Hillsborough County Public Schools Replaces Legacy Student System with Focus SIS, Successfully Went Live Districtwide in Less Than a Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus School Software today announced that Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), the 7th-largest school district in the United States, has successfully gone live with the Focus Student Information System (SIS) for the 2025–26 school year.

HCPS serves more than 220,000 students across 300 schools and made the decision in November 2024 to replace the district’s former student system with Focus. In July 2025, the district successfully completed the Focus implementation. Since launch, the transition has been widely praised by district leaders, staff, and families for its stability, accuracy, and ease of use.

At the August 26, 2025 board meeting, school board member Patti Rendon noted:

“I want to thank the entire IT staff for the transition into Focus… We’re getting good data, accurate data. That means our staff are actually able to rely on that data without having to triple and quadruple the amount of work in the system. Thank you to the IT department for all their hard work and the Focus staff for being here every single day to make sure it runs correctly. When I met with them, I made it very clear—thank God, this is exactly what a new system should look like.”

Superintendent Van Ayres added that the rollout had been “tremendous,” and highlighted the district’s smooth start to the school year thanks to Focus.

“Focus is honored to partner with Hillsborough County Public Schools to deliver a modern, reliable SIS that meets the needs of students, families, and staff,” said Andrew Schmadeke, CEO of Focus School Software. “We are proud of the speed and success of this implementation, and we’re committed to providing the ongoing support HCPS deserves.”

Key Highlights of the HCPS Implementation:

Rapid Implementation – Districtwide go-live achieved in under 9 months

– Districtwide go-live achieved in under 9 months Reliable Data – Accurate, timely information enabling staff to work efficiently

– Accurate, timely information enabling staff to work efficiently Positive User Experience – Families and staff reporting greater ease of use

– Families and staff reporting greater ease of use Responsive Support – Focus staff worked closely with HCPS to ensure a smooth start

– Focus staff worked closely with HCPS to ensure a smooth start Seamless Start to School Year – Smooth launch with confidence in reporting and daily operations

– Smooth launch with confidence in reporting and daily operations Scalable Solution – Platform built to support one of the largest districts in the U.S.

The move to Focus consolidates key functions into a single, unified platform, reducing the number of systems families and staff must navigate while ensuring accurate state reporting and funding compliance.

About Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools serves more than 220,000 students across Tampa, Florida, and is the 7th-largest district in the United States. The district is committed to providing a world-class education, preparing every student for life. Learn more at www.hillsboroughschools.org .

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software provides scalable Student Information Systems and ERP solutions for K-12 districts across the United States. Focus SIS includes powerful features for scheduling, grading, attendance, enrollment, reporting, and parent engagement. Today, Focus supports more than 3.5 million students and their educators in 15 states. Learn more at www.focusschoolsoftware.com .

