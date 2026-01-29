Drivers Can Now Earn More Rewards with Geotab Vitality’s AI-powered Compliance and Fuel Efficiency Data

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, has announced that Geotab Vitality(2) has added additional functionality to the Geotab Vitality mobile app. Building on its success as a driver safety behavior change platform, Geotab Vitality can now provide drivers direct visibility into a broader range of performance metrics, including idling, hours of service (HOS) compliance, and driver vehicle inspection report (DVIR) status.

Geotab’s own data reinforces that drivers are not inherently tech-averse but rather value technology that serves their professional growth. According to Geotab research, 68% of respondents support new technology that will help with their driving performance.

Through the Geotab Vitality mobile app, drivers take ownership of their performance and are rewarded for positive behaviors.The addition of idling and compliance insights expands that ownership beyond safety, giving drivers the tools to reduce fuel waste, stay compliant, and create real cost and time savings for fleets.

“Our goal has always been to put the most accurate data in the hands of the people who can use it best: the drivers,” said Steve Lockington, President and Chief Executive Officer, Geotab Vitality. “Drivers are already using Geotab Vitality to reward safe driving. By adding idling and compliance data, we give them a broader picture of their professional impact. When drivers have the data to stay compliant and efficient, they don’t just avoid fines and save fuel - they can also earn more through rewards.”

Customers utilizing the Geotab Vitality ecosystem have already seen a 41% improvement in safe driving behaviors and an 11.2% reduction in driver turnover, demonstrating that when drivers have the data to succeed, they stay engaged and perform at a higher level(3).

Expanded Features for Driver Empowerment:

Fuel and Efficiency Tracking: Near real-time feedback on idling helps drivers lower fuel costs and earn efficiency rewards.

Compliance Dashboard: Instant visibility into HOS log reviews and DVIR status to ensure inspections are completed accurately and on time, reducing both fines, and administrative follow-ups.

“Drivers change behavior when feedback is timely, personal, and motivating,” said David Chernick, Head of Product, Geotab Vitality. “Geotab Vitality delivers immediate, positive feedback reinforced by real incentives, and through gamification. With our proven foundation, we’re now expanding the same approach across more behaviors drivers can influence.”

For more information on Geotab Vitality, please visit https://www.geotab.com/vitality/?utm_campaign=null_safety-risk-comms_na_null&utm_content=pressrelease&utm_medium=news&utm_source=meltwater.com&utm_term=jan

Notes:

“The ripple effects of driver stress on road safety and the bottom line” - Geotab research conducted with Endeavor Business Intelligence (US) and the Angus Reid Forum (page 5). Geotab Vitality LLC, a joint venture launched in 2025, combines the power of Geotab's data science and telematics capabilities with Vitality Global's award-winning behavioral science, into an innovative solution that enables sustained driver behavior change through positive reinforcement, not penalties. Richards Building Supply Case Study

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

About Geotab Vitality

Geotab Vitality LLC, a new joint venture launched in 2025, combines the power of Geotab's data science and telematics capabilities with Vitality Global's award-winning behavioral science, into an innovative solution that enables sustained driver behavior change through positive reinforcement, not penalties. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we tackle the escalating problem of roadway collisions and rising costs. Our evidence-based approach is delivering significant results for fleets around the world, with some customers experiencing a 24% reduction in collision frequency and a 15% improvement in driving behavior within the first 30 days. Learn more at Geotab Vitality and follow us on LinkedIn.

Geotab Vitality is a trademark or registered trademark of Geotab Vitality LLC. Used with permission. Geotab is a registered trademark of Geotab Inc. Vitality Global is a trademark or registered trademark of Vitality Group International, Inc. Used with permission.

