrueShares Quarterly Bull Hedge ETF (QBUL), the TrueShares Quarterly Bear Hedge ETF (QBER), and TrueShares ConVex Protect ETF (PVEX).

About TrueShares

At TrueShares, we serve investors with unique portfolio solutions, in an ETF structure, that deliver true exposure to a variety of asset classes, strategies, and industries. With over $1 billion in assets under management as of May 2025, our suite of internally managed and sub-advised ETFs pair specialized investment expertise with industry knowledge to power investment management decisions. For more information on the firm's full lineup of TrueShares ETFs, please visit true-shares.com.

