Allied Energy Corp (OTC: AGYP) Provides Operational Update, Regulatory Compliance Progress, and Strategic Outlook for 2026

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Energy Corp (OTC: AGYP) (“Allied” or the “Company”) today provided shareholders with an update on its past regulatory compliance efforts, current operational initiatives, and forward-looking strategy as the Company continues to reposition its asset base amid changing energy and commodity market conditions.

Looking Back: 2025 Focused on Regulatory Compliance and Risk Reduction

During 2025, Allied Energy Corp took decisive steps to address legacy regulatory obligations tied to its Texas oil assets. In compliance with directives issued by the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), the Company completed the plugging of multiple wells:

Gilmore Lease: Two (2) wells plugged in 2025 per RRC directive

Green Lease: Three (3) wells plugged in 2025 per RRC directive

Management emphasized that the share dilution that occurred during 2025 was directly related to raising capital required to plug these wells and maintain regulatory compliance. These actions were necessary to eliminate ongoing liabilities, reduce enforcement risk, and preserve the Company’s ability to move forward with a strengthened balance sheet.

The Company anticipates that a limited amount of additional dilution may occur in Q1 2026 to fully cover remaining plugging and compliance-related costs, ensuring Allied can take advantage of opportunities that are under present review.

Industry trends in Texas continue to highlight the growing challenges facing low-flow and marginal oil wells as rising operating costs, regulatory requirements, and capital constraints make continued production increasingly uneconomic. Data from the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) show that Texas has well over 100,000 inactive or low-producing wells, many of which generate insufficient cash flow to justify ongoing operations or future plugging liabilities. At the same time, the number of orphaned wells—those without a financially viable operator—has risen to more than 10,000 statewide, the highest level in nearly two decades, despite ongoing state and federal plugging programs. Plugging costs commonly range from tens of thousands of dollars per well, placing significant financial pressure on smaller operators. As a result, many companies are electing to proactively plug marginal wells rather than defer compliance and risk escalating regulatory exposure. Against this backdrop, Allied Energy Corp believes its decision to address legacy well obligations and meet RRC directives during 2025 positions the Company ahead of peers still carrying unresolved plugging liabilities, reducing long-term risk while improving strategic and operational flexibility.



Current Operations: Asset Execution and Operator Transitions

Allied continues to advance its core oil & Gas assets and operational restructuring:

The Company has completed an agreement in principle for Rio Operating LLC to become the contract operator for the Thiel Project, Washington County, TX

Upon final approval of the change of operator by the Texas Railroad Commission, Rio Operating will conduct a 72-hour flow test on the Thiel well as per regulations to establish a sustained flow rate for the gas. This number will be used to establish an allowable flow rate for the well.

Rio Operating has a verbal approval from the TRRC ( legal ) to become a contract operator for the Thiel project subject to filing a two signature P 4 along with a valid lease.

Additionally, Allied is actively evaluating a change of operator for the Prometheus well, with discussions ongoing. Further updates will be provided as developments occur.

Management also noted that base oil pricing dynamics are evolving, with many operators increasingly repurposing saltwater disposal wells to support current operations and manage long-term liabilities.

Looking Ahead: Strategic Pivot and Growth Opportunities

As oil prices continue to challenge the economics of small, low-flow wells, Allied is advancing opportunities with stronger long-term potential.

Silver Reef Project :

Silver Reef has moved to the forefront of Allied’s strategy as oil economics become increasingly prohibitive for smaller operators.

Current commodity pricing underscores the opportunity:

Spot Gold: close Jan. 21 , 2026, = $4,778.02 vs Jan. 21 , 2025, = $2,710.49 (per OZ)

Spot Silver: close Jan. 21, 2026 = $92.00 vs Jan. 21, 2025, = $30.58 (per OZ)

Allied has received and reviewed all available historical data related to Silver Reef, including anecdotal records, assay results, and updated technical information consistent with NI 43-101 standards

A site visit is anticipated in Q1, weather permitting, which represents the final outstanding diligence item

Based on the information reviewed to date, management is extremely encouraged by the project’s potential

The site visit will evaluate any potential rare earth opportunity on the property.

Following completion of the site visit, the Company anticipates moving toward a fully executed agreement.

Positioning for 2026 and Beyond

Allied Energy Corp believes that addressing regulatory liabilities head-on, transitioning operators to improve execution, and pivoting toward higher-value resource opportunities positions the Company for a stronger and more sustainable future. Management remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, regulatory compliance, and creating long-term shareholder value.

